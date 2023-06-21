I believe I was thinking that the arrival of summer would bring weather that was hot and humid, but mostly nice. It was a good thought, but that doesn’t appear to be what Mother Nature has in mind – at least not in the short term. In looking at the long range weather forecast through next weekend, there is a thunderstorm icon every day.
Once the weather warms and the humidity soars, I expect the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms fairly often, but days with 3/4 to 9/10 of an inch of rain aren’t afternoon thunderstorms. This might be easier to take if the wind was forecast to fade out, but it isn’t. There are a couple of days the wind is forecast to dip below 10 knots, but most of the time its predicted to be just strong enough for any big water to be sloppy enough fishing isn’t comfortable. This double whammy isn’t good.
The weather has thrown another potential kink our way. A tropical wave, updated to Disturbance 1 Sunday afternoon and Tropical Depression 3 Monday morning, slipped off the African Coast late last week and is following a lowrider course toward the Lesser Antilles, expecting to be south of Puerto Rico by Saturday. The general predictions were if this system strengthens before reaching the Lesser Antilles, it will turn to the north and if it doesn’t strengthen by then, it will run just above or below the Caribbean Islands and could stay on the Atlantic side of Florida. However, by Monday morning it was expected to become Tropical Storm Bret by Tuesday morning and Hurricane Bret later on Wednesday.
Monday morning there are still some outlier models turning the system north, but the Euro model has shifted a little south into the Caribbean. Also Monday morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded the probability of this system strengthening to 100%. The ocean is several degrees warmer than usual for this time of year and is providing the energy to feed the storm.
This is still the end of the week to see if it enters the Caribbean or stays in the Atlantic, but is worth paying attention. If it affects us, it will be at least the middle of next week. The National Hurricane Center posted a 100 percent probability of strengthening into Tropical Storm or Hurricane Bret during the next seven days on Monday morning. Sunday a second system moved off the African coast a few hundred miles behind this one and is following a similar track. It’s probability of strengthening into a tropical cyclone was 40% Monday morning.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) is posting the models every time they’re updated, but they don’t have a full consensus, due to if and when the system turns north. There were even a couple of models Monday morning that show the storm fizzling out in the Caribbean. Let’s hope that happens. However, the southeastern North Carolina coast has a history of early storms, especially when they follow this lowrider course, so pay attention. If it stays on the Atlantic side of Florida, it could be in our neighborhood in time to begin the Fourth of July celebration with some extra fireworks.
The controlled burn that got out of control in the Green Swamp is another early summer tragedy. It began in the Green Swamp Game Lands with Wildlife Resources Commission workers conducting a controlled burn to clear fallen limbs and underbrush, while promoting new growth to feed the animals there. Conditions in the woods were very dry and unfortunately, the fire got out of hand when the winds blew up that afternoon. By Saturday afternoon, sections of N.C. 211 through the Green Swamp were closed.
This fire had spread to more than 16,000 acres on Sunday and was burning basically unchecked. Forest Service fire crews worked to remove fuel for the fire from its path, but changing winds kept changing its path. Monday morning, they thought they had the perimeter secure. While the fire has been primarily in natural areas, there are homes if it breaks out of its current area. The smoke from this fire has been thick and there are air quality warnings for those living in the area and many miles away.
The wind stayed stiffer than it had been forecast for the past week, so there weren’t many fishermen out and about.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was held from Morehead City last week with a record 271 boats participating. While the seas weren’t kind most of the days, the billfish bite hadn’t slowed and the action started off wide open and never slowed. Most of the blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish and spearfish caught during the tournament are released and boats recognized for the most release points. Only a few larger blue marlin are boated and brought to the scales. In addition to the release prizes, the three largest billfish earn prizes and there is a special prize for the first blue marlin heavier than 500 pounds.
When the last day of fishing began on Saturday, the top three marlin all weighed less than 500 pounds, so a marlin weighing more than 500 pounds could win the tournament and the prize for the first marlin to exceed 500 pounds. This would total roughly $3.5 million if the boat was entered into all the categories.
