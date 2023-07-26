The humidity dropped a bit over the weekend and it was easily noticeable. The temperatures still reached into the 90s and it was as hot as anyone should want, but it felt a little better when you first walked out. The extended weather forecast includes the temperature cooling a few degrees. Some folks are saying it’s still so hot we won’t notice it, but any break is welcome.
I saw a fisherman returning Saturday afternoon that should be the poster for making people aware of how to deal with the oppressive heat and humidity. This poor fellow hadn’t done anything and was fire engine red. He had to be hurting Sunday morning – actually probably before he went to bed Saturday night. His was a totally unhealthy sunburn and it had to be affecting him physically. Sorry, sir. I’ve made the mistake before, but thankfully not so severely. I hope he recovers well.
This was a classic example of what not to do. We all need to pay attention to the sun and outside conditions. The simplest advice is to stay hydrated and stay protected from the sun. Water should be your drink of choice in the heat and drink plenty of it. Water can be supplemented by your favorite sports drink, but don’t make them a steady diet.
Wear UV protective clothes and a hat. There are tech materials that can offer UV protections while staying reasonably comfortable. Cover any exposed skin liberally with sunscreen – and reapply it often. Don’t forget sunglasses either. They protect your eyes and can help you see fish and cover under the water.
Last week the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) was watching Sub-Tropical Depression Don northeast of Bermuda. They had plotted a track moving it around in a circle and weren’t expecting it to restrengthen. Ha! Don not only restrengthened to Tropical Storm intensity, but broke out of its circle and headed out to the northeast into open ocean. Expectations are for Don to fully disperse this week.
At the same time, Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) was watching several tropical waves moving across and off the coast of Africa. They weren’t crying wolf, but thought these systems deserved watching. One of those systems is now Invest 95. It is holding low in the Caribbean, just off the South American Coast and now has been given a 70% probability of strengthening during the next seven days. There is also some upper level wind shear in its path, so it could dissipate. This depends on how fast it moves and if there is interaction.
Some of you may remember that you could not purchase a fishing or hunting license or register a boat the last few days of June. The new system is in place and early reports are it is simple and works well. The app is Go Outdoors North Carolina (www.gooutdoorsnorthcarolina.com) and it is available online and on iOS and Android phone platforms. More information is below.
Last week in Tournament Tidbits, I mentioned that Southport youngster Chandler Cottrell had been invited to Morehead City to fish the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament’s Kids Tournament. While Chandler had a great time and caught two sailfish, one of which won the prize for being the first billfish released on Friday of the tournament, he had some local teammates that I did not know about at the time.
I apologize for not knowing that Sutton Flora and Porter Paris, both of Bolivia, were on the Post Call and part of the team also. The tournament did not list them in the results I received, but they enjoyed some fine fishing too. Porter also caught two sailfish and Sutton caught a sailfish and a dolphin. Good going guys! This week we have a picture of these youngsters with their trophies.
At the risk of pouring salt in old wounds, I’ll mention the 2023 Big Rock Blue Marin Tournament one more time, but this time to note that the owner of the Sensation has withdrawn his protest and threat of legal action. For those who don’t remember this, the Sensation’s potential winning blue marlin was disqualified because it had been bitten by a shark (or sharks) twice. The mutilation rule explicitly states this is grounds for disqualification, but the owner of the Sensation thought the rule was improperly used. With the protest withdrawn, the prize money can be distributed to the winning boats and crews.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
The big news, both literally and figuratively, is king mackerel. The largest in quite a while was landed by Christian Cort on Saturday while fishing on the Fish Whistle out of Carolina Beach. Cort’s massive 67.2 pound king was weighed and certified at Island Tackle and Hardware in Carolina Beach. Participants in the SHARE King Mackerel tournament were glad Cort wasn’t fishing in the tournament, but they had another big king to contend with. The Brew Crew brought in a 50.38-pound king to claim the tournament win with 10 pounds to spare.
Fishermen are catching kings well, with the majority being good eating size kings of 10 to 20 pounds. Limits are pretty common from five to eight miles off the beach out to the waters around Frying Pan Tower. Most of the kings are being caught by slow-trolling live baits, but some are also being caught by trolling dead natural baits, spoons, sea witches dressed with strips and large swimming lures.
