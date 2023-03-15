Logan Sanders

Logan Sanders focuses on the ball in a tennis match this season. He was on the Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team that won against Hoggard. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

South Brunswick won two doubles matches in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference tennis dual Thursday against Hoggard.

At No. 1 doubles, freshman Logan Sanders and junior Nathan Ware won 8-2 against senior Sahil Patel and sophomore Krish Mishra.

