Isley sixth in tourney; CAA Golfer of Week Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago

Walker Isley has finished in the top 10 in five college tournaments this season. (Photo by Jim Daves, Virginia Athletics)

UNCW's Walker Isley had his fifth top-10 finish of the season April 11 in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at the Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia.Isley finished four strokes out of first place. He tied for sixth out of 78 golfers at 7 under, scoring 70-67-69—206. The 206 matches his career-low score. He scored 12 birdies for the tournament.Ben James of Virginia and Cole Anderson of Florida State tied for medalist honors at 11 under.The Seahawks finished 12th out of 15 teams. Seventh-ranked Florida State won by 14 strokes over host Virginia, which is ranked 21st. The Virginia B team finished eighth, 21 strokes ahead of UNCW. The Colonial Athletic Association named Isley its Golfer of Week. This is the fifth time this season he has received this honor.Isley moved into second on UNCW's career scoring average list with a 72.11 average through 65 rounds. That average is fourth on the single-season average list.The Seahawks next compete at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships during April 23-25 on Dataw Island, South Carolina.

Tags Sports Games And Toys Golf