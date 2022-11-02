As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
There are a trio of uniquely fall events happening this week – and remember that the week for this page begins on Wednesday and ends on Tuesday. The first will be one of the last great events of 2022, Daylight Saving Time. The 13th annual Southport Wooden Boat Show is Saturday, Nov. 5. Displays for the show will be along Moore Street from Lord Street to and around the Old Southport Yacht Basin. There will be boats of all kinds, both in and out of the water, educational exhibits, seafood, music and more. This really is something anyone interested in the water, boats or Southport’s fishing heritage should come out and see. More info is available at www.southportwoodenboatshow.com.
The next event is less than a day later at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6. That’s when our sun resets and begins rising and setting an hour earlier. We refer to it as the end of Daylight Saving Time for the year and explain it by saying we set our clocks back an hour. However you would like to approach it, beginning Sunday morning, Nov. 6, the sun will begin rising about 6:30 a.m. and setting before 5:30 p.m. – and the days will continue to shorten until Dec. 21. This shift is to pay back the time adjustment we received in March and those times will be roughly an hour earlier than they were the day before.
The third uniquely fall event is the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This page won’t get political and suggest how to vote, but will suggest that everyone exercises their right to vote. Some have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early and everyone else should make time to visit their polling location and cast their ballot. This is how “we the people” have a voice in running our country.
Unfortunately, there is more bad news from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The biologists there recently made us aware that their stock assessment of speckled trout, which they refer to as spotted seatrout, show that overfishing is occurring with trout. This must be serious as we have enjoyed four consecutive winters without a trout stun or freeze kill event and the reports on speckled trout fishing is that it has been excellent across the entire N.C. coast. With no weather related kills, the whole trout population has been available for the spawn and the indications to laymen are that the fishery is in great shape
This will be addressed for the first time at the Nov. 16-18 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting as the governing statutes for the Marine Fisheries Commission state that once overfishing is documented, the MFC must adopt a plan to stop the overfishing within two years. I hate to be the first one to say it out loud, but this most likely means the four-fish trout limit will be reduced, the season limited and/or the minimum size will increase. As soon as there is a draft plan and a means for public comment, we’ll post it here. Interested fishermen can attend the meeting and offer their opinions during the public comment sessions the evening of Nov. 16 and the morning of Nov. 17.
Even with a few cooler mornings this week, the water temperature held its own. The water has cooled a degree or so in some spots and caught enough sunshine to warm that degree in others. The inshore and nearshore reporting station for the CORMP (Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program, www.cormp.org) system are reporting water temps around 65-67 degrees. This may still actually be a few degrees warmer than a multiple year average, but the water is cooling.
The water warms to around 70 degrees once 20 miles or so offshore and the reporting station near Frying Pan Tower was the warmest at 75 degrees. This is just cool enough to get fish feeding and sets the table for some good fall fishing. There isn’t a Gulf Stream monitoring station in the CORMP system, but it is even a few degrees warmer than around Frying Pan Tower.
We had a fog warning last week from Captains Paul Thompson and Ryan Jordan regarding fog banks in the Intracoastal Waterway and it bears repeating. This happens most often in the general area of where the Duke Progress Energy cooling water canal crosses under the Intracoastal Waterway between Upper Dutchman Creek (Wildlife Ramp Creek) and the Elizabeth River. The fog is caused on cool mornings by the much warmer water from the Duke Progress Energy power plant cooling canal. Several days this has covered the area between Safe Harbor South Harbour Marina to Morning Star Marina (Southport Marina).
Fog is a serious matter. One morning last week I was enjoying a morning cup of coffee on the Southport Waterfront and witnessed a fog bank swoop down the river and engulf a small tanker. This was an approximately 500-foot ship and within minutes it was barely visible from the bank. If you get caught in a fog bank, slow down, use your horn or whistle as required in fog and proceed at minimum speed.
We’ll mention the Rutgers University free seawater thermals website again as it seems more fishermen are saying they are checking it out before heading offshore. This is a free tool that helps with knowing which section of the Gulf Stream will have pockets of warm water, the chlorophyll content of the water and any upwellings or other current oddities that can help locate fish. This knowledge can also help with your fuel bill by directing you to a potentially productive area instead of just to the Gulf Stream or Continental Shelf. The Rutgers website has a section on understanding the information that can help you learn to use the information in the satellite downloads. Check it out at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool//sat_data.
Hurricane season is not over. There is another month and if the weather stays warm, that could be extended. It’s been more than 20 years, but there was an after-Thanksgiving hurricane that hit with a glancing blow off the Cape Canaveral area of Florida.
Over the weekend there were a couple of systems on the National Hurricane Center Atlantic map (www.nhc.noaa.gov). However, by Monday morning the weak system, located a little northeast of Bermuda, has dissipated. The other system is in the Caribbean and it has strengthened enough to become Tropical Storm Lisa.
