The South Brunswick girls wrestling team finished second in the 23-team tournament Friday at Middle Creek High School in Apex. R.J. Reynolds scored 100 points in winning the Mustang Girls Invitational. South scored 75 points.
The Cougars had one champion, two second-place finishers and three fourth-place finishers.
“These young girls are getting better every match,” coach David Prendergast said. “It’s awesome to see their growth in their first season. So proud of these girls.”
South junior Lily Prendergast finished 4-0 in winning the 100-pound title.
Prendergast (39-6) won by fall over Ashley Blanco (R.J. Reynolds, 2-18) in 54 seconds. Prendergast won by fall over Clara Ealy (Green Hope, 9-10) in 1:53. Prendergast won by fall over Brooke Morrow (Bunn, 22-15) in 2:36. In the title match, Prendergast won 10-0 over Isabella Crandall (Middle Creek, 24-6).
Junior Natalia Sanchez finished 2-1 in placing second at 138 pounds.
Sanchez (8-11) won by fall over Jocelyn Rubio (Millbrook, 7-7) in 1:42. Sanchez won by fall over Margot Nestor (Green Level, 10-7) in 0:55. In the match for first place, Alexis Mazura (Rosewood, 8-1) won by fall in 2:50.
Freshman Emma Yopp finished 2-1 in placing second at 152 pounds.
Yopp (8-3) won by fall over Kendall Morgan (Pine Forest, 6-9) in 5:40. Yopp won by fall over Zoe Christopher (Green Level, 7-7) in 1:32. In the title match, Dayna Bland (Wakefield, 17-8) won by fall in 2:47.
At 114 pounds, junior Julianna Herold (11-12) finished 1-2 and fourth.
Herold won by fall over Ella Friedman (Millbrook, 3-9) in 2:20. In the match for third place, Mackenzie Hutchins (R.J. Reynolds, 7-10) won by fall in 1:35.
At 132 pounds, sophomore Madison Lower (8-9) finished 2-2.
Lower won 8-7 over Jacquelyn Ball (Green Level, 8-13). Lower won by fall over Clara Beck (Millbrook, 4-6) in 3:47.
At 165 pounds, senior Yahaira Gomez-Reyes (4-8) finished 1-2 and fourth.
Gomez-Reyes won by fall over Ingrid Soto (Bunn, 8-4) in 1:14. In the match for third place, Arvriel Douthit (R.J. Reynolds, 16-6) won by fall in 1:40.
At 185 pounds, sophomore McKenzie Shadle (3-13) placed fourth.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional is Thursday at Havelock High School. This is the qualifier for the state championships Feb. 3-4.