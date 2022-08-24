Walker Isley

South Brunswick graduate and UNCW golfer Walker Isley from Oak Island competed in the U.S. Amateur Championship.

 

Walker Isley reached the round of 32 in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship golf tournament in Paramus, New Jersey.

In Isley’s first round of stroke play Aug. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club, he shot an even-par 71 on the 7,403 yard course. He scored an eagle on the 584-yard par-5 17th hole. He was in a 13-way tie for 19th. The average score at Ridgewood was 76.4. Eighteen of the 312 players competing at Ridgewood and Arcola broke par.