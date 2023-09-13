Walker Jenkins

Walker Jenkins continues to impress the Twins organization while playing with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Matt Braun, who writes for TwinsDaily.com, has followed Walker Jenkins’ progress since his debut in professional baseball.

According to Braun in a Sept. 9 article, Jenkins for the FCL Twins “hit .333/.390/.537, leading to decision-makers declaring that they’ve seen enough. Jenkins was sent to Fort Myers when short-season ball ended, and he has since slashed an even-better .447/.488/.684, with one strikeout.”

Tags

Recommended for you