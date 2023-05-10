The opening of shallow water grouper season is the big news this week. Fishermen have been waiting since New Year’s Day for May 1 and then were delayed again another four days until May 5 waiting for the wind to subside enough to be able to stand up and fish. The day finally came and the elation of fishermen heading offshore was very evident in their posts on social media.

As expected, the fishing pretty much equaled the expectations. Just about all who headed to their favorite ledge along the Continental Shelf returned with their limits of gag, scamp and other grouper. The season for red grouper, which is the other mainstay in the shallow water grouper complex, will remain closed until June 1.

