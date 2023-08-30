Walker Jenkins drove in the tying and winning runs in just his second Low-A baseball game, leading the Fort Myers (Florida) Mighty Mussels to a 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday at Hammond Stadium.
Jenkins finished 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs. He was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 MLB Draft on July 9.
In the 10th inning, Jenkins came to the plate in a 2-2 game with two outs and two runners on against Daytona left-hander Joseph Menefee. On a 2-2 pitch, Jenkins lined a slider into center field to score Alec Sayre and seal the Mussels’ second consecutive walk-off win.
Jenkins, an Oak Island native who graduated from South Brunswick High School in June, also proved clutch in the bottom of the seventh. After Daytona plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, Luke Keaschall pulled a double into the left field corner. The next batter was Jenkins, who sliced a double down the left field line to plate Keaschall and tie the game 2-2.
On Aug. 22 Jenkins was promoted from the Florida Complex League Twins to the Mighty Mussels. In 59 plate appearances for the FCL Twins, Jenkins batted .333. His OBP was .390. In 14 games, he hit three doubles, one triple and two home runs, including a grand slam. He had four stolen bases.
In just about all of those games he was a designated hitter. On Aug. 21, Jenkins played his first game at a position other than DH. He played in center field. He went 1 for 4 with a walk. He drove in two runs.
With the FCL Twins season complete, Jenkins was promoted to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the remainder of the season.