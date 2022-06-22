It was hard not to hear about the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament being held in Morehead City last week. It is the largest billfish tournament in N.C. and one of the largest in the world and this year there were records set in attendance and payout. The tournament did an excellent job of updating every hookup and weighed or released fish, both on the Internet and through their Big Rock TV channelk. Plus the magnitude of this tournament had it covered on most TV and radio news across the state.
One highlight touted often was that Michael Jordan, yes, that Michael Jordan, participated and weighed a fish. The tournament had a record 266 boats enter and paid out a record $5,858,875 that included $3,489,813 to the winning crew of the Mercenaria from Cherrystone, Virginia, with owner Chad Ballard, Captain Neil Sykes and crew. More details are below.
The temperature was as hot as the marlin fishing and the humidity was only a few numbers lower. This combined for a lot of tired and sweaty fishermen, but they were all smiling. Catching fish, especially big fish, is always fun, but sometimes it burns when the sweat runs down into your eyes. This may be one of the things John Mellencamp was thinking when he penned the lyrics to his hit song, “Hurts so good!”
Seriously folks, last week’s heat was serious. Several outdoor events were canceled or postponed. The early forecast has this week being a little cooler, with only Wednesday warming into the 90’s here at the coast, but with temps being seriously warmer a few miles inland. That same early forecast shows a bit of extra wind Thursday afternoon, but not bad the rest of the week and weekend. However, once at the weekend, the probability of scattered thunderstorms enters the picture. This shouldn’t be surprising as it becomes an almost daily part of the forecast each summer once the temperature gets above 85 and the humidity is only slightly lower.
If you’re fishing and hear thunder or see lightning, it’s a wise choice to seek shelter. You and your boat are the tallest thing on the water and being struck by an errant lightning bolt is a possibility. Thankfully I don’t know from personal experience, but that can’t be a good thing.
With the temperature warming into the upper 80’s along the beach each day and the humidity not far behind, I’d be errant not to also mention you should use lots of sunscreen, wear a hat and UV ray shielding clothing and to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. A sports drink or two can help hydration and replace electrolytes, but they shouldn’t be a steady diet. Those who like adult beverages will be better served to keep them on ice during the heat of the day and enjoy one after the boat is washed and the fish are cleaned. Alcoholic beverages tend to dehydrate hot fishermen, not help them.
Once again, the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) map isn’t showing any threats. However, this only goes out five days. The Euro models on Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) project farther into the future and show a pair of spots Mike says are marginal and a week or so out, but might strengthen into systems worth watching. One area begins in interior N.C. and heads down to a little southwest of us off the Florida/Georgia state line where some frontal leftovers have stalled out. The other is in the western Caribbean, near the Lesser Antilles and looks to be trying to move west. Neither is currently on the National Hurricane Center map.
I have often wondered if I spent too much time on weather, but had another meeting last week when a reader thanked me and said he looks forward to the weather notices here and then begins watching the National Hurricane Center and Mike’s Weather Page. I really like the easy availability of all the information Mike’s Weather Page assembles, but remind weather watchers that even though the National Weather Service (www.weather.gov) has added a link to Mike’s Weather Page as a source of information on tropical weather, the National Hurricane Center issues the official forecast.
With sunny hot weather like the past week, it was imperative the water temperatures would rise – and they have. The nearshore and inshore reporting stations of the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) are showing morning water temps in the lower 80’s. There are two stations that still are showing 79 degrees, but one that is 83. This is hot water and weeks ahead of when the water usually gets this warm. If you’re catching fish you plan to release, fight them vigorously and get them in to release them quickly for the best opportunity for survival. Warm water doesn’t hold as much oxygen as cooler water and fish need oxygen to survive longer fights.
Much of the offshore water is warm and schools of bait are breaking away from the Gulf Stream and moving closer to shore. Predator fish, such as dolphin, sailfish and more will follow the bait schools closer in and may be caught surprisingly close to shore for the next several months. Locating these pockets of water is another reason to use one of the seawater thermal imaging programs to see where these bodies of warmer water have moved and to plan fishing trips accordingly. The Marine Sciences Program at Rutgers University has a seawater thermal imaging system and posts free images that are available to anyone on their website. Check out https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool/sat_data/?product=sst&region=capehat&nothumbs=0 before you head offshore again.
The Oak Island Recreation Department will be holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and fall and the next one will be July 29 and 30. More information on these events scheduled through September is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
With the warming water and calming weather, more people should be getting out fishing. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Once again, fishermen caught, or in some cases almost caught, a variety of fish this week. Tarpon were perhaps the most frustrating. Some fishermen said they saw schools of tarpon moving north about a half mile off the beach, but couldn’t get them to bite, while others got bites, but the tarpon won the fight by throwing the hook or breaking the line. A few were caught, but tarpon fishermen are becoming as wary as trout fishermen and don’t talk but among friends and don’t show pictures in case something in the background might give away their favorite spot.
