Sophomore midfielder Gannon Herring and junior midfielder Riley Kiniry each scored two first-half goals as South Brunswick beat the South Columbus Stallions 6-0 in the Cougars’ season-opening soccer game Aug. 31 at Jack Campbell Stadium.
Senior Trey Soles and sophomore fullback Crayton Dail also scored. Herring and Dow Pender had assists in the victory, which was the first for new Cougar coach Hastin McGill.
“I thought they played great,” McGill said about his team, which has eight seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and eight freshmen.
“We’ve had a whole month to dive into preseason and it showed fitness-wise. They just played exactly the way I wanted them to.
“The freshmen really showed out. Logan Sanders and Collin Peattie both were unbelievable. Led by some good senior leadership, the freshmen really showed out tonight.”
Herring scored on his own corner kick in the Cougars’ first goal of the season. Kiniry scored on a goal set up by a corner kick. With 11 minutes left in the half, Kiniry scored on a penalty kick. Two minutes later, Herring scored the final goal of the half from short range.
Soles scored off a throw-in by Dow Pender. Dail scored after the Stallion defender was unable to thwart Dail’s attempt from the right side.
Will Lamiman was the starting goalkeeper and was unchallenged in the first half. The most memorable play of the game was by sophomore goalkeeper Gavin Sessoms, who stopped a penalty kick with 18:14 left in the game.
“That was awesome,” McGill said. “It’s always cool to see your starters do something, but it’s so much cooler when you see somebody come off the bench and do something like that.
“Gavin is a sophomore, and that right there will go a long way. He’s going to remember that for the rest of his life.”
The Cougars have a rematch with the Stallions on Sept. 7. The Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season begins Sept. 13 and lasts until Oct. 26.
“I know how the conference works,” McGill said. “We got to beat the Brunswicks to go to the playoffs. I’m pretty confident we’ll be able to handle that.
“I think the Wilmington teams should look out. I think we’re going to surprise one or two of the 4As. They’re not going to see it coming. This is probably the best South Brunswick soccer team that there’s been in five or 10 years. I’m really confident.
“We’re not just good seniors, we’re not just good freshmen. We’re good freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.”