Sorry, but I just couldn’t help myself with this title – the pun is intended. The truth is that April weather has visited for several pretty good stays during February and March and now it’s here at the right time. The first 10-day forecast looks very much like what we expect during April, but don’t be surprised if there is some severe weather and other hiccups before the weather finally stabilizes and stays warm. This winter has thrown a few sliders already and it may try again before giving way.

One episode of dueling severe weather was the system that charged across the country beginning Friday. When warm and cold weather collide, bad things can happen. This time we were lucky and much of this system broke up as it reached us and most of us only received stiff winds. Yes, we have been fortunate so far that the nasty weather has passed inland or offshore of us. As we celebrate that, we should also pause and say a few prayers for the people who weren’t so fortunate.