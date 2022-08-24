Walker Isley reached the round of 32 in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship golf tournament in Paramus, New Jersey.
In Isley’s first round of stroke play Aug. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club, he shot an even-par 71 on the 7,403 yard course. He scored an eagle on the 584-yard par-5 17th hole. He was in a 13-way tie for 19th. The average score at Ridgewood was 76.4. Eighteen of the 312 players competing at Ridgewood and Arcola broke par.
In the second round of stroke play Aug. 16 at Arcola Country Club, Isley shot a 5-over-par 75. The average score was 75.2 on the 7,251-yard course.
Isley was one of 15 players who finished the two rounds of stroke play at 5-over par, and a playoff was needed to fill the final 11 spots for match play. The playoff began at Ridgewood on the 148-yard par-3 15th hole at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 17. The 15-for-11 playoff lasted one hole and took 52 minutes. Isley made the cut.
The first round of match play among 64 players began afterward at 9 a.m. Aug. 17. In an early afternoon match, Isley played No. 11 seed Mark Power of the Republic of Ireland. Isley won 3 and 2.
Isley birdied the first hole and took a 2-up lead when Power bogeyed the par-5 third hole. Isley increased the lead to 4 up after Power double bogeyed the 10th hole and bogeyed the par-3 11th. Isley scored par on the next five holes en route to winning the match on the 16th hole.
In the round of 32 Aug. 18, Isley was matched against No. 22 seed Justin Biwer, a rising sophomore at the University of Colorado. In the match that began at 10:30 a.m., Biwer won 2 and 1.
In the match, Biwer birdied the par-4 fourth and fifth holes in taking a 2-up lead. He led 2-up through eight holes, but a bogey on the 471-yard ninth dropped the lead to 1 up and a double bogey on the par-3 11th left the match tied.
Biwer regained the lead by scoring a birdie on the 403-yard 14th, the second-shortest par 4 on the course. Each player birdied the par-3 15th. Biwer added to the lead when Walker bogeyed the 436-yard par-4 16th. Biwer ended the match by parring the 585-yard par-5 17th.
Isley had two birdies and one bogey. Biwer had five birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. Each player scored 1-under par in stroke play through 17 holes.
The U.S. Amateur champion receives automatic selection to the U.S. Walker Cup team (if he is eligible) and an invitation to these 2023 tournaments: the Masters, the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club and the Open Championship.
Qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Amateur occurred at 94 sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Golfers have a handicap limit of 2.4.
Isley qualified June 30 and July 1 at the Colonial Country Club in Thomasville. Isley, a South Brunswick graduate and a member of the UNCW golf team, was one of four golfers to advance. He shot a 5-under-par 137 in finishing third.