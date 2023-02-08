Another high quality player going to a high quality program.
That’s how South Brunswick football coach Rocky Lewis described Demerius Wise’s college decision as Wise signed his letter of intent Feb. 1 to attend Fayetteville State University.
Wise, listed on the South football roster as 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, was first-team all-conference as an offensive lineman. He helped provide the blocking last season that allowed the Cougars to average 182.8 passing yards per game, 150.5 rushing yards per game and 33.1 points per game.
Wise in a secondary role was a defensive lineman. He had 70 total tackles, third most on the team. He had 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
In his junior year, Wise was a defensive lineman and was honorable mention all-conference. He was second on the team in assists (69) and third in total tackles (83).
Wise also plays basketball. This season he is averaging 9.9 points a game, second most on the team, for a team that averages 39.1 points a game. He also averages 5.9 rebounds per game, second most on the team.
Last season Fayetteville State won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and finished 9-3. Eleven Broncos received all-conference honors.
This was the Broncos’ fourth overall and coach Richard Hayes’ first CIAA football championship. Former player Joshua Williams is a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hayes became head coach of the Broncos in 2015. He was named CIAA Coach of the Year in 2018. Hayes completed his bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from N.C. A&T State University in 1999. He was a standout defensive back for the 1991 and 1992 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions. In 1998, Hayes began coaching on the collegiate level at his alma mater. He was as an assistant coach with the Aggies during 1998-2002. He spent three seasons working with the running backs and two seasons as the outside linebacker’s coach.
Said Lewis, “Today is a good day. Anytime you have the opportunity to send a player, a student, off to college, that’s a good day.”
Staff Writer