Tropical Storm Lisa is forecast to strengthen and both the National Hurricane Center and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) are watching it. The weekend models from Mike’s Weather Page showed this system diverting west and making landfall in Central America and that is still the projected path. The National Hurricane Center track has it skirting Honduras and making landfall in Belize about the time you read this. It is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall. Keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center for the official forecast and check Mike’s Weather Page for more details on tropical weather systems.
Fishermen who would like to serve on regional advisory committees for the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council are in demand right now. There are multiple openings on several advisory committees. This is your chance to offer your insight to better fishery management. The committee openings and several ways to apply are below.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
I’m going to begin with king mackerel again this week. They aren’t everywhere, but when you find a school, they’re feeding and usually feeding hard. There are some larger kings in the mix, but many are the 15-20 pounders many fishermen consider best for eating.
The bulk of the kings in our area have moved offshore a bit. This doesn’t mean someone fishing close to the beach or from one of the piers won’t catch one, but it should be interpreted to mean the odds of that nearshore catch are low. However, the odds increase in the fisherman’s favor as you move offshore and it may not need to be a long trip
There were several tales of kings being caught at Lighthouse Rocks this week. Almost all of them started with a comment that the fishermen were headed farther offshore, but the wind was kicking up a lot of chop and they expected the wind to be stronger and the chop rougher farther offshore, so they stopped – and were rewarded.
The kings weren’t at Lighthouse Rocks every day, but they were often at either the Shark Hole, 15 Mile Rock or 18 Mile Rock. They were also at other locations from these rocks in 50-70 feet of water out to around Frying Pan Tower. In calm conditions, it isn’t a bad ride out to these deeper spots, but when the wind is making whitecaps common, the longer ride often brings up the question of, “Are we there yet?” A positive when dealing with the deeper water kings is that they will often eat frozen cigar minnows and sardines almost as well as with live baits.
There had been some occasional dolphin, blackfin tuna, wahoo and sailfish feeding with the kings during October. Don’t be too surprised to react if one joins your party still, but the odds of that happening are decreasing almost daily.
There was a fair amount of dock and tackle shop chatter about lots of fishermen heading offshore to near the edge of the Continental Shelf to catch grouper, snapper, triggerfish, grunts, porgys and more. We’re pretty sure that could have happened, but we didn’t receive many pictures. Offshore bottom fish are usually hungry and ready to bite baits or jigs once a rock or ledge holding them is found. This willingness to bite makes offshore bottom fishing a great way to catch fresh fish for supper and to stock the freezer for the winter. There are a few pictures to support this and we received some.
Some fishermen also made the trip to the Gulf Stream to troll for wahoo, tuna and any dolphin that might still be around. The catch reports all included fish, but none were about full fish boxes. If you have heavy enough gear, this is something to try. Use the Rutgers’s Thermal Imaging Service to find a potentially productive area and go catch some. The Gulf Stream off N.C. is home to all of these species, but the wahoo action compares to anywhere in the world. They are big fish that pull well and taste great. Win/Win!
The water temp is reaching the lower edge of their comfort zone, but more Spanish mackerel were caught this week. If we don’t get a cold snap, they may stay around another week or three. Spanish mack fishing is easy. Simply troll or retrieve a small flashy lure or jig quickly and if they’re in the area and hungry, they’ll bite. Schools can be located by seeing them jumping, spotting flocks of diving seagulls or spotting oil slicks on the water’s surface.
Large red drum are holding around the nearshore artificial reefs, blockade runner wrecks and the Hot Hole. Occasionally they move close enough to the beach to be caught by surf casters and pier fishermen. Little River Inlet is the closest inlet in Long Bay with rock jetties and the big drum are there also. Please be aware that Little River Inlet is barely inside South Carolina and a S.C. fishing license is required.
Large red drum have a special fondness for spot heads fished on the bottom on heavy duty Carolina Rigs, but will also eat finger mullet and chunks of cut bait. Sometimes they also hit the jigs of fishermen jigging for trout and more at the artificial reefs.
N.C. fishing regulations require releasing any red drum shorter than 18 inches or longer than 27 inches and most of these large fall reds will be significantly longer than 27 inches. Red drum longer than 40 inches are considered “trophy” drum and are eligible for outstanding catch live release citations from the NCDMF. All you need are the measurements and a witness. The citation application can be submitted online by opening the “Online Citation” tab at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament.
We didn’t receive an exceptional report from any surf fishermen or fishermen bottom bouncing on the pier this week. There were a few fairly good catches and there were days when nothing seemed to bite. Oak Island isn’t a primary destination for surf fishermen, but there are usually a few fish biting. This is the time of year the whiting should be moving in and the last of the pompano for the year are still around. Other fish found in the surf zone include bluefish, drum, croakers, spots and occasionally trout. It’s rare to fill a cooler, but a mixed catch of fresh fish for supper is always possible.
