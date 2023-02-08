South Brunswick’s boys finished third and South’s girls fifth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional swim meet Friday in Cary.

Coached by Nina McPherson, the Cougars had nine top-three finishes. In all, South had six top-six finishes in the girls’ meet and seven top-six finishes in the boys’ meet. The top-six finishers in each event automatically qualified for the state meet Saturday, also in Cary.

Tags

Recommended for you