We are fortunate to be a spot some tarpon spend their summer and others pass through headed farther north. They can be difficult to convince to bite and then the intensity ratchets up a few notches once one is hooked. I don’t know the average ratio, but nowhere near all of them stay hooked long enough to get them to the boat. It’s rare to get multiple strikes, but it happens. My best day was keeping two of three hooked long enough to grab the leader for official releases. These are big active fish and they can find a variety of ways to become separated from a struggling fisherman.
Other things happening in the nearshore ocean are good Spanish mackerel fishing, a few king mackerel and occasionally an over slot red drum. Spanish macks are here and feeding. They like small shiny lures and jigs that are trolled or retrieved quickly. Trolling allows covering more water, but it’s great fun to switch to trout and drum tackle and cast and retrieve to catch dinner once a school is located.
Kings generally respond best to slow-trolled live baits. Pogies and bluefish are prime live baits, but they will also eat mullet, gray trout, pinfish, and other smaller fish. Kings will also eat dead natural baits that are slow trolled, plus spoons, sea witches rigged with strips and larger swimming lures. Kings also like live baits suspended under a kite. These fishing methods will also catch cobia, tarpon, sharks and more.
There were also a few kings and large Spanish mackerel caught from the piers. Fishermen at the pier ends suspend live baits around the pier ends and wait. This fishing also draws strikes from tarpon, cobia, jack crevalle, sharks and more.
Once offshore a bit, bottom fishing picks up. Black sea bass are the first to appear in numbers, but most of the black sea bass caught at the nearshore rocks and reefs tend to be undersize. They get larger as you move deeper and other species join the mix.
Porgys and grunts enter at about 60-80 feet, there have been some red snapper caught at the Horseshoe, which is 70-85 feet deep and grouper, beeliners, triggerfish and more live around the rocks and wrecks in water more than 100 feet deep. A good rod and reel, strong line, a heavy-duty double drop bottom rig and pieces of squid, octopus and cut bait will draw bites. Cigar minnows, sardines, pogies and other larger baits typically get more bites from grouper and larger fish.
Our Gulf Stream fishing might not be quite as good as fishermen found off Cape Lookout last week during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, but there aren’t 200 plus boats trolling there every day. There are good numbers of dolphin, both large and small, plus a few wahoo and tuna being caught. Fishermen can use the free seawater thermal imaging provided by Rutgers University to home in on the rips, weed lines, color changes and temperature breaks that tend to hold fish before leaving the dock.
If heading offshore and you run by a color change, temperature break, weed line or anything else that looks fishy, it might be wise to stop and give it a try – at least for a few minutes. Dolphin and sailfish are already breaking away from the Gulf Stream and following bait pods inshore. The water is warm enough they might be just about anywhere, so don’t overlook these things.
There have been a lot of fishermen closer in on both piers. The report is a mixed catch. One of the early morning pier catches has been speckled trout. They may be anywhere along the pier and this changes with the tide, wind direction and bait movement. The hot technique for catching trout has been fishing live shrimp suspended under a cork. They will sometimes also eat minnows and a few fishermen have been able to occasionally convince them to eat soft plastics, primarily shrimp shapes with scent or scent added.
Surf fishing action has been slow, but with a few fish biting. Fishermen who take the time to locate and dig sand fleas (mole crabs) have been catching a few pompano. They prefer the females with the orange egg sacks showing along their bellies, but will also eat the ones without eggs showing. Some surf fishermen have also been catching pompano pretty well using live shrimp. Pompano are usually just beyond the breaking waves. Other fish include whiting, bluefish, red drum, black drum, trout and flounder.
Fish are biting in the creeks and marshes inside the inlet. The main players are speckled trout, red drum, black drum and flounder. Flounder season is closed and they must be released. There have been a few reports of tripletail and ladyfish too.
Ladyfish are fun to catch, but many fishermen consider them a nuisance. Personally, I think their hard runs and acrobatic jumps are worth dealing with the way they slime up lines. They don’t have any food value, but some folks have been using them for bait. Ladyfish will hit live shrimp and minnows, plus soft and hard lures. Ladyfish have large eyes and can feed effectively at night. One good spot to find them is in the glow of the lights under the ADM dock at night.
Tripletail are double threats. They are fun to catch and great as the special guest for dinner. They will also hit live baits and some lures. Tripletail like to hold in the shade of buoys, pilings and even crab pot floats and there are a lot of all of them in the lower Cape Fear River. Tripletail seem to know that if they can wrap the line around something they have a good chance of breaking off, so use a little extra drag if they get too close to a piling, buoy or crab pot float.
Trout, red drum and black drum will all readily crash live baits. They like shrimp best, but will also hit minnows and smaller fish. Fishermen are split about how to present live baits inshore. Some like to suspend them under corks and some like them tethered to the bottom on a Carolina rig. The drum will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Most times these are fished on the bottom, but occasionally the bottom is so covered with structure the bait has to be fished above it.
