The humidity dropped a bit over the weekend and it was easily noticeable. The temperatures still reached into the 90s and it was as hot as anyone should want, but it felt a little better when you first walked out. The extended weather forecast includes the temperature cooling a few degrees. Some folks are saying it’s still so hot we won’t notice it, but any break is welcome.

I saw a fisherman returning Saturday afternoon that should be the poster for making people aware of how to deal with the oppressive heat and humidity. This poor fellow hadn’t done anything and was fire engine red. He had to be hurting Sunday morning – actually probably before he went to bed Saturday night. His was a totally unhealthy sunburn and it had to be affecting him physically. Sorry, sir. I’ve made the mistake before, but thankfully not so severely. I hope he recovers well.