That fish was hooked by the Sensation in the last hour of fishing on Saturday and since it was hooked and reported before time expired, the fishermen were allowed to fight it until they either boated it, released it or it got away unintentionally. The fight lasted just more than six hours and they boated the fish at about 8:30 Saturday night and headed in.
Unfortunately, sometime during the fight a shark had bitten the tired marlin. Shark bites are classified as mutilation and any mutilation that might hinder the fish’s fighting ability (strength, durability, stamina, etc.) is grounds for disqualifying the fish. This is an International Game Fish Association regulation and the tournament follows IGFA regulations for mutilation and altering the weight of a fish. The crew did what they should have and carried the fish to the tournament weigh station to see if the fish would be accepted. Tournament officials noted the shark bite(s), but weighed the fish and did not announce the weight, waiting for a decision from the rules committee of if the fish would be allowed or disqualified. That decision would not come until Sunday morning.
This had all the making of a last minute hero story, but suddenly there was controversy. It didn’t help any that the live internet feed stopped right as the shark bite and checking the rules was mentioned. Some say the tournament turned off the internet feed and some say the internet was overloaded and shut down. I don’t know. By Sunday morning I began receiving emails and texts asking about the situation. I thought the rule was clear, but many folks, most of which weren’t in the tournament, wanted to question it.
Sunday morning the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament consulted with their rules committee, an IGFA official, several biologists and made their decision. The fish had been bitten by a shark during the fight and by the tournament and IGFA rules, the fish could not be allowed. The fish weighed 619.4 pounds and would have won the tournament and the prize for the first fish heavier than 500 pounds to a tune of roughly $3.5 million. No decision would have satisfied everyone, but as a tournament fisherman who has had fish disqualified due to being bitten by sharks and barracudas, I believe it was the correct decision.
Many people compared this to the winning fish and tournament record marlin weighed by the Top Dog in 2019, but it’s not the same.The Top Dog’s fish was damaged more, but the damage came after the fish was caught and while trying unsuccessfully to get it in the boat and then towing it back to the scales.
The internet, particularly Facebook, was blown up late Saturday night and all day Sunday with people offering their opinions why the fish should have been allowed or congratulating the tournament rules committee for making the correct decision. The bottom line is that this was in the rules that each boat captain or team representative signed when they entered the tournament. It appeared the Sensation crew had talked about the possibility of their fish not being allowed on the way in and they were not wildly celebrating as they backed into the weigh station dock. I hate this for the captain and crew of the Sensation. Sorry guys. You caught a great fish, but the tax man took a bite during the long fight and the tournament did what they had to.
Once again, we are hoping the dates and limit for the 2023 flounder season will be announced this week. The director of the Division of Marine Fisheries has the authority to set the flounder season(s) and regulations by proclamation, but has not yet. There has been plenty of time to analyze the over catch from the 2022 season and set the 2023 season accordingly. Expectations are for a very short season and low limit, like two weeks and a single fish each day. Organizations typically delay bad news as long as they can and making us wait to hear this doesn’t bode well for what is coming. Hopefully this announcement comes soon and we know and can plan. The DMF/MFC website is www.mfc.net.
Get your licenses and boat registration renewals this week. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is launching a new license and vessel registration system July 1. As part of the transition to the new system, hunting and fishing licenses — including Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses — and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1. License and registration purchases must be done by June 27 or they will have to wait until the new system goes on line on July 1.
License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website (www.ncwildlife.org), in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).
We’re still waiting to hear that Lockwood Folly Inlet has been dredged, surveyed and the buoys are back in place. Several fishermen have said and posted on Facebook that they are using the inlet and there is plenty of water. My advice would be to avoid using this inlet until the buoys have been reestablished, but if you want to do it, move slowly and carefully. One marine insurance expert said that boaters should check their insurance policies and see if there is an exemption in coverage when using unmarked inlets. A mistake in the unmarked inlet might not be covered.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
What a difference a week makes. Two weeks ago, there were several very nice days and we were flooded with reports and pictures. This week the wind blew a little stronger than the forecast and there weren’t as many fishermen on the water. One of the biggest surprises was the drop in cobia reports and pictures. Many folks thought they would continue to be caught close to shore, where fishermen were going. There are hopes for a resurgence this week.