Don’t be surprised if a cobia swims up behind your boat and gets interested in one of your baits. If you can get it to bite, you’re in for a hard fight and some good eating. King mackerel fishermen are also catching a few dolphin that are feeding with the kings, plus occasionally being surprised by an occasional sailfish. Several king fishermen trolling closer to shore have reported encounters of the tarpon kind. Sailfish and tarpon should be released and it is best to pop the hook free or cut the leader without removing them from the water. However, most folks who catch one of these huge fish want a picture, so they lift the fish into the boat for the picture.
If you lift a sailfish or tarpon into the boat, be careful not slide and bend the fish over the gunwale. This can damage their internal organs and rake their protective slime off. Hold them so their belly is supported and take the pictures quickly to get them back in the water as quickly as possible. Once the fish is back in the water, hold its head below the surface and move forward at idle speed to force some water through its gills. Once it begins to kick, let it go to swim off.
Offshore bottom fishing is going well and some of the more productive areas are just a short run beyond where kings are being caught. Offshore bottom fishing begins at roughly 50-60 feet deep and generally gets better moving offshore to a couple of hundred feet. Sea bass and grunts are usually closer to the beach, but even they get larger and more plentiful just a little deeper. The offshore bottom catch is mixed and may include grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more. So far this year, there have been a surprising number of mutton snapper mixed in with the offshore bottom catch and they are typically found in more southern areas.
Every time it appears Gulf Stream trolling is about to hit its typical mid-summer slump, there are several good catches. The water at the Gulf Stream is all in the upper 80s, so fish aren’t holding as tight to temperature breaks and some that are around the breaks are on the cooler side. As mentioned earlier, some dolphin and sailfish have followed bait schools inshore and have been caught feeding with king mackerel. There should be some wahoo doing this also and a king mackerel reel makes an altogether different sound when a wahoo peels several hundred yards of line on its first run. Recent offshore trolling catches have included wahoo, dolphin and tuna, but this usually tapers down for a month or so at this time.
Spanish mackerel are biting. It is usually easiest to find a feeding school around the inlets, but there are some spread along the beach and even inside the Cape Fear River. Spanish can be caught from the piers and sometimes, primarily on high tide, they get close enough to the beach to be caught by surf fishermen casting lures.
Spanish feed in hyper drive and have a definite affinity for small, shiny lures and jigs that are trolled or retrieved quickly. Typically, 5-6 knots is the slow side for trolling for Spanish and some days they seem to prefer 8 knots. They can make you work when casting to them. The bottom line is that they’re fast enough to catch whatever they want tot eat. Size 0, 00 and 000 Clarkspoons and Drone Spoons work well for trolling and Got-Cha plugs, especially the ones with gold hooks, are the choice for many fishermen casting to them.
There was some talk about tarpon this week on the docks at the ramps and in tackle shops, but no one shared a picture. The big silver fish are here, with many cruising from just beyond the breakers out for a mile or so. There are also some slipping into the bay and creeks behind Bald Head Island, primarily around high tide. Tarpon will hit live baits and dead baits. I haven’t heard of one being hooked on a lure, but several have been caught by fly fishermen.
Spadefish are biting and they fight hard and taste good. Most spadefish are found hanging around the nearshore artificial reefs and wrecks. They may be near the bottom, but can be lured to near the surface by dropping several jelly ball jellyfish down and then slowly bringing them back up. Spadefish will be nibbling on them and will bite pieces of jellyfish on a bare hook. The sometimes also bite pieces of shrimp and clams. Their fight and excellent table manners make it well worthwhile to gather a 5-gallon bucket of jelly ball jellyfish and go fishing.
Even with the water reaching bath water temps, there are still some fish being caught in the surf and from the piers. Pompano were the largest part of the catch during the past week, but there are also whiting and bluefish. Most days will produce enough to have a small fish fry, but some days the meal should be tacos to help stretch a few fish. There are also occasionally red and black drum trout, blowfish and croakers, plus some unwanted visitors like skates, rays and small sharks.
