The Hoggard quarterback grimaces after a sack by Bazil Abram (left) forced a fumble that Garrett Frazier recovered and then ran toward the end zone for a touchdown with 90 seconds left in the first half of the football game Monday night. The touchdown and Dow Pender’s PAT tied the score 14-14. Visit us online to see video of South’s first score.
On fourth-and-2 from the Hoggard 39, South quarterback Jameson Prince sprints past Hoggard defenders and scores with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game. Dow Pender’s PAT cut the lead to 28-21.
Photo by Michael Paul
WILMINGTON — Hoggard took advantage of two South Brunswick turnovers in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cougars 42-21 Monday night in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game.
On Homecoming Night, the Vikings won their 16th successive conference game and improved to 3-0 in the conference, 5-1 overall. South is 0-3, 3-3.
A 39-yard run by South junior quarterback Jameson Prince on fourth-and-2 and Dow Pender’s PAT cut the lead to 28-21 with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
South forced a punt and began its next possession at its 26. But a pass by Prince bounced out of the hands of a Cougar receiver into the hands of a Hoggard defender, who sprinted toward the end zone and scored, putting the Vikings ahead 35-21 with 5:52 left.
South’s next possession ended in a fumble on third-and-10 from the Cougar 30. The Vikings scored on a 21-yard run with 5:23 left.
The first half ended 14-14 as each team scored twice in the second quarter. The Vikings’ first score was on a 2-yard run with 10:23 left. South tied the score on an 11-yard pass from Prince to junior receiver Jordan Davis. Prince kept the drive progressing on back-to-back runs of 35 and 25 yards. Dow Pender’s PAT, the first of three, tied the score with 5:46 left in the half.
Hoggard scored on its ensuing possession on a 9-yard run. In the drive, a pass bounced off a Cougar defender into the hands of a Viking receiver for a 16-yard gain to the 9. The score put the Vikings ahead 14-7 with 3:44 left.
Hoggard forced a punt and began its next possession at the South 38 with 2:39 left in the half. But on a play from the South 34, Cougar defender Bazil Abram sacked the Hoggard quarterback, forcing a fumble. South senior defensive end Garrett Frazier made the recovery and sprinted for a touchdown — the third successive game in which he has scored after recovering a fumble. Pender’s PAT tied the score 14-14 with 90 seconds left in the half.
South senior linebacker Brendan Hoagland intercepted a pass in the third quarter but the Vikings scored on their next possession on a short run. Hoggard then regained possession after forcing a fumble at the Cougar 17 and scored on a touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 from the 9 with 2:05 left in the quarter, increasing its lead to 28-14.
The Cougars have their Homecoming Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the Ashley Screaming Eagles (0-3, 1-5).