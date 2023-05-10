The opening of shallow water grouper season is the big news this week. Fishermen have been waiting since New Year’s Day for May 1 and then were delayed again another four days until May 5 waiting for the wind to subside enough to be able to stand up and fish. The day finally came and the elation of fishermen heading offshore was very evident in their posts on social media.
As expected, the fishing pretty much equaled the expectations. Just about all who headed to their favorite ledge along the Continental Shelf returned with their limits of gag, scamp and other grouper. The season for red grouper, which is the other mainstay in the shallow water grouper complex, will remain closed until June 1.
Catching grouper may not be as exciting as catching sailfish or king mackerel has been in the past few weeks, but most fishermen prefer them as the guest of honor at dinner. There have already been more than a few dinners of grilled or blackened grouper that were made with fresh caught local grouper – and they were excellent!
This was also the day that dolphin showed up in good numbers. There were some big ones too. As one fisherman said, “Everybody who trolled offshore caught dolphin today. It seemed like they were everywhere.”
Persistent winds continue to be a pain in the patoot. Sea conditions have to be good to make the long run offshore to the best grouper or offshore trolling areas and the wind is a major factor in the sea conditions. When the winds are blowing 20 knots plus, it’s wise to keep the boat on the trailer or tied to the dock. It seems we made it through March and into April pretty well as the March winds arrived a bit late. However, they haven’t blown themselves out yet, so a good check on the long range weather is required before heading very far off the beach.
On the thought of long range weather, that forecast has a couple of fronts moving by and keeping the wind blowing until at least mid-week. It’s a bit far out to pinpoint at this time, but a break is showing later in the week. It appears to be another week with more windy days than calm, but the early forecast includes a couple of possibilities for fishing offshore later in the week, then the wind building again as the weekend ends. Fishermen wanting to head offshore should keep an eye on this forecast. If it stays the same, there should be a couple of fishable days. It also could change – for better or worse.
Even though there was a lot of sunshine last week, the cooler temperatures, especially a couple of nights in the lower 40s, sucked a couple of degrees from the water temps. After reaching 70 degrees on May 1, the water cooled back into the upper 60s. There is good news though, as this week is forecast to be warmer and the water should warm again – maybe even a degree or two warmer than before by the weekend. You can check this from your phone or computer by visiting the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program website (CORMP, www.cormp.org).
The pier king bite began at many of the piers north and south of Oak Island last week and I was in several conversations about when it might return here. Sunday morning was the answer to that. One of the fishermen at Ocean Crest Pier reported that pier end anglers there decked two kings within 30 minutes of when the Ocean Crest Pier church service ended Sunday morning.
The folks at Mad Kingz Tackle reported weighing a potential state record red hind grouper for Jack Goss this week. Goss’ hind weighed 7.8 pounds, which is slightly more than .1 pound heavier than the current record of 7 pounds, 11.2 ounces (7.7 pounds) that was caught in 2022, by Jared Lambert. Both fish were caught in this area as Lambert’s fish was weighed at Island Tackle in Carolina Beach. Once Goss turns in the state record application, his fish will become a pending state record and it should be certified pretty quickly.
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. The DMF Director can set this limit by proclamation, so there isn’t a need to wait until the next MFC meeting. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more during 2022 than the allocation. This overcatch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully this will be announced soon, so fishermen who traditionally only target flounder can make their plans. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees met during April and forwarded their recommendations regarding what to do about reducing the number of speckled trout being caught. The Marine Fisheries Commission will meet May 24-26 and this will be one of the primary topics discussed. The Commission has sometimes rejected the science presented by the biologists at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the recommendations of the Advisory Committees, as they did most recently in February with the recommended action on striped mullet, so there is no foregone conclusion on the action they will take. The time period for public comment in forming the proposals has passed, but you can still contact the members of the Marine Fisheries Commission and let them know how you feel. The link to the Marine Fisheries Commission is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission. There are links from there to the members, meeting times, agendas and more.
If this sounds like a broken record, then so be it, but it’s impossible to warn boaters and fishermen too much about the dangerously shallow conditions at Lockwood Folly Inlet. Don’t underestimate the danger just because the inlet appears calm. The inlet is so shallow the Coast Guard removed all the buoys they could reach. The March 22 Corps of Engineers survey of the inlet is posted at the N.C. For-Hire Capt. Association Facebook Page and there is only red, which indicates dangerously shallow water, in the mouth of the inlet. Check this for yourself at https://www.facebook.com/groups/717514802020954. The Lockwood Inlet Association will be updating any headway on having the inlet dredged on their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
The 2023 turkey season ended at sunset on May 6. Wild turkey restoration has been a remarkable success story for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. It began about four decades ago and involved many different ways of getting “seed” turkeys. I had one friend who trapped river otters for NCWRC and they traded the otters to West Virginia for turkeys. The going rate in the early 90s was two turkeys per otter.