Speaking of spots – there hasn’t been a big spot run locally in years. Netters catch some for the fish markets and restaurants, but the hook and line catches are hit and miss. The recent bluefish blitzes along the Outer Banks showed there are still spots in the surf a couple of hundred miles to our north. There were many pictures where the beach was covered in spots chased up by the bluefish for as far as you could see. It isn’t too late yet. Maybe a run will make it here this fall?
Speckled trout fishermen are catching well – maybe even a little too well. The latest speckled trout stock status from N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries shows they are being overfished and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will be discussing what to do about this at their November meeting. Trout fishing has been good for several years, but there also haven’t been any cold stuns or kills for four winters and the breeding stock has been doing their job. Expectations among most fishermen is that the speckled trout population is in as good of shape as anytime during the past 20 plus years. Apparently, this isn’t so and we’ve been catching too many.
Fishermen are catching trout well in the creeks and marshes of the lower Cape Fear River, Lockwood Folly River and the Elizabeth River. The primary technique is suspending live shrimp under corks. Mullet minnows are a reasonable substitute for the shrimp and trout are also hitting lures. Many fishermen use soft plastic shrimp and minnow shapes as their go-to artificials for trout, but they will also hit hard lures. Topwaters are the most fun to fish, but suspending lures arguably account for more and larger trout.
Red drum will hit these too, but black drum don’t hit lures as well. It happens occasionally, but don’t count on it. Drum will hit dead shrimp, pieces of shrimp and pieces of cut bait. These can be drifted under corks or fished on the bottom on a Carolina rig. Drum also readily hit weedless spoons and spinnerbaits.
I had a special little long distance encounter with some red drum this week. We had fall high tides last week and one morning I was driving across the Oak Island (Barbee) Bridge with a good sun angle during the high tide. I can’t help myself and always look for fish in the flooded grass and this morning I saw some. There was a small group of drum feeding in one of the places that looked like a small pond in the marsh grass. They weren’t tailing and I couldn’t see them well enough from the bridge to identify them, but they were waking and chasing bait like red drum and I’m sure that’s what they were.
There are still flounder in the creeks and marshes, but the season is closed and they must be released. Flounder are not a desired species for catch and release as they tend to be deep hooked more often than most other species.
Summer hadn’t quite ended last week, at least for one tripletail. One guide called me and said they were taking a busman’s holiday and fishing one morning when a shadow under a crab pot float moved a little. Casting a live shrimp under a small cork resulted in an almost immediate hookup. The approximately six pound tripletail that ate the shrimp was the guest of honor at dinner that night. This is late in the year for tripletail to be here, but there might be another…
Cape Fear River stripers have arrived early this fall. Striper season is closed in N.C. from the Neuse River to the south and they must be released. However, striper are hardy fish and handle catch and release fishing well. There have been a couple of striper reports as far down the river as Snow’s Cut, but most have been from the N.C. State Ports up through downtown Wilmington to the I-140 bridges crossing the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear Rivers. Stripers will usually hit many of the same baits and lures as used for red drum and occasionally they even feed together.
Tournament Tidbits
The Fall Brawl King Classic was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, and to be fished from the Ocean Isle Fishing Center in Ocean Isle Beach. However, with a windy forecast, the tournament made the decision to add Monday, October 24, as an additional fishing day. While the tournament encompassed three days, fishermen were only allowed to fish one of the days and had to choose it in advance. Of the 176 teams fishing the tournament, 79 elected to fish on Saturday and 25 fished on Sunday. The remainder of the field fished Monday.
When the scales closed on Saturday, only .05 pounds, or less than an ounce, separated the top two boats. Turn Key, with Shannon Rudd and crew from Wilmington, held the lead with a king that weighed 33.90 pounds. The Timber Sails/MC Mortgage crew, led by Phil Hayes of Laurinburg, was just behind at 33.85 pounds. There were two more days of fishing, so this lead did not feel secure.
Sunday’s weather was forecast to be windier and only 25 boats fished. The top places didn’t change, so it was up to the remaining 72 boats to see what they could do. They were still fishing at our deadline. Fishing was better Monday and several places changed on the leader board. The most important change was that Corey Bellamy and the Choice of Two/OIFC crew found a 38.10-pound king to claim the win. Turn Key and Timber Sails/MCMortgage slipped to second and third places respectively.
The SHARE King Mackerel Tournament, which was scheduled for the past weekend from Surf City, was postponed due to the weather forecast for strong winds and will be fished this weekend.
The SKA National Championship was fished October 28-29 from Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. Participants from North Carolina to Texas qualified for this tournament through regional tournament divisions. North Carolina fishermen have a great history in this tournament, but this was an off year for them. Fishing teams from Georgia and Florida set the tone this year.
The Caught Slippin', with Capt. Cody Durham and crew from Georgia, claimed the championship in the Open Class. Their two fish aggregate weight was 80.93 pounds. Keeping it Reel, another Georgia team, scored second with 74.29 pounds. Capt. Jon Sterling and the Chasin Silvers team from South Florida claimed the championship in the Small Boat Class.
Good fishing!