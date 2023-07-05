South Brunswick soccer player Riley Kiniry will be playing in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships July 17-23 in Orlando, Florida.
Kiniry plays for Kickoff Soccer Academy Premier League in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and it qualified for the national tournament by winning the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional played June 23-28 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Kiniry is a rising senior at South who has a 4.4 GPA. When not playing soccer, he is an active participant at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship series is the country’s most prestigious national youth soccer tournament, providing teams from U.S. Youth Soccer state associations the opportunity to showcase their soccer skills against the best competition in the nation while emphasizing teamwork, discipline and fair play.
The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships cap a yearlong series of competitions for boys and girls teams in multiple age brackets as teams earn their way from the top teams in their state to the regional championship tournaments. U.S. Youth Soccer state champions and selected wild-card teams through U.S. Youth Soccer regional leagues in most age groups are eligible to compete in one of four U.S. Youth Soccer regional championships. The champions in the 13U-19U age brackets from each regional event will converge July 17-23 for the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships.
Annually, the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship series provides the nation’s top collegiate coaches the chance to identify and scout the top players in the country.