The South Brunswick girls soccer team began its season by beating the South Columbus Stallions 2-0 Thursday.
Junior Cassidy Oldham scored a goal and her corner kick set up a goal by sophomore Carissa Baker.
The South Brunswick girls soccer team began its season by beating the South Columbus Stallions 2-0 Thursday.
Junior Cassidy Oldham scored a goal and her corner kick set up a goal by sophomore Carissa Baker.
The Stallions had played two games, both scoreless, against North Brunswick on Feb. 27 and East Bladen on Feb. 28.
Against the Cougars, the scoreless trend continued. With about 17 minutes left in the half, Oldham had a long breakaway from the left and veered toward the Stallion goalkeeper at the near post, but the goalkeeper made a two-handed stop, slapping aside the ball.
With about 10 minutes left, Oldham set up senior Taylor Lowry for a shot, but it was wide left.
Oldham scored early in the second half. From the top of the semicircle, she scored six minutes into the half.
With about 17 minutes left, the Cougars had a corner kick. Oldham lofted a shot that the goalkeeper bobbled after she and Baker collided. Baker then tapped the ball into the goal.
The Cougars played two goalkeepers. Junior Lily Prendergast started and had two saves. Junior Madeline Gedman played the second half and the Stallions pressured her late. With six minutes left, she dropped to her knees to stop a shot. With about three minutes left, she made a save of a low rolling shot.
South’s main defenders were sophomore Keira Stegman, junior Madison Mitchell, junior Peyton Yow and junior Bergen Greer.
The Cougars’ offense also pressured late. A shot by freshman Gabby McCullough was stopped in the final two minutes. And Oldham nearly scored again. In the final seconds, she lined a shot that the Stallion goalkeeper stopped.
Of the Cougar players who started, eight were either sophomores or juniors. Lowry, one of two seniors, also started.
South 6, WCA 2
On Monday, Jenna Webster and Cassidy Oldham each scored three goals in the non-conference game against Wilmington Christian Academy.
Martina Alanis, Carissa Baker, Gabby McCullough and Webster each had one assist.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.