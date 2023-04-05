Sorry, but I just couldn’t help myself with this title – the pun is intended. The truth is that April weather has visited for several pretty good stays during February and March and now it’s here at the right time. The first 10-day forecast looks very much like what we expect during April, but don’t be surprised if there is some severe weather and other hiccups before the weather finally stabilizes and stays warm. This winter has thrown a few sliders already and it may try again before giving way.
One episode of dueling severe weather was the system that charged across the country beginning Friday. When warm and cold weather collide, bad things can happen. This time we were lucky and much of this system broke up as it reached us and most of us only received stiff winds. Yes, we have been fortunate so far that the nasty weather has passed inland or offshore of us. As we celebrate that, we should also pause and say a few prayers for the people who weren’t so fortunate.
This is Easter weekend and it’s time to relearn some patience as more people arrive and our waterways and roadways become more crowded. This will be the first big weekend of 2023, but not the only one. Take a chill pill and try to relax, especially as folks try to remember how to back a trailer at the launching ramps.
Speaking of launching ramps, the latest from the Town of Oak Island website is that the parking at the East 55th Street ramp is not in a paid parking or no right of way parking zone, so paying to park there won’t be required. However, parking at the West 57th Place ramp is in a paid parking area and a resident/property owner/temporary permit or paying for parking is required. However, it was stated that a second permit for the trailer was not required as long as it was connected to the permitted vehicle.
While on the subject of Oak Island paid parking while fishing, note that paid parking begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. each day from April 1 through September 30. During these times, a parking permit or paying for parking is required at all Oak Island beach access points. Parking prior to or after these times does not require payment.
Persons fishing from Oak Island Pier can include a seasonal parking permit for $10 when purchasing an annual fishing pass. This permit covers the April 1 to September 30 timeframe for paid parking. Daily and multi-day fishing passes (3, 5, and 7 days) will include a two-hour parking voucher, which can be used for each future visit, including each day of a multi-day pass. This appears to state you must pay to park the first time and for all time in excess of two hours on subsequent visits. This is also the status of parking at the two restaurants located at Oak Island Pier.
Parking information is on the Town of Oak Island website at https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parking-information and the FAQ section should be able to answer most questions.
The water responded well to multiple days of sunlight, even if several of them began on the cool side. The reporting stations for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) show the water has warmed at least three degrees during the past week at all of its southeastern N.C. reporting stations, with several warming more. The two warmest inshore/nearshore stations are the one on the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington (+5 degrees) and the one in Masonboro Sound (+7degrees). Water temps have risen into the 60s everywhere and reached the mid-60s in several places. This helps explain why some fish are arriving early.
This week Spanish mackerel and bluefish arrived in good numbers east of Frying Pan Shoals, with some crossing the shoals to our side. This has prompted several pier fishermen to begin speculation regarding when the first king mackerel will be caught from a pier this year. So far, the earliest date I’ve heard is April 15. This isn’t out of the question and has precedence. Chuck Huthmacher caught the 50-pound king that remains the Oak Island (Yaupon) Fishing Pier record on April 15, 2002.
All king macks are feeding machines and eat a lot. These early kings like to eat bluefish and the bluefish are here, in fact they have been here a while. While fishing last week we also noticed multiple large schools of pogies moving along the beach in 15-20 feet of water. The king buffet is set – now to have some hungry kings swim up the beach and discover it.
With the water warming, the action is warming up in the creeks and marshes inside the inlets. The water temp will rise as you venture deeper into most creeks and as it does, the drum and trout will move towards the mouth of the creeks and into the marshes around them. Some days it may be difficult to locate these fish, but when you do, they should be hungry.
There is still no word on what will be the season and regulations for flounder for 2023. There was an excess catch of the 2022 allocation that has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Marine fishery biologists and technicians are still crunching numbers of estimated dead flounder discards from 2022, and this will also affect the 2023 flounder season length and regulations. Hopefully this will be announced soon, but there are concerns about how the number of releases and percentages of mortality are being estimated. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The public comment segment of the speckled trout scoping period has concluded. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees will meet in person and on-line during April and make recommendations to the Division of Marine Fisheries and Marine Fisheries Commission. Public comment will be accepted at these meetings, but only from persons attending. After this information is reviewed, the Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in May. More information on the times and locations for these meetings can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings.
The Lockwood Inlet Association has reported that Lockwood Folly Inlet in in really bad shape, maybe the worst it has been in many years. They said the Coast Guard was there last week removing the buoys they could reach to deter boaters from using it. It currently is not on the dredging schedule as the state is concentrating on Oregon Inlet, Hatteras Inlet and other inlets at the northeastern N.C. coast. Local community and county officials, plus members of the Lockwood Inlet Association, are constantly talking with the state and the Corps of Engineers and hope to have some good news on dredging the popular inlet in the not-too-distant future. Updates can be found at the Lockwood Inlet Association Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
Ocearch has been reporting there have been several of their tagged great white sharks off N.C. for a while. This happens every spring as they move from where they spend the winter back to cooler water for the summer. Knowing they are there and actually seeing one are two different things. A diver had one swim up off Topsail Beach a month or so ago and one of the charter boats from the Ocean Isle Fishing Center had one circle the boat a few times last week. Seeing one that close will make the hairs on your neck stand up.
