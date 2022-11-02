St. James Fishing Club

St. James Fishing Club members Craig Thompson (Capt. of  Bluewater’s),  Joe Mastropietro, Mike Pino and Tony Celeste caught a nice collection of fish including wahoo, trigger fish and blackfin tuna in 200 feet of water near Same Ole Hole. 

 

As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.

There are a trio of uniquely fall events happening this week – and remember that the week for this page begins on Wednesday and ends on Tuesday. The first will be one of the last great events of 2022, Daylight Saving Time. The 13th annual Southport Wooden Boat Show is Saturday, Nov. 5. Displays for the show will be along Moore Street from Lord Street to and around the Old Southport Yacht Basin. There will be boats of all kinds, both in and out of the water, educational exhibits, seafood, music and more. This really is something anyone interested in the water, boats or Southport’s fishing heritage should come out and see. More info is available at www.southportwoodenboatshow.com.