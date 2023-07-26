South Brunswick’s Mckenley Johnson soars over the Duplin County catcher in the first inning in the game for the N.C. Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play state championship, which South Brunswick won July 11. South Brunswick plays in the Dixie Softball World Series, which begins later this week. (Photo by Ronda Stroud)
The South Brunswick Ponytails and two county all-star teams will be among the area teams playing in the Dixie World Series this weekend. In addition, Town Creek will be defending its title in the 8U Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
Dixie Softball Ponytails
South Brunswick (ages 11-12) will play in the Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. The first games of the double-elimination tournament are set for Saturday. Brunswick will play Saluda, South Carolina, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The winner Saturday plays either Nottoway, Virginia, or Collinwood, Tennessee, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The loser Saturday plays either Nottoway, Virginia, or Collinwood, Tennessee, at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The 11-team tournament is set to end Tuesday.
Dixie Softball Debs
Brunswick County (ages 16-19) will play Lunenburg, Virginia, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana.
The winner Saturday plays either Greenville, Alabama, or Chester County, Tennessee, that same day. The loser Saturday plays either Greenville, Alabama, or Chester County, Tennessee, that same day.
The eight-team double-elimination tournament has five rounds. The tourney ends Monday.
Brunswick County won the World Series in 2015.
Junior Dixie Boys eliminated
Brunswick County (age 13) played Beaufort County, South Carolina, on Saturday in the Junior Dixie Boys World Series in Opelika, Alabama. Brunswick scored three runs in the top of the seventh in winning 9-8.
On Sunday, Brunswick played Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) West and won 16-4.
The victory advanced Brunswick to a game Sunday night against nemesis Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a team that has beaten Brunswick the previous two seasons for World Series championships. Hattiesburg won the Junior Dixie Boys title in 2021 and won the Dixie Boys title in 2022.
In the game Sunday, Hattiesburg won 15-0.
The loss dropped Brunswick into the elimination bracket. It was scheduled to play a game Monday against Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) West. Brunswick lost 9-0 and was eliminated from the World Series.
The tourney is set to end either Tuesday, July 25, or Wednesday, July 26.
Brunswick finished second in the state tournament but was entered into the World Series when another state was unable to field a team.
Dixie Youth Baseball
Town Creek will play in the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II 8U World Series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Pool play is Saturday. First games are that evening. The double-elimination tournament will end either Monday or Tuesday. Town Creek is the defending champion.