South Brunswick senior Garrett Frazier finished second at 220 pounds in the Falcon Invitational wrestling tournament Friday at C.B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.

Frazier, 22-4, had a bye in the first round. He won by fall in 1:25 against Izael Zacaries (Gray’s Creek). In a semifinal, Frazier won by fall in 5:49 against Joshua Silva (Southern Lee, 16-3).