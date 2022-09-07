Trey Soles

Senior Trey Soles celebrates with teammates after his goal gave the Cougars a 5-0 lead against South Columbus. Visit us at www.stateportpilot.com to see video of other action from the game.

 

Sophomore midfielder Gannon Herring and junior midfielder Riley Kiniry each scored two first-half goals as South Brunswick beat the South Columbus Stallions 6-0 in the Cougars’ season-opening soccer game Aug. 31 at Jack Campbell Stadium.

Senior Trey Soles and sophomore fullback Crayton Dail also scored. Herring and Dow Pender had assists in the victory, which was the first for new Cougar coach Hastin McGill.