WINNABOW — Brunswick County beat Boger City 7-3 and won the N.C. Dixie Boys Baseball state championship July 13 at Town Creek Park, earning a bid to the World Series.
For many members of the Brunswick team (ages 13-14), this will be their second consecutive trip to the World Series. Brunswick County won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) state title last year and finished second in the World Series.
The 2022 World Series is July 23-27 in Sterlington, Louisiana. In the first round, Brunswick County plays Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) Recreation Department East, the World Series champion in 2021. Twelve teams are in the double-elimination tournament.
Against Boger City, winning pitcher Noah Faulders gave up four hits, walked one, hit three and struck out seven in seven innings.
Boger City held Brunswick to six hits but made six errors.
Brunswick trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the third inning but scored four runs. Jonah Campbell led off and singled. William Jones reached on an error and a run scored. After a wild pitch advanced a runner, Fisher Goodwin singled, tying the score. Dylan Stacks singled off the shortstop’s glove, which gave Brunswick a 3-2 lead.
After a sacrifice bunt by Faulders, Tyler Peterson reached on an error. A double steal put runners on third and second. A groundout by Grayson Skipper gave Brunswick a 4-2 lead.
Brunswick scored three runs in the fourth. With two outs, Jones walked and stole second. Goodwin singled home a run. After two wild pitches advanced the runner, Stacks singled up the middle, putting Brunswick ahead 6-2. Faulders reached on an error and a run scored.
Boger City scored with two outs in the sixth but never threatened in the seventh.
Brunswick played Boger City in the first round July 9 and won 6-5.
Brunswick then beat Lumberton 14-2, Columbus County 10-0 — Columbus had scored 31 runs in two games — and Lumberton 12-7 in reaching the title game.
Eight teams were in the tourney, including Bladen County, Onslow County, Duplin County and Hope Mills.
Brunswick team members: Camden Pszczultkoski – Town Creek, Grayson Skipper – Leland, Josiah Sneed – Shallotte, Fisher Goodwin – Leland, Jonah Campbell – Leland, Tyler Kelly – Leland, Ryan Grisso – Leland, Gage Hickman – Shallotte, Dylan Stacks – Leland, Hunter Small – Town Creek, Tyler Peterson – Leland, William Jones – Leland, Noah Faulders – Cedar Grove.
Faulders, Skipper, Stacks, Grisso, Peterson, Hickman, Campbell and Goodwin were on the team that won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball state championship last year.
The head coach is Jeremy Skipper. The assistants are Gary Rabon, L.C. Pigott and Tom Peterson.
Gary Rabon, Jeremy Skipper and L.C. Pigott were coaches of the 2021 championship Junior Dixie Boys Baseball Brunswick County team.
Brunswick South repeats as Belles champions
Brunswick South has won the N.C. Dixie Softball Belles state championship for the second consecutive year.
Brunswick South finished 5-0 in winning the state tournament July 13, qualifying for another World Series.
In the nine-team Belles tournament (ages 13-15) at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage, Brunswick South had a bye in the first-round July 9. Brunswick South played its first game July 10 against Hope Mills, who had beaten Topsail. Brunswick South beat Hope Mills as Kina Davis threw a no-hitter and advanced to play against West Chatham.
On July 12 against West Chatham, Kina Davis pitched a perfect game and Brunswick South won 10-0.
Later that day, the Belles beat Lumberton 23-4.
In a semifinal the morning of July 13, the Belles defeated Duplin. Brunswick South then won its final game, beating Hope Mills 17-0. Carly Clewis hit a three-run home run. Veronica Nation threw a no-hitter.
Brunswick South advances to the Dixie Belles World Series, which begins Saturday, July 30, at the Ward 10 Recreation Complex in Ball, Louisiana. Brunswick South reached the final three last year.
Brunswick South will play the Florida state champion at 8 a.m. in the first round of the 10-team double-elimination tournament.
Team members are Carly Clewis, Savana Burgess, Addison Woodruff, Tabatha Martin, Lily Knox, Sarah Farmer, Olivia Brown, Gracin Johnson, Kendra Goodwin, Ty Cummings, Kina Davis, Veronica Nation. The coaches are James Brown, Wes Knox and Michael Clewis.
Ponytails lose in title game
The South Brunswick Ponytails lost 9-4 to Duplin in the game for the N.C. Dixie Softball state championship.
The South Brunswick Ponytails (ages 11-12) won the District 9 softball title in qualifying for the X-play state championship tournament at Peabody Park in Troy. In the traditional division, a runner has to stay on first base until the ball crosses the plate; in X-play, a player can steal bases, much like high school softball.
In a semifinal July 11, South Brunswick beat West Lincoln 3-1. According to GameChanger, Addison Sellers gave up five hits and one run in five innings. She struck out 13. South Brunswick had seven hits. Lacie Britt and Sellers each had two hits.
The victory advanced South Brunswick to the title game that same day against unbeaten Duplin, who had beaten South Brunswick in the second round.
Columbus wins Junior Dixie tourney
Columbus County beat Tryon in winning the six-team Junior Dixie Boys Baseball tourney.
Brunswick County lost its opener 12-0 to Columbus County but in the loser-out round beat Boger City 13-0 before losing 7-5 to Columbus County.
Six teams were the tournament, including Onslow County.
Town Creek to play in World Series
The Town Creek 8U (coach pitch) National Dixie Youth Baseball team won the Division II state tournament July 13 at its home park and qualified for the World Series. Team members are Drake Rabon, Jaxon Lucas, Luke Lucas, Zy’Harrison, Kolton Pszczultkoski, Hunter Grennan, Tavin Price, Ethan Weaver, Triston Adams, Kameron White and Reed Scheib. The manager is Chris Rabon. The assistants are Justin Weaver, Chase Lucas and Latesha Harrison. The World Series is July 29 through Aug. 3 in Dothan, Alabama.