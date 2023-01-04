South Brunswick senior Garrett Frazier finished second at 220 pounds in the Falcon Invitational wrestling tournament Friday at C.B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.
Frazier, 22-4, had a bye in the first round. He won by fall in 1:25 against Izael Zacaries (Gray’s Creek). In a semifinal, Frazier won by fall in 5:49 against Joshua Silva (Southern Lee, 16-3).
In the title match against C.B. Aycock junior Dallas Bailey (23-2), Frazier led 1-0 entering the final two minutes, according to trackwrestling.com. Bailey tied the score entering the final minute.
In the one-minute overtime, no points were scored. In the first 30-second overtime, Bailey scored one point. In the second 30-second overtime, Bailey prevailed and won the match.
South senior Ethan McCullough (15-3) finished third at 113 pounds.
He received a bye in the first round. He won by fall in 1:39 over Cayden Taylor (South Lenoir). In a semifinal, Ethan Brownlee (South Johnston, 29-1) won 11-0 over McCullough. In consolations, McCullough won by fall in 56 seconds over Caleb Winstead (Fike, 11-14).
In the match for third place, McCullough won 11-5 over Ziquaveon Kornegay (South Central, 25-15).
Three Cougars finished fourth.
Logan Harrell (15-8) finished fourth at 138 pounds.
He received a bye in the first round. He beat Ashton Shields-Adams (Southwest Onslow) by fall in 1:35. Ryan Mann (Northeast Carolina Prep, 31-0) won by fall in 1:41. In consolations, Harrell won in 40 seconds against Amari Thomas (Southern Wayne). In the match for third place, Ashton Shields-Adams (15-12) won 10-7.
Frankie Colantuno (19-9) finished fourth at 160 pounds.
He won 22-7 against Anthony Mejia (South Lenoir). In a semifinal, Jeremiah Jones (Southwest Onslow, 22-2) won by fall in 26 seconds. In consolations, Colantuno won by fall in 1:35 against Jacob Rodriguez (Gray’s Creek). In the match for third place, Jacob Farmer (Fike, 26-8) won by fall in 1:29.
Damian Weaver (22-9) finished fourth at 195 pounds.
He had a bye in the first round. He beat Cody Anderson (Bunn) by fall in 60 seconds. In a semifinal, Jason Rodriguez Jr. (Southwest Onslow, 24-2) won by fall in 1:24.
In consolations, Weaver won by fall over Talon Blacker (Gray’s Creek) in 36 seconds. In the match for third place, Justin Bullock (Fike, 32-6) won by fall in 4:22.