Trout and red drum will also hit lures, from deep divers to topwaters. Topwaters are the most fun, especially for catching red drum, as they have inferior mouths (mouth located on the bottom of the head) and they have to lunge almost out of the water or roll on their sides to grab topwater lures. If you pay close attention, you can see the strike. However, topwater strikes are usually strong and you can feel them, even if not paying close attention.
At the risk of being overly simple, look for inshore fish wherever bait is concentrated. Baitfish and shrimp are moved by currents and it’s easy to see where current is concentrated and disrupted. Fish can’t look at these areas from above, like fishermen, but they still manage to find them and chow down.
Creek mouths are the most obvious places where baitfish and shrimp are concentrated. Baitfish and shrimp ride into shallow and protected areas along smaller creeks on the rising tide and are carried out of them when the tide falls. Many fishermen believe fishing is more productive on the falling tide, but the minnows and shrimp the fish are eating went into those areas while the tide was rising. Other places that concentrate bait and are usually good to fish are points, around oyster rocks and sand bars. They disrupt the current that is carrying baitfish and shrimp, so larger fish gather there to eat.
We’ve only received one cobia picture so far this spring and still haven’t received any sheepshead pictures. I know they’re around and feeding and fishermen are catching them. Our readers would like to see the pictures of your catches. If you’re worried about someone identifying your spot from something in the picture, take the picture pointing up into the air or down into your boat. Let your fellow readers see your catches and brag to your buddies without trying. It will make everyone smile.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Tournament Tidbits
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, held from the Morehead City waterfront is the most watched fishing tournament in N.C. each year. Weigh-ins are streamed live of The Big Rock Blue Marlin Facebook Page, they have Big Rock TV each afternoon and many television stations and newspapers across the state carry daily updates.
This year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament began on Monday, June 13, and it began with a bang. A record 266 boats entered the tournament and fishing was hot. Many of the marlin were below the 400-pound minimum weight to be scored by the tournament and were released. However, late in the morning on Monday, the first day of the tournament, tournament headquarters received a call the Mercenaria had boated a blue marlin and were on their way to the scales. This fish was on its way to the scales at the deadline for this page last week.
In addition to all the other prizes, there is a special “Fabulous Fishermen’s” Prize for the first blue marlin weighed that exceeds 500 pounds. The fishermen on the Mercenaria thought their big marlin would surpass 500 pounds and were running in to be the first. The short version is the Mercenaria was the first boat to weigh and their blue marlin tugged the scales to 572.6 pounds. There were still five days of fishing to go, but this big fish had already won the Mercenaria crew almost $778,000.
Even better, the Mercenaria was entered in all the categories and was in position to win more than $3 million if their fish could stay atop the leaderboard all week. There were several good challenges, but their weight held and when the awards ceremony ended Saturday night, the crew of the Mercenaria had collected almost $3.5 million. This is a record first place payout, not just for this tournament, but for the industry. Wall Hanger finished second, with a 556.4-pound blue marlin and High Yield filled the third spot on the podium with their 536.8 pounder.
There are also gamefish division in the Big Rock Tournament and two of those were topped by fish that exceeded 100 pounds. Desperado had the largest of two yellowfin tuna that surpassed 100 pounds and won the Tuna Division with their impressive 131.2-pound catch. Speculator topped the Wahoo Division with their 104.7-pound wahoo and Carolina Time captured the Dolphin Division with a 54.1-pound bull.
A couple of area fishermen, Captain Rennie Clark and Drew Arndt of Wilmington had a good week and weekend at the Power-Pole Pro Redfish Tour Championships in Delacroix, Louisiana, this week. Clark and Arndt put together days of 17.45-pounds and 16.25-pounds in two redfish aggregates for a total of 33.70 pounds and a third-place finish. Congratulations!
State record pompano
The 11.34-pound pompano dolphin caught by 18-year-old Charlie Noonan, while fishing with Salt Fever Guide Service out of Ocean Isle Beach on June 8 has been certified as the new N.C. state record for the species. Noonan’s fish weighed almost 3 pounds heavier than the current IGFA world record for the species and is also expected to be certified as the new world record. The fish has been officially identified as a pompano dolphin by a N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries biologist and weighed on certified scales. The world record certification should be announced as soon as the paperwork has been processed.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department is hosting surf fishing classes again this year and they are currently scheduled through September. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach. These classes have been popular in past years and tend to fill quickly. The next class will be July 29 and 30.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants will benefit from many ways to shorten their learning curve thanks to Sands’ experience.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. The dates for the currently scheduled classes are: July 29 and 30, August 12 and 13 and September 9and 10. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Southport MAD
The date for Military Appreciation Day (MAD) for Southport will be September 10 and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
The 2022 Southport MAD event will be held at South Harbor Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. The link to sign up as a volunteer is http://militaryappreciationday.net/volunteer.
Good fishing!