The Southport-Oak Island Marlins swim team won 20 events in a swim meet Saturday at Caswell Beach against the Marsh Oaks Moccasins.
This was the Marlins’ first home meet of the season.
The Marlins are scheduled to have another home meet Saturday.
Marlins winners
Jakob Boehmer, Oliver Boehmer, Kennedy Gordon and Brooke McPherson won the mixed 14U 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 22.58 seconds.
Jett Childress won the boys 6U 12 individual relay in 19.33.
Peyton Stegman was first (35.88) Chloe Key second and Ava Spencer third in girls 11-12 50 butterfly.
Kennedy Gordon won the girls 13-14 50 butterfly in 35.35. Finley Zeron was second and Abbie Key third.
Sarah Ingram won the girls 6U 12 freestyle in 29.51.
Opal Grey Boehmer, Abbie Key, Anna Sherrod and Finley Zeron won the mixed 14U 200 medley relay in 2:21.69.
Finley Alderman won the girls 6U 25 freestyle in 32.60.
Peyton Stegman was first (30.96), Phoebe Cumbee second and Chloe Key third in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle.
Oliver Boehmer won boys 13-14 50-meter freestyle. Jakob Boehmer was third.
Brooke McPherson was first (32.40), Kennedy Gordon second (32.83) and Opal Gray Boehmer third in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle.
Caleb Lee, Chloe Key, Phoebe Cumbee and Peyton Stegman won the mixed 12U 200 freestyle relay.
Opal Grey Boehmer, Abbie Key, Anna Sherrod and Finley Zeron won the mixed 14U 200 freestyle relay in 2:21.69.
Julian Diguiseppe, Adrianna Jackson, Natalia Perez and Delaney Taylor won the mixed 15O 200 freestyle relay in 2:15.11.
Phoebe Cumbee won the girls 11-12 50 backstroke in 39.86.
Caleb Lee won the boys 11-12 50 backstroke in 38.86.
Brooke McPherson was first (40.83), Opal Grey Boehmer second (40.98) and Abbie Key third in the girls 13-14 50 backstroke.
Oliver Boehmer won the boys 13-14 50 backstroke in 35.74. Jakob Boehmer was third.
Peyton Stegman was first (42.28), Phoebe Cumbee second and Chloe Key third in the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke.
Kennedy Gordon was first (41.90), Brooke McPherson second and Opal Grey Boehmer third in girls 13-14 50 breaststroke.
Jakob Boehmer won the boys 13-14 50 breaststroke in 40.58. Lucas Bonney was third.
Other results
Ryker Friesema was second in the 9-10 boys 25 butterfly.
Caleb Lee was second in the 11-12 boys 50 butterfly.
Oliver Boehmer was second in the boys 13-14 50 butterfly.
Keira Stegman was second and Adrianna Jackson third in the girls 15O 50 butterfly.
Caleb Lee was second in the boys 11-12 50 freestyle.
Adrianna Jackson was second and Meghan Ulevich third in the girls 15O 50 freestyle.
Julian Diguiseppe was second and Andrew Pace third in the boys 15O 50 freestyle.
Aleah Ashburn, Elise Cumbee, Mishka Daley and Caswell Morris were third in the mixed 8-and-younger 100 freestyle relay.
Jackson Caison, Andrew Ingram, Parker Jordan and Ava Spencer were second in the mixed 12-and-younger 200 freestyle relay.
Ryker Friesema was third in the boys 9-10 25 backstroke.
Adrianna Jackson was second and Meghan Ulevich third in the girls 15O 50 backstroke.
Ethan Bonney was second and Julian Diguiseppe third in the boys 15O backstroke.
Anna Webster was third in the girls 7-8 25 breaststroke.
Jackson Caison was second in the boys 11-12 50 breaststroke.
Ali Williams was second and Hannah Cumbee third in the girls 15O 50 breaststroke.
Julian Diguiseppe was second and Ethan Bonney third in the boys 15O 50 breaststroke.
Peyton Stegman was second and Opal Grey Boehmer third in the girls open 100 individual medley.
Jakob Boehmer was second and Oliver Boehmer third in the boys open 100 individual medley.