King and Spanish mackerel bit closer in and there were reports of them. Spanish were in many places from just beyond the breakers to several miles off the beach. There were some kings caught close in early in the week, but they moved out several miles. Still, they were within the comfort range of larger center consoles in the bumpy seas.
Tarpon made their first appearance last week. Just a few hours after our deadline last Monday, a school of the acrobatic silver fish appeared off Oak Island Pier. Several were hooked, but they have a way of finding the weak link in anyone’s equipment and getting away. A couple were caught and released to thrill someone else at a later date. Meanwhile, there were some kings off Ocean Crest Pier.
Sunday, king fishermen reported one of the things we like to hear. There were a few dolphin mixed with the kings in the 15 to 20 mile range. It’s great news that some dolphin have broken away from the Gulf Stream and are following the bait closer to shore. This brings them within the range of many more fishermen.
Expectations are that dolphin, plus tuna and a few wahoo are still biting along the Gulf Stream grass lines, color changes, temperature breaks and rips. The early long range weather forecast doesn’t show this week shaping up as a great week to get out there, but we all know the weather can change.
Some of the most prolific fishing is happening between the kings and the offshore fish. Offshore bottom fish seem to always be hungry and the action has been good, like really good. Some black sea bass, grunts and porgys have been biting closer in, but the real action begins at about 110 feet. The offshore bottom catch includes grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more.
Don’t forget to float a bait back on a light line when bottom fishing. This can be a live bait that was just caught or a dead bait. These lines don’t always draw strikes, but many times they produce a king mackerel, dolphin or wahoo to add to the catch.
There were a few kings caught from the piers early in the week, but there haven’t been any reports in the last few days. Jiggers are catching some Spanish macks and bluefish. The hottest thing from the piers has been the early morning speckled trout bite. It happens most nice mornings and some fishermen are catching limits. Other pier catches include pompano, flounder (must be released), red drum, black drum, blowfish, croakers, whiting, sand perch, small sharks, skates and rays.
The surf fishing at Oak Island is rarely something to write home about, but there are fish scattered along the beach from the Cape Fear River to the Point at Lockwood Folly Inlet. Fishermen willing to spend the day, or fish completely through a tide can usually catch supper. Some days it has to be tacos to stretch the catch, but some days are also surprisingly good. The primary summer catch is pompano and they are occasionally joined by red and black drum, whiting, bluefish, croakers, blowfish, small sharks, skates, rays and more.
Don’t forget about the public docks in the area for a quick fishing trip. The Southport Municipal Pier extends out into the Cape Fear River from the Southport Waterfront and the Town of Oak Island has several docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek, Montgomery Slough and the marsh creeks off them. There is a list of these docks and piers in the parks listing in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). There is a lot of variety in the catch at these locations, but occasionally they produce big time. The big news is they’re convenient and with a rod and reel, a rig and some bait, you can go fishing.
There are also fish inside the inlets. I’ll start with sheepshead this week as more and more fishermen are beginning to target them. They like vertical structure, like dock and bridge pilings, bridge abutments, bulkheads and such. The prime bait locally is live sand fiddlers and most tackle shops have them. Catching sheepshead is a talent, as they can remove the bait from a hook without many fishermen ever feeling it. The reward is worth the effort though as they taste really good.
We’re easing past the prime time for speckled trout to spawn, but there are still plenty of heavy, egg-laden sow trout around. These are prime fish to release for the health of the species, but they’re also some of the largest trout you’ll ever catch. The speckled trout stock is in good shape so no one should feel guilty about keeping one of these hogs. If you plan to release them, handle them gently and take a quick picture, then swim them a few seconds to be sure they revive.
Puppy drum are the bulldogs of inshore fish. Already this year I have caught them from just under the 18-27 inch slot to well beyond the upper limit. Pups fight hard and do their best to avoid being led into the net and lifted aboard. Look for pups and specks in places where the topography and currents combine to concentrate bait. Creek mouths, points and oyster rocks that appear as the tide falls are good examples of places to look.