The success of that program is real and now there are flocks of free ranging wild turkeys in every N.C. county. Many people, including myself, really enjoy seeing flocks of turkeys at different locations around, especially here in Brunswick County.
I enjoy eating wild turkey too. Some folks have less than stellar comments about eating them, but I have a half dozen or so recipes that are delicious. My turkey season didn’t go well this year, primarily because of other obligations and not being able to spend suitable time in the woods. However, I’m happy to report that, due to the good will of a good friend, Thanksgiving has been saved. It was a bottom of the ninth, two out, full count, squeaker for the win, but the last afternoon of the season, I managed to convince one to come home with me.
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and improving weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
We have another highlight species for this week’s report. There were only a couple of days with winds light enough to comfortably fish offshore, but lots of dolphin were waiting to welcome the fishermen who made the trip. There were reports from a few dolphin to a lot of dolphin and even a whole lot of dolphin. Even better, some of them were really big dolphin.
This early in the season, most of the dolphin were caught by fishermen trolling rigged baits and larger lures along temperature breaks, color changes, weed or grass lines and other water features near the edge of the Gulf Stream out to the Continental Shelf. However, a few were caught on light lines drifted behind boats while bottom fishing and a few were caught by king mackerel fishermen who ran farther offshore to see what was happening.
This is about the right time for dolphin to move along the breaks in the Gulf Stream and no one was surprised to see them. If fact, many fishermen have been expecting this surge for a few weeks. However, it is a little early for dolphin to be breaking away from the Gulf Stream and moving even a little bit towards shore. If this continues, 2023 may be an excellent year for catching dolphin. All we need is for the wind to lay out more than a day or two a week and let fishermen go after them.
There are still wahoo and tuna along the Gulf Stream breaks. Most of the tuna are blackfin tuna, which is one of the two species of white meat tuna, but there have been a few yellowfins mixed in. Offshore fishing is good and those who have boats capable of making the trip safely should be watching the weather for suitable breaks to make the trip.
Grouper season opened on May 1, but the first decent weather to go after them was May 5. The grouper were still there and were hungry. There were tales of many gag and scamp grouper caught, plus a few of the lesser known of the shallow water grouper species. The hinds are lesser known of the grouper species, but they are still caught and appreciated. Jack Goss weighed a potential state record red hind at Mad Kingz Tackle over the weekend. It should be in the approval process by the time you read this.
The opening of grouper season overshadowed the good black sea bass, porgy, grunt, triggerfish, beeliner and more bottom fishing that has been good for several months. Guess what? It’s still good and several of these species can be found closer in than grouper. Please note that red grouper season will remain closed until June 1. They are being caught, but must be released.
King mackerel are a staple off Cape Fear and they’re biting. Several days last week fishermen could handle the rock and roll of the shorter trip to catch closer in kings. They had moved off the beach a few miles and were still holding over rocks and wrecks out to around 100 feet. Sunday morning kings returned to the beaches with a couple of early catches from Ocean Crest Pier. Maybe they’ll stay closer in for a while?
Spanish mackerel continue to bite well from just off the beach to out a few miles. Some of them are small, being short or barely making the 12-inch minimum size. There are some larger ones in the mix too.
I haven’t received a warning from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries yet, but many years there are undersize kings mixed and feeding with schools of Spanish at this time of year. Before you drop that large Spanish in the fish box, check to be sure it isn’t an undersize king. Kings must be 24 inches fork length to keep. Fork length is measured from the tip of the nose to the inside of the fork in the tail.
There were Atlantic bonito caught with the Spanish again this week, but the number wasn’t as many as the week before. Atlantic bonito are cooler water fish and may be continuing their trip north as the water continues to warm. If you want to catch some – and they do taste good – it might be wise to get out and get after them.
There were several nice pier and surf catches reported last week. These fishermen are still catching some whiting, bluefish, blowfish, trout and drum, but there were several nice catches of pompano last week. All you need for this fishing is an appropriate rod and reel, a double drop bottom rig, 4 ounce sinker, your favorite size 4 or 6 hooks and some shrimp or sand fleas for bait. Parking is even free before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
More fishermen noticed the change in fishing our inside waters this week. It isn’t necessarily worse, or better, just different, and it happens every spring. It’s just that the early fishing, especially for trout, was so good this feels like a more significant change this week.
