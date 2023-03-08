South Brunswick won its baseball opener 19-0 March 1 against East Bladen.
Under new coach Christopher Sotriffer, the Cougars scored six runs in the first inning and 11 in the second en route to the 5-inning victory. This was the second game of the season for the Eagles, who won 10-0 the previous night against South Columbus.
Against the Eagles, the Cougars used three pitchers. Jaden Marvin pitched three innings, giving up two hits and one walk. He struck out one. Luke Dilgard pitched to three batters, striking out one. Landon Lynch struck out the final three batters.
The Cougars took advantage of Eagle mistakes — 10 passed balls/wild pitches — and nine walks.
In the first inning, a bunt by Dilgard and an error scored the first run. A Banks Hartman groundout scored a run. Jordan Daniels had an RBI single. A combination of passed balls and wild pitches led to the three other runs.
In the second inning, Will Lamiman singled home two runs, putting the Cougars up 11-0, and Marvin doubled to left field, scoring two more runs in giving South a 13-0 lead.
The Cougars scored their final two runs in the fourth inning on a two-out double to the left field corner by Daniels.
Eight of the players in South’s starting lineup are either juniors or seniors. Freshman Grady Sotriffer started at shortstop and he made a leaping grab for the first out in the second inning. In the fourth inning he was the second baseman, and he snagged a liner for the second out.
The Cougars will play Croatan at 7 p.m. Friday. Last season South Brunswick advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs by beating Croatan 4-1.
South opens the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season on Tuesday at Topsail. The Cougars have a home game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, against Dixon.