Walker Isley

Walker Isley has finished in the top 10 in five college tournaments this season. (Photo by Jim Daves, Virginia Athletics)

 

UNCW’s Walker Isley had his fifth top-10 finish of the season April 11 in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at the Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Isley finished four strokes out of first place. He tied for sixth out of 78 golfers at 7 under, scoring 70-67-69—206. The 206 matches his career-low score. He scored 12 birdies for the tournament.