Black drum are spread throughout the inshore bays and creeks, plus in the surf zone too. They aren’t as highly revered as specks and pups, but have saved many fishing trips and the fish dinners that follow. They may be shallow and feeding with red drum or retreat to deeper holes with trout. There are also flounder in the inshore waters and on the nearshore ocean reefs and wrecks, but the season remains closed and they must be released.
Trout, pups and black drum will all attack live baits, especially squirming shrimp suspended above the bottom under a cork. Pups and black drum also readily eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Specks and pups also hit hard and soft lures.
Fishing with topwater lures is the most exciting inshore fishing. If you’re paying attention, you can see the trout or drum stalking the lure and then surge up to grab it. If this doesn’t get your adrenaline pumping, you should quickly dial 911 because something is wrong with you.
There is one rule of fishing with topwater lures that everyone has to learn – and often the hard way. Even though you may see the fish attacking the lure, you have to feel it before you can set the hook. When learning how to fish topwaters, many fishermen become excited when they see the fish and jerk the lure away before the fish can grab it. Don’t do this!
There are some summertime only visitors arriving that are also fun to catch. Ladyfish showed a few weeks ago. They don’t have any food value, but run hard and jump and are lots of fun to catch. Tarpon made their first appearance last Monday. They are larger fish and need heavier equipment. Tarpon are occasionally caught from the piers, by king mackerel fishermen slow trolling live baits and by fishermen soaking live and dead baits either inshore in the bay behind Bald Head Island or in the sloughs that cross Frying Pan Shoals close to the beach.
Tripletail are the summer visitor with a high food value and they are attracted to shade. Most are caught in the lower Cape Fear River holding under range markers, buoys and even the marker buoys for crab pots. Tripletail are strong fish and fight hard. They’re also very spooky and must be approached carefully.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed the surf fishing class offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department this past weekend, you’ll have to wait until September 15-16 for the next one. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Childswish Fishing
The United Special Sportsman’s Alliance will be hosting a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, June 22, followed by fishing on Friday, June 23, in Southport. The event is being held with support from Morningstar Marina – Southport Comfort Suites, The Morehead City Open, the participating captains and many Southport area businesses. The children and their families will arrive Thursday, June 22, and stay at the Comfort Suites, then fish from Morningstar Marina – Southport on Friday, June 23.
If you are a captain interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing or a volunteer interested in assisting otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
Tournament Tidbits
The 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was held Monday through Saturday of last week from Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City Waterfront. The billfish bite was on fire and the action was good, beginning from the “lines in” command on the first day to the “lines out” command on the last day. The 271 boats of fishermen could choose to fish up to four of the days, with two days being mandatory lay days. The release count was exceptional, with more than 50 blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish and spearfish being released several days.
However, the tournament wasn’t without controversy and the potential winning fish had to be disqualified due to being bitten by something, most likely a shark, during the fight. The Sensation’s 619.4 pound blue marlin, which was the last fish caught during the tournament and didn’t reach the scales until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night was not allowed. Sushi, who took the lead on Friday with their 484.5-pounder was declared the tournament winner Sunday morning after the tournament committee had met with an International Game Fish Association official (the tournament follows IGFA rules for mutilation and weight altering) and several fishery biologists.
Chasin’ A finished in second place with a 479.8-pound blue marlin and the early leader, C-Student, held on for third place with their 470.2-pound catch. Marlin Fever led the Release Points Category with 2,400 points. There were also some huge gamefish caught. The Offshore Outlaw caught a 67.7-pound dolphin to win that category and Double B caught a 70.5-pound wahoo to win that category.
The Tideline Marine Redfish Classic was held from Marina Cafe in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. This is the first of the Redfish Madness Team Redfish Tournament Series for 2023. Teams scattered from the Pamlico River to the Cape Fear River in search of the heaviest pair of redfish to take to the scales. When the wakes had settled, Team Spectacular, Brent Banks and Victor Roulund, has scored the win with two redfish that combined for 14.07 pounds. Team Bumpin’ Mullets, Jason Dail and Allen Jernigan, finished second, just a couple of ounces behind with 13.94 pounds. Team Red Zepplin, David Mercer and Corey Keffer, finished third with 13.23 pounds that included the large fish for the tournament at 7.34 pounds.