The water is warming and as it does, fish began wandering farther from the holes where they spent the winter. This simply means that fishermen may have to put in more time to locate fish each day. They typically won’t have wandered far from where they were a day or two ago, but they may not be in the same place. We should begin seeing more mixed bags, not just single species limits.
Speckled trout had been the mainstay of inside fishing and they may continue to be the lion’s share of the catch. However, there may only be a handful in locations that held many just a few weeks ago. Drift those live shrimp and/or minnows farther along the bank or work farther with your lures to be sure. They may also move earlier or later in the tide as the water warms or move out to the edges of creeks and marshes to get in the cooler water of a moving tide.
The point here is that even though trout (and other fish too) may not be where you have been finding them, they haven’t left the area completely. The big schools are breaking up and species often begin mixing to feed, but they are usually in the same general area. This is a time when many fishermen believe that live baits attract fish better than even the most realistically fished lure.
Black drum may become more available during this time as they tend to gather in deeper holes and places with shade, like under docks. Black drum prefer meat to plastic and rarely hit lures. They really attack live shrimp and live minnows and eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait pretty well also. However, some days they can be like bream on a bed. Drop a bait in the hole and it gets eaten immediately, but miss by a foot and it is ignored.
Red drum change their habits in the warmer water too. After moving to shallow water to warm up all winter, red drum are warm enough now and often move around looking for cooler spots as the water gets warmer. They’ll still move up on the flats and gather around a creek mouth to feed, but many will move to 4-6 feet of water instead of the 2-3 feet they’ve been in for a while. Still, look for them in shallow spots in the early mornings and late afternoons as they gather to feed.
Red drum are the fish equivalent of omnivores. They don’t really eat vegetation, but occasionally get a mouthful while grabbing a minnow, shrimp, or crab and wolf it down with the meat. They like most live baits, plus dead natural baits and a variety of lures. Spinnerbaits call reds in from a distance, but the most fun is watching them hit topwaters. The only thing better than this is when they’re hitting your topwater.
Red drum have an inferior mouth, which simply means their mouth is on the bottom of their head, not in the middle. This is great for grubbing crabs and worms out of the bottom, but doesn’t work particularly well when trying to eat something that is on the surface. Red drum must either lunge almost out of the water or roll on their side to grab a topwater lure. This is some of the most fun and exciting fishing available in our marshes and creeks.
Don’t be surprised to catch a huge red drum at one of the nearshore rocks, wrecks or reefs in the nearshore ocean. They aren’t always at the same one, but move between these following bait. When you hook one on a rod and reel built for much lighter fishing, your work is cut out for you. Get them in as quickly as you can, quickly take a picture if you want one, ease the fish back over the side and swim it a bit to get its gills and air bladder working again.
There are still whiting in the Cape Fear River, bays, creeks and intracoastal Waterway from roughly the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry crossing to Lockwood Folly. They may be on nearly flat bottom, but seem to prefer the slope where a flat runs down into a channel. Don’t anchor in the channel, but stay on the side and cast into it.
With the restrictions on other species, a growing number of fishermen are trying their luck with sheepshead. Sheepshead like vertical structure, with a fair current. They’re at many bridges, plus along bulkheads and bridge abutments and around pilings. Sand fiddlers are a popular bait for sheepshead and the ability to feel them making up their mind to strike and setting the hook just as they bite helps a whole lot. If you’re not clairvoyant, developing an extremely sensitive sense of touch helps a lot.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminars
The May surf fishing seminar presented by the Oak Island Recreation Department was held over the weekend, with fishermen learning what to do and then enjoying a few hours of doing it. The Recreation Department will offer this class three more times this year, with the next one being Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive, that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518.
America’s Boating Club seminars
America’s Boating Club of Southport is offering two seminars this spring that boaters and fishermen should find interesting and helpful. The first is on using your IOS or Android device as an aid to navigation. This seminar will feature the Navionics and Aqua Maps Apps. This will cover configuring your display, building and sharing routes, displaying weather forecasts and more. Participants will need to bring their own devices to follow along.
The seminar will be Tuesday, May 16, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
The second seminar is titled Emergency Medicine for Boaters and Other Coastal Residents. This will cover things from tick and spider bites to fractures, near drownings and lots more. The information will be presented in an easy to understand manner by a physician with years of experience with coastal medicine.
This seminar will be Saturday, June 3, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
DMF seeks advisors
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and other interested parties to sit on the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.
Applications are available online at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mfc-advisory-committee-application/download, at Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 19, 2023 by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Paula Farnell.
Good fishing!