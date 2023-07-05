Ryan Kiniry

South Brunswick rising senior Riley Kiniry is on the Kickoff Soccer Academy Premier League soccer team that won the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

South Brunswick soccer player Riley Kiniry will be playing in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships July 17-23 in Orlando, Florida.

Kiniry plays for Kickoff Soccer Academy Premier League in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and it qualified for the national tournament by winning the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional played June 23-28 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

