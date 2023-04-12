The South Brunswick softball team remained in first place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference by beating Topsail 2-1 in seven innings Thursday at South.
The victory completed a season sweep of the Pirates.
The South Brunswick softball team remained in first place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference by beating Topsail 2-1 in seven innings Thursday at South.
The victory completed a season sweep of the Pirates.
This is the first time the Cougars have beaten Topsail twice in one season. The teams have been playing each other in the conference since 2014. Until this year, Topsail was 16-0 against South.
The Cougars scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning against junior pitcher Kennedy Sloan, the conference player of the year in 2022.
Haley Kirby led off and walked. Pinch runner Gracin Johnson stole second. Addison Woodruff grounded out, advancing Johnson to third. Macy Sellers’ sacrifice bunt scored Johnson.
Topsail scored in the top of the first. The leadoff batter singled and stole second. With one out, she stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sloan.
The Cougars tied the score in the bottom of the second. Woodruff led off and singled to right field. Sellers walked on a 3-2 pitch. Tabatha Martin walked on a 3-2 pitch. Olivia Rogers hit a sacrifice fly to right field, tying the score.
Winning pitcher Kina Davis gave up four hits. She walked one and struck out 12.
Topsail is 3-4 in the conference, 6-5 overall. South is 6-1 and tied with Laney and Hoggard for first. The Cougars are 10-3 overall.
South plays a home game against Hoggard on Friday, April 21. South plays a game at Laney on Friday, April 28. The conference season ends May 4.
South 13, West 0
The Cougars trounced West Brunswick in six innings April 3 in Shallotte.
Winning pitcher Kina Davis struck out 14 batters and walked none in pitching a one-hitter.
She was also 3 for 5 with a double, a three-run home run and five RBIs.
In all, the Cougars had 13 hits and seven walks against the Trojans (1-4, 3-9). Lily Knox walked twice, hit a double and had two RBIs. Macy Sellers walked twice and scored two runs. Haley Kirby hit a double. Emilee Flaverney was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Addison Woodruff was 1 for 2 with one double and one RBI. Olivia Rogers was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Ariana Flores-Acosta scored three runs. Ty Cummings was 2 for 5 with one triple and three RBIs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.