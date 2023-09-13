Matt Braun, who writes for TwinsDaily.com, has followed Walker Jenkins’ progress since his debut in professional baseball.
According to Braun in a Sept. 9 article, Jenkins for the FCL Twins “hit .333/.390/.537, leading to decision-makers declaring that they’ve seen enough. Jenkins was sent to Fort Myers when short-season ball ended, and he has since slashed an even-better .447/.488/.684, with one strikeout.”
Braun notes that what Jenkins has done is unique.
“Forty plate appearances is a putrid sample size, but going back to 2006 (the extent of Fangraphs’ minor league data), no one tops Jenkins’ 1.112 OPS as an 18-year-old at A-ball. Some of his close contemporaries are Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto ... Domingo Santana ... and Giancarlo Stanton. Some players around him never became stars—that happens when you look at small samples in the lower minors—but there are also some undeniable superheroes, easy Hall of Famers, who shaped the game’s landscape.”
Braun says Jenkins’ strikeout rate is noteworthy.
“Most impressively, though, is that strikeout rate: most 18-year-olds only have a sporadic relationship with contact, finding the ball reclusive and tricky. Not Jenkins. Only one non-DSL hitter — William Bergolla of the Phillies — has a lower K-rate than him amongst 18-year-olds with at least 100 minor league plate appearances. Most are slugging at or around .400; Jenkins is at .579.”
Braun also warns to remain cautious about Jenkins’ future.
“Honestly, I don’t think his numbers can tell us much of anything at this point; you can strangle stats until they tell you what you want to see, but the reality is, plenty of 18-year-olds have appeared to be an unstoppable comet, streaking through the sky, seemingly unable to be stopped until some force (pitchers that aren’t literal teenagers) kills their momentum. It happens. It can happen here.”
The article is titled “The Unbelievable Success of Walker Jenkins at Just 18 Years Old” at TwinsDaily.com.