Walker Jenkins

In 14 games with the Florida Complex League Twins, Walker Jenkins batted .333, mainly as a designated hitter. The Twins advanced him to the Mighty Mussels on Aug. 22. (Milb Central photo)

 

,

 

Walker Jenkins drove in the tying and winning runs in just his second Low-A baseball game, leading the Fort Myers (Florida) Mighty Mussels to a 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday at Hammond Stadium.

Jenkins finished 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs. He was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 MLB Draft on July 9.

