South Brunswick rising senior Lily Prendergast won nine matches in four days in the Freestyle and Greco-Roman National Dual Tournament.
Prendergast competed for the North Carolina women’s national team June 14-17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Prendergast was one of six North Carolina state champions on the 14-weight class team. Prendergast wrestled in 100-pound and 106-pound weight divisions.
This kind of tournament was a first for Prendergast, as she is trained in folkstyle, which is the discipline of the men’s team at the high school and collegiate levels. This will be a necessary transition for her, because all female wrestlers will compete in freestyle once entering college.
Prendergast, who has won more than 100 matches in three years of coed wrestling in high school, was selected as one of two captains for the North Carolina team. The other captain was Teresa Canady of Lumberton.
Prendergast won four victories in freestyle and five in Greco-Roman. These are some of Prendergast’s victories: by fall in 1 minute, 48 seconds against A. Loran of North Dakota; by fall in 1:52 against B. Salas of Arkansas; 10-0 against E. Clarkson of Alabama; 8-0 against I. Kaplan of Indiana; by fall in 1:26 against R. Hayes of South Carolina.
Prendergast won her final match of the tournament against another South Carolina foe.
“Down 3-0 (another defensive leg foul),” South Brunswick girls’ wrestling coach David Prendergast said, “she reverses par terre and gets the fall.
“When then dust settled and the emotions got under control, she won more than she lost and learned a lot about two new styles of wrestling. I learned even more. We are extremely proud of Lily and this North Carolina women’s wrestling team.”