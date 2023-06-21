I believe I was thinking that the arrival of summer would bring weather that was hot and humid, but mostly nice. It was a good thought, but that doesn’t appear to be what Mother Nature has in mind – at least not in the short term. In looking at the long range weather forecast through next weekend, there is a thunderstorm icon every day.

Once the weather warms and the humidity soars, I expect the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms fairly often, but days with 3/4 to 9/10 of an inch of rain aren’t afternoon thunderstorms. This might be easier to take if the wind was forecast to fade out, but it isn’t. There are a couple of days the wind is forecast to dip below 10 knots, but most of the time its predicted to be just strong enough for any big water to be sloppy enough fishing isn’t comfortable. This double whammy isn’t good.

Recommended for you