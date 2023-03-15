South doubles team wins against Hoggard Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan Sanders focuses on the ball in a tennis match this season. He was on the Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team that won against Hoggard. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Brunswick won two doubles matches in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference tennis dual Thursday against Hoggard.At No. 1 doubles, freshman Logan Sanders and junior Nathan Ware won 8-2 against senior Sahil Patel and sophomore Krish Mishra.At No. 2 doubles, freshman Cooper Pittman and sophomore Hayden Slader won 8-2 against freshman Harrison Gill and junior Matthew Gill. Hoggard won the dual at South 7-2.On March 7, South opened its conference season. New Hanover beat the Cougars 9-0 at South.The Cougars have a home match Thursday against Laney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports University Games And Toys Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Library needs Keep the land Reverse global warming Featured Businesses Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(800)733-5213 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular One-way traffic may end at Southport's yacht basin Baseball stadium to anchor northern Brunswick project Oak Island lays out its paid parking plan Plans for Howe Street building ready for approval Council restores some right of way parking