Not everyone likes to fish in the ocean and some days the sea conditions prohibit it. Luckily, there are many options to fish our inside waters for fishermen not owning a boat. Most of the docks and piers along inside waters are private, but in the Southport-Oak Island area we are fortunate that there are street ends, docks and piers that give fishing access to the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek and more. These are municipal properties and open to public access at no charge. The Southport City Pier is the most obvious as it juts out into the Cape Fear River from the Southport waterfront. Oak Island has numerous piers between Bill Smith Park on the mainland and the west end of the Island. These are listed in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). There are also street ends that are dedicated to the water for public access to the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal and Davis Creek, plus the creek side of The Point.
The water in the Cape Fear River, Intracoastal Waterway and other inside waters is warm to the point of being hot. The temperature is 85 degrees plus just about everywhere and some places reach the 90s during low tide on a sunny day. Still, there are fish biting… They may be lethargic, especially during the mid-afternoon, but they get hungry and feed. Let’s mention flounder first, but then set them aside until their season opens in September. Some will be caught, even while trying to avoid them, but they must be released until September 15.
Speckled trout, puppy drum and black drum are the mainstays of fishing inside the inlets. There will be some ladyfish and a few tripletail caught, but the two drum and specks are at the top of most fishermen’s lists. These fish like live baits at any time and live baits hold an edge in drawing strikes in this heat. Shrimp are the top live bait, followed by mullet minnows, mud minnows, peanut pogies and other small fish. Even pinfish to about five inches will draw strikes from hungry drum and trout.
The easiest way to fish live baits – and arguably the most productive way too – is suspended above the bottom under a float. This can be drifted through places fish should be holding and it appears natural. Some fishermen also fish live baits on the bottom on a Carolina rig. If live bait isn’t available, pieces of shrimp, fish and crab can be used as bait. The dead bait typically isn’t as productive as live baits, but it beats not going fishing.
Specks and pups will also hit lures, providing the fisherman selects the right shape and color. There are soft plastic baits and hard plastic and wood lures. All become more attractive to the fish when scent is added. Many local guides use and recommend Pro-Cure Scent Gel. As a gel, this stays on the lure and attracts longer than liquids.
My favorite soft plastic lures are 3- to 4-inch shrimp shapes. Everything in salt water eats shrimp and a nice soft plastic shrimp that is bobbing under a cork looks amazingly lifelike. I also like suspending and topwater hard lures. Suspending lures are nice as they can be drifted through an area with the tide and twitched occasionally. Suspending lures should catch at any time or stage of the tide. Topwater lures are more exciting, as many times the strike can be seen, but in this heat, they are typically only productive for a couple of hours early in the morning.
Creek mouths are good places to find a mixture of fish, especially on the falling tide. Baitfish and shrimp like to go up small creeks and hide in the grass along them. When the tide begins falling, they have to come out into the main body of the creek and can be swept down to its mouth by the current. Larger fish gather around the mouth to eat the buffet the tide delivers. Points, oyster rocks, sand bars and other places where the current carries a lot of bait are also usually good places to fish.
If you would like to check the water temps before you go, load up the Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP) website at www.cormp.org and check it. There are reporting stations from Charleston to Hatteras. Most of the CORMP reporting stations are in the ocean, but in our area there are several inside the inlets. There are several places, like in the bays and longer creeks behind Bald Head Island, where the water doesn’t exchange totally on a tide cycle. Because these places are shallow and hold warm water from a previous tide cycle, the water temp in them can be as much as five degrees warmer than in the flowing water of the river and Intracoastal Waterway and the fish are usually moving slower. You should fish slower too.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Flounder season
The 2023 recreational flounder season will be the 14 days between September 15 and September 29. The season will open on at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on September 29. The limit will be a single flounder, with a minimum size of 15 inches tail length (tip of nose to tip of tail).
Flounder season and possession limits are set annually to keep the fishery within the recreational quota approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. The plan also specifies any overage to the recreational Total Allowable Catch (TAC) requires a pound for pound payback subtracted from the following year’s allowable harvest. In 2022, the recreational TAC of 170,655 pounds was exceeded by 56,340 pounds. This reduced the 2023 TAC for the recreational season to 114,315 pounds.
