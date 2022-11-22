South Brunswick began its boys basketball season Friday at home by beating Dixon 69-41.
South led 31-22 at halftime and 50-34 entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars held the Bulldogs scoreless for 5 minutes, 5 seconds in the quarter, outscoring them 15-0 in that span and clinching the victory.
For Mike Loutzenheiser, South’s new basketball coach, the quarter exemplified a principle of his coaching.
“Our defense was good,” he said. “What I really liked is in the second half, we played better than we did in the first half.
“And we talk a lot about finishing strong. And that’s what we just talked about in the locker room (after the game). I thought they did a great job with that.”
For Loutzenheiser, he wants the Cougars to be known as a team that hustles from start to finish.
“I want us to make sure we’re the hardest-working team on the floor all the time,” he said. “That’s where we need to be.”
South will have to work harder than it expected — projected starter Jaelon Johnson is injured.
“We lost one of our best players in Jaelon Johnson,” Loutzenheiser said. “He had another torn ACL. Happened in our scrimmage. We found out (Thursday) we lost him for the year.
“So, those guys that had to replace him stepped up tonight — next man up scenario.”
Unofficially, South’s top scorer was junior guard Caleb Bernard (24 points). Senior forward/center Demerius Wise scored 15 points. Senior forward/center Rashad McNeil and senior forward Lamarean Mason each scored nine points. Sophomore forward Chase Robinson scored five points, junior guard Tony Cox three and senior center Andrew Hankins two. One score was a tip-in.
“I want to make sure win or lose, when somebody leaves our gym or we walk out of a gym, they know they were in a dogfight,” Loutzenheiser said.
As coach of a 3A team in a 3A/4A conference, Loutzenheiser is hopeful more Cougar athletes will show interest in the basketball program.
“We want to get more (players) out,” he said. “We want to increase our JV participation. That happens, obviously, when you win some games.”
Successful high school programs are measured by something other than victories, he noted.
“I want to make sure we’re good basketball players, better student athletes,” he said. “We want to walk the halls in a respectful manner. We want to be in the community helping people out … The wins will come.”
Girls lose in OT
Dixon outscored the Cougars 5-0 in overtime in defeating South 28-23 in the season-opening girls basketball game.
South trailed Dixon 16-11 entering the fourth quarter but backup point guard Davina Daley — playing in place of injured Johnniese Smith — rallied the Cougars, scoring nine of South’s 12 points. Dixon led 16-11 in the final eight minutes, but Daley sank a jumper and Kira Beardsley scored, cutting the lead to 16-15.
Two free throws by Dixon gave it a three-point lead, but Daley sank a 3-pointer, tying the score 18-all with 3:50 left.
A free throw by Madison Mitchell gave South a one-point lead.
Dixon made a free throw, but another basket by Daley put ahead to 21-19.
Dixon tied the score 21-all with 2:29 left. Each team scored once in the final two minutes: Daley in the lane hit a jumper, giving South a 23-21 lead, but a score by Dixon led to the eventual overtime.
For South, Daley scored nine points, Beardsley four, Matty Moye three and Summer Covington three each and Mitchell and Gracin Johnson two each.