The South Brunswick baseball team improved to 6-0 by beating New Hanover 1-0 in eight innings Friday at South.
The Cougars rallied with two outs in the eighth. After Jaden Marvin was hit by a pitch, freshman Grady Sotriffer singled. Walker Jenkins was intentionally walked. With the bases loaded, Jordan Daniels hit a grounder toward the shortstop. He failed to get the force as Jenkins slid into second and the winning run scored. The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats (5-1).
Marvin, a junior, was the winning pitcher. He gave up two hits. He walked one and struck out seven.
New Hanover senior Sean Smith gave up four hits. He walked one, intentionally walked another and hit two. He struck out six.
Last season the two teams tied for the Mideastern 3A/4A conference championship, finishing 11-3.
South, 2-0 in the Mideastern 3A/4A conference, was scheduled to play on Tuesday at Hoggard and on Friday at Ashley.
South 8, Topsail 6
The Cougars began their Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season by beating New Hanover 8-6 March 14 in Hampstead.
South scored a run in the third. Luke Dilgard led off and singled, was bunted to second by Will Lamiman and scored on a two-out double by Marvin.
The Cougars scored twice in the fourth. Daniels singled and scored on a two-out double by Patrick Boldt. Dilgard singled home a run for a 3-0 lead.
South scored twice in the sixth in taking a 5-0 lead. Daniels led off an walked. With one out, Boldt reached on an error. Dilgard singled home two runs.
The Cougars scored three runs in the seventh in extending the lead to 8-0. With one out, Sotriffer singled. Jenkins singled. He stole second and Sotriffer scored on the same play. With two outs, Banks Hartman singled, scoring Jenkins. Bolt doubled, scoring Hartman.
South had 10 hits and four walks. Two batters reached on errors.
Boldt finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Dilgard was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Topsail scored six runs in the final inning. Of the six runs, four were unearned.
Winning pitcher Evan Coartney gave up six hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings. He walked two, hit one and struck out three.
South 18, Dixon 2
The Cougars won in five innings Wednesday, March 15, against the winless Bulldogs (0-5). Jenkins hit a home run in the nonconference game.