I know this is primarily a fishing page, but there is some hunting that warrants mentions here. The restoration of wild turkey flocks is a wildlife management success story in N.C. Every county has flocks of turkeys and a season. The 2023 youth turkey season began on April 1 and quite a few youngsters scored with the big birds in spite of the wind. This may also explain why less were seeking a sheltered place to fish.
The regular turkey season begins this Saturday, April 8, and runs through May 6. Hunters are allowed to take two turkeys per season, but they have to outsmart the wily birds to earn the opportunity. Turkeys get smart very quickly after the youngsters chase them for a week.
This is the first of the weekly spring, summer and fall editions of Scales & Tales for 2023 and fishing has started off pretty well. With the warming weather, warming water and longer days, more folks should be fishing and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
April pushed its way in with some nasty weather inland and seriously gusting winds along the coast. The first day was a cruel April Fool’s joke that saw wind gusts surpass 60 mph. Needless to say, there weren’t many people fishing. The early weather forecast looks good through Thursday, but some wind and rain are forecast to move in Friday and appear to be staying for Easter Weekend.
When the weather isn’t on its best behavior, fishermen seek sheltered water and sometimes abandon their quest altogether. I’ve got a feeling that with this being Easter weekend, there will still be fishermen and boaters on the water. Fishermen can look to the piers and surf first. There is no launching or retrieving a boat, just moving a tackle cart to and from their vehicle. The good news is that fishing activity, for both fish and fishermen, has been an increasing in the nearshore ocean.
Surf and pier fishing isn’t hot, but there are fish biting. Fishing through a full tide change will usually produce enough fish for a meal. Whiting, black drum, blowfish and bluefish have been the preferred catch and there have also been some encounters of the shark and skate/stingray kind. There haven’t been any reports yet of Spanish mackerel being caught in the surf or from the piers, but that may well begin this week.
Boaters are catching whiting in the Cape Fear River and around the corner at Fort Caswell to about the Hot Hole in the ocean. In the river, whiting have been on the drop down into the Cape Fear Ship Channel, primarily between Battery and Bald Head Islands. Some have also been caught on the drop into the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Channel on the Fort Fisher side of the river. Don’t anchor in either of these channels. The ocean whiting have been in roughly 15-25 feet of water between Jaybird Shoal and the Hot Hole. There have also been a few whiting caught along Davis Canal and the Intracoastal Waterway.
The basic setup for whiting, blowfish and more is a double drop bottom rig, with Eagle Claw 072 hooks in size 4 or 6. This is a long shank hook, with an offset and it hooks well. Pieces of the freshest shrimp possible are generally considered to be the best bait, but several fishermen have reported they caught well using pieces of squid and the synthetic baits from Fishbites and Berkley Gulp.
There have been some blowfish (puffer fish), black drum, croakers and bluefish, plus a few scattered red drum and speckled trout mixed with the whiting and feeding on the same baits. Before anyone asks – yes, blowfish are really good to eat.
Speckled trout, red drum and black drum stayed around all winter and they’re still here. They’ve been biting pretty well the whole time, but are feeding more aggressively as the water warms. This was our fifth winter without a freeze/stun event and fishermen have benefitted from this and several excellent reproductive years for specks. They’re not everywhere, but they’re in lots of places in the creeks and marshes. Some are already out in the main body of the river and feeding along the edges of the spoil islands. Other places to find them are creek mouths, points and oyster, mud and sand bars.
Specks are particularly fond of live baits, especially shrimp. However, they will readily eat mud and mullet minnows, plus smaller croakers, spots and pogies. These can be fished on the bottom, on a Carolina rig, but often produce best when fished a foot or two above the bottom, suspended under corks. Trout will also hit a variety of soft plastic and hard baits from topwaters to deep sinkers and divers.
Red drum are fairly prevalent too. They often feed in shallow water, along the edges of grass lines, behind points, around creek mouths and along oyster rocks or sand or mud bars that concentrate bait. They will also swim into the grass around marsh creeks chasing shrimp and minnows. They aren’t tailing yet, but wakes in the shallow water may give them away.
Redfish will readily eat the same baits as specks, plus a variety of soft and hard lures and weedless spoons. They are particularly fun to catch on topwater lures as they have inferior mouths (mouth located on the bottom of the head) and must lunge almost out of the water or roll on their side to grab surface lures. If you’re paying attention, you can usually see them coming and the splash when they hit.
Black drum prefer bait, either live or natural. They occasionally will hit lures, but don’t count on it to produce fish for supper. Black drum may feed shallow or even in the marsh with red drum during an early morning or late afternoon high tide, but generally they prefer water a little deeper. Look for them around creek mouths and where oyster rocks dip down into holes in the creeks and marsh.
There are also some flounder beginning to stir in the inshore waters, but the season is closed and they must be released. Still, they have to feed and some will be caught on live baits and lures fished along the bottom.