Discard mortality is a term fisheries scientists use to describe fish that are released but do not survive. Discard mortality is accounted for in the estimates of TAC. During 2022, dead discards both during and outside of the southern flounder recreational season contributed significantly to the total removals from this fishery and the overage in the TAC.
To avoid increasing the discard mortality the Division of Marine Fisheries discourages anglers from targeting flounder for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed. During the open season, they also discourage anglers from high grading (retaining a fish until a larger one is caught) as this increases post-release mortality leading to additional dead discards.
For more information, see the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Southern Flounder Amendment 3 Information Page (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/information-southern-flounder-amendment-3).
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15 and 16 and October 13 and 14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Childswish Fishing Day
The Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on June 23, and has been rescheduled for August 14-15 due to the weather and concerns with the smoke and fire in the Green Swamp at that time. This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, followed by fishing on Friday. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 Military Appreciation Day will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Peer Fishing Festival
The Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Ocean Crest Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Tournament Tidbits
The SHARE King Mackerel Tournament relocated from their previous headquarters in Wrightsville Beach to JM’s in Surf City. This was a one-day tournament that included two days, with participants choosing which of the days they preferred to fish. Approximately a third of the 81 entries chose to fish on Saturday, with the remainder fishing Sunday. Family Time, with Steven Justin Hill and crew, set the bar pretty high on Saturday and held the lead overnight with their 40.18-pound king.
Sea conditions were much better on Sunday and fishermen were able to reach their favorite spots. This allowed some changes in the leaderboard. Robert Malkmus and the Brew Crew landed the only 50-pounder of the tournament and snatched the lead away from the Family Time by more than 10 pounds with their 50.38-pound king. Family Time only slipped one spot and held at second, with Norman Bowen and the crew of Reel Precision slipping into third place at 39.64 pounds.
Sea conditions affected the big boats too and the Ducks Unlimited Band the Billfish Tournament added Sunday to allow fishermen to pick their preference of two fishing days between Thursday and Sunday. The billfish bite is still good off Cape Lookout, but fishermen didn’t catch quite the number of the past few billfish tournaments. The Safari crew had the hot hooks and claimed the win with 1,800 release points from releasing three blue marlin, one white marlin and three sailfish. Baby J finished second with 1,050 release points and Right Hook finished in third place with 850 points.
Online options
After being shut down for a few days at the end of June, on July 1 the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission launched a new, custom licensing system and mobile app, Go Outdoors North Carolina (www.gooutdoorsnorthcarolina.com). The app was developed in partnership with Brandt, a Florida based company that provides innovative paperless web and mobile solutions for a best-in-class user experience.
Through Go Outdoors North Carolina, residents and non-residents can easily purchase licenses, register vessels, apply for permits, and shop for merchandise online. Customers have the option to upgrade their digital license(s) to a durable, hard card license with four design options to choose from that feature North Carolina game and fish. The designs are of white-tailed deer, wood duck, largemouth bass and dolphinfish.
“The new platform brings user-friendly features to outdoor enthusiasts across the state,” said Executive Director Cameron N. Ingram with the Wildlife Commission. “This new, efficient system is designed to improve the user experience for our fishing, hunting and trapping license holders, vessel registrants and Wildlife Service Agents.”
The Go Outdoors North Carolina app for iOS and Android users features a range of helpful resources from virtual maps, regulations, vessel registration, and much more. Through real-time license verification and secure digital storage, the Go Outdoors North Carolina app ensures that users can conveniently access their licenses at any time, even from their mobile devices. The app also allows users to access their licenses easily on their phones, view regulations and sunrise/sunset times in the field, and report harvests after hunting.
“The launch of the Go Outdoors North Carolina licensing system represents a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding Brandt’s national support to transform the outdoor licensing experience with a simple, modern and secure solution,” said Travis Warren, CEO of Brandt.
As part of the partnership, Brandt also developed a mobile app for Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers to be able to scan license documents and/or hard card QR codes to confirm customer status in the field, with or without cell phone reception.
Customers can create an account online at Go Outdoors North Carolina or download the Go Outdoors North Carolina app to buy or sync their current licenses. To purchase fishing, hunting or trapping licenses or register a vessel visit www.gooutdoorsnorthcarolina.com.
Good fishing!