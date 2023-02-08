South Brunswick’s 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay of Keira Stegman, Meghan Ulevich, A.J. Jackson and Kennedy Gordon finished third in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional swim meet.
South Brunswick’s 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay of Keira Stegman, Meghan Ulevich, A.J. Jackson and Kennedy Gordon finished third in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional swim meet.
South Brunswick’s boys finished third and South’s girls fifth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional swim meet Friday in Cary.
Coached by Nina McPherson, the Cougars had nine top-three finishes. In all, South had six top-six finishes in the girls’ meet and seven top-six finishes in the boys’ meet. The top-six finishers in each event automatically qualified for the state meet Saturday, also in Cary.
Boys’ team third
South’s boys had five top-three finishes and finished third out out 28 teams.
In the 500-yard freestyle, junior Cade Needham dropped 6.25 seconds and was second in 4 minutes, 57.78 seconds, finishing behind West Carteret’s Cameron Johnson by 0.31 seconds. They finished 22 seconds ahead of the 22 other swimmers. Sophomore Isaac Gedman was seventh in 5:42.16.
In the 200 freestyle, Needham was third in 1:48.67. The top time was 1:42.56.
In the 200 individual medley, senior Chance Mason was third in a photo finish. His time was 2:14.71. Kai Taylor of West Carteret won in 2:14.32. Gavin Pesko of Croatan was second in 2:14.33.
In the 200 freestyle relay, senior Walker Jenkins, freshman Evan Sevast, Needham and Mason were second in 1:36.10. The top time was Croatan’s 1:33.55.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Sevast, junior Patrick Boldt, Needham and Mason dropped 7.12 seconds and were third in 3:35.53. The top time was Croatan’s 3:20.48
In the 100 freestyle, Mason was sixth in 52.60. The top time was 47.25.
In the 100 butterfly, Sevast was sixth in 59.43. The top time was 51.97.
South’s 200 medley relay of Boldt, Julian DiGuiseppe, Andrew Sherrod and Jenkins was seventh.
In the 100 breaststroke, DiGuiseppe was ninth.
Girls’ team fifth
South’s girls had four top-three finishes and finished fifth out of 25 teams.
The 200 medley relay of senior Meghan Ulevich, sophomore Keira Stegman, freshman Kennedy Gordon and freshman A.J. Jackson finished third in 2:07.02. The top time was 1:59.16.
In the 500 freestyle, Jackson dropped 7.0 seconds and was third in 5:39. The top time was 5:09.76.
In the 200 freestyle, Jackson was fourth in 2:06.08. The top time was 1:55.04.
In the 100 butterfly, Gordon dropped 7.27 seconds and was third in 1:08.67. The top time was 59.39.
In the 100 breaststroke, Gordon was fourth in 1:17.17. The top time was 1:11.06 by West sophomore Aley Williams.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Stegman, Gordon, Ulevich and Jackson were third in 1:50.77. The top time was 1:46.24.
In the 400 freestyle relay, sophomore Katie Del Key, senior Natalia Perez, freshman Abbie Key and freshman Genevieve Osborne were ninth.
Ulevich was ninth in the 100 backstroke.
State seedings
Seedings for South Brunswick competitors in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state meet Saturday in Cary.