Mckenley Johnson

South Brunswick’s Mckenley Johnson soars over the Duplin County catcher in the first inning in the game for the N.C. Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play state championship, which South Brunswick won July 11. South Brunswick plays in the Dixie Softball World Series, which begins later this week. (Photo by Ronda Stroud)

 

The South Brunswick Ponytails and two county all-star teams will be among the area teams playing in the Dixie World Series this weekend. In addition, Town Creek will be defending its title in the 8U Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Dixie Softball Ponytails