Windy days are good days to seek protected waters well upriver in the Cape Fear. Depending on the amount of recent rain, there may be drum and trout upriver to near Wilmington. There are also stripers in the Cape Fear, Northeast Cape Fear and Brunswick rivers around Wilmington. The season is closed for stripers in this area, so they must be released. However, they are hardy fish and handle catch and release fishing well.
Stripers will hit baits, but most are caught using soft plastic lures along the river edges, especially around creek mouths. Large lipped diving lures are the go-to lures for catching stripers along channel edges and other drop-offs, plus around the bridges. There are usually some stripers around the dams farther upriver.
Shad can also provide some excitement in protected water farther up the Cape Fear River. The spring shad run in the Cape Fear River concentrates around the base of the three lock and dam locations between Wilmington and Fayetteville. Lock and Dam Number 1, located just a few miles upriver of Riegelwood is a popular spot to catch them and there is a launching ramp there.
Shad are lots of fun on light tackle as they run hard and fast, plus jump often. Most are smaller hickory shad, but there are also some 4- and 5-pound white shad in the migration. Many fishermen use shad darts and small spoons to catch shad, but a local favorite is a tandem rig of one or two-inch curltail grubs. Variations of green and green with another color on the tail are popular color choices.
Ocean fishing relies heavily on the weather, particularly wind, and it seems the March winds haven’t given up yet. Most fish are more than a few miles offshore right now and weather conditions that work well inside the inlets make it too rough in the ocean. Watch the weather and focus on the best conditions to be comfortable and catch fish.
Some Spanish mackerel have arrived and they are often only a quarter to half mile off the beach. A trolling spread of small spoons, like the Clarkspoon in size 00 and 0 or the Drone Spoon in size 000 will usually produce Spanish strikes. Troll some lines below the surface behind small planers or trolling sinkers and a couple of lines on top. The trolling speed is quick, typically 5 knots or faster, but you won’t outrun a hungry Spanish. Pier fishermen and others who prefer casting to trolling should catch Spanish on Got-Cha jigs and weighted Clarkspoons.
There are also bluefish in the nearshore ocean and they will readily hit the same lures as Spanish macks. The big difference is that bluefish prefer the lures fished slower. Bluefish will also pick up pieces of bait fished on the bottom.
Fishermen willing to travel to Wrightsville Beach and beyond will find a growing number of Atlantic bonito. These fish have sensitive gills and rarely move close to the beach off the Cape Fear River mouth. There may be a few as far south as off Kure Beach and Fort Fisher, but the better concentration is from Wrightsville Beach up to North Topsail Beach.
They can be caught trolling the same lures as Spanish or casting small lures and jigs. There are also some false albacore mixed with the bonito and while they’re plenty of fun to catch, most folks consider them poor fare for the dinner table. Both are smaller, football shaped cousins in the tuna family and fight well, but Atlantic bonito have a mild flavor and can be served as sushi and sashimi. Learn to tell the difference and you will be pleased.
Ocean bottom fish are next moving offshore and they begin with black sea bass. This action often begins at the nearshore rocks, wrecks and artificial reefs, but most of this nearshore catch are shorts. Once offshore to around 50-60 feet of water, the number of keeper size black sea bass increases. They will hit a variety of jigs and bucktails, plus pieces of squid and cut bait.
Moving offshore to 80-100 feet of water adds porgys, grunts and more to the bottom catch, once deeper than 100 feet, the potential to catch beeliners, triggerfish and grouper increases. The season for most shallow water grouper is closed for spawning and they must be released. Know how to ID your fish and the gear requirements for releasing them.
King mackerel have been offshore and biting when the wind allowed making the trip. The general focus area has been around Frying Pan Tower, but there have been days the bait and warm water have moved a little inshore or offshore from there and the kings have moved with it. As the water continues to warm and more bait moves in and closer to shore, these kings will follow it.
It’s only a matter of time before the first king mackerel begin moving along the beach. They like to eat bluefish and they are here. Spanish macks have arrived too and they’re often only a week or two ahead of the first nearshore kings. Right now, if you want to catch kings, you’ll have to run offshore, but they will be closer in soon.
The offshore kings are mostly smaller fish and are usually feeding aggressively when a school is found. They will hit live baits, dead baits, larger spoons, sea witches rigged with bait strips and more. There have been schools of pogies moving along the beaches in 15-25 feet of water, so live baits are available for those who want them.
The run to the edge of the Continental shelf and Gulf Stream is a long one, but it can be rewarding. The primary catch throughout the winter has been wahoo, but there are also some tuna (mostly blackfin, but occasionally yellowfin) and some early small schools of dolphin, plus an occasional lost billfish. Two suggestions before heading out to fill your fish box with these tasty fish are to watch the weather closely and find a good weather window, not just something marginal that may go away before you’re ready to head in, and to check with one of the seawater thermal imaging companies for some guidance for exactly where to go.
Scales and Tales reports are now back to being included weekly for the summer and fall. As you head out fishing, remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Oak Island surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Parks and Recreation Department will offer four surf fishing classes this year beginning with one on May 5-6. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive. These will be followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session with time and location to be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch. Some participants find the information about cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The 2023 dates are: May 5-6, June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518.