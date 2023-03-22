The South Brunswick baseball team improved to 6-0 by beating New Hanover 1-0 in eight innings Friday at South.

The Cougars rallied with two outs in the eighth. After Jaden Marvin was hit by a pitch, freshman Grady Sotriffer singled. Walker Jenkins was intentionally walked. With the bases loaded, Jordan Daniels hit a grounder toward the shortstop. He failed to get the force as Jenkins slid into second and the winning run scored. The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats (5-1).

