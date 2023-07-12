Walker Jenkins has no immediate plans to go ice fishing this winter.
If he decides differently, he’ll have ample money for the gear.
As thrilling as watching a walkoff home run, the Minnesota Twins selected Jenkins as the No. 5 pick Sunday evening in the Major League Baseball draft.
Those viewing the televised draft on a screen at Generations Church exulted when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the selection.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound center fielder who completed his senior season of baseball at South Brunswick two months ago, was the second high school player selected in the draft.
Many draft prognosticators had Jenkins as the No. 4 or No. 5 selection. The Rangers, at No. 4, chose University of Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford. The Tigers, at No. 3, chose Franklin (Indiana) Community High School outfielder Max Clark.
Jenkins is the son of Oak Island residents Tana and Clay Jenkins and will try to become the second South Brunswick graduate to play in the major leagues. Quinton McCracken led the Cougars to an unbeaten state championship season in 1988. After graduating from Duke University, the Colorado Rockies selected McCracken in the 25th round in their inaugural draft in 1992. He made his Major League Baseball debut as a call-up on Sept. 17, 1995. He played all or parts of 12 seasons in the majors and was the Tampa Bay Devil Rays’ first center fielder and batter on March 31, 1998.
According to MLB.com, the No. 5 pick has a slot bonus of $7,139,700. In all, the Twins have $14,345,600 to offer their draft picks, the fourth highest of all the teams.
Teams can offer higher bonuses, as long as they stay within the total amount allocated to them for all players in that draft. Signing bonuses are guaranteed, according to baseballscouter.com. If a player signs a contract, the signing bonus is his to keep. If he performs poorly or is cut by his team, he will still earn his full signing bonus. If a draftee signs and officially joins a Major League Baseball organization, he will also be paid a salary to play for a minor league team.
These are the Minnesota Twins affiliates: Triple-A: St. Paul Saints; Double-A: Wichita Wind Surge; High-A: Cedar Rapids Kernels; Single-A: Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.
Assuming Jenkins signs with the Twins’ organization, the next question is when will he play in the major leagues?
If he excels, the earliest would be sometime in the second half of the 2025 season — an assumption made on the basis of the first major league games of some of the players in the starting lineups for the 2023 MLB All-Star game. Consider these high draft picks:
Angels center fielder Mike Trout, 31, was drafted No. 25 in 2009. His first major league game was July 8, 2011.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, 25, was drafted No. 8 in 2019. His first major league game was Sept. 8, 2022.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, 29, was drafted No. 18 in 2012. His first major league game was Sept. 3, 2015.
Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll, 22, was drafted No. 16 in 2019. His first major league game was Aug. 29, 2022.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, 31, was drafted No. 32 in 2013. His first major league game was Aug. 13, 2016.
But Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, 32, was drafted in round six in 2011. His first major league game was Sept. 4, 2013. And Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, 35, was drafted in round 20 (No. 611 overall) in 2009. His first major league game was July 30, 2011.