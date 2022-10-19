SHALLOTTE — The South Brunswick volleyball team won in three sets against West Brunswick in the final match of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season.
The Cougars beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.
South is 4-10 in the conference, 4-13 overall. West is 1-13, 2-16 overall. The Cougars finished sixth in the conference, ahead of North Brunswick and West Brunswick, in winning the conference 3A title.
In the first set, the Trojans led 14-10 but a dig by Lillian Demeglio led to a sideout. Reagan Phillips hit three consecutive service winners in tying the score 15-15.
A kill by Ella Grace Moffitt led to a possession in which she held serve for six points, hitting two service winners, and a 23-16 lead in the 25-19 victory.
Demeglio’s serves in the second set helped give South a 9-4 lead. The lead was 10-7 when Aidra Hood held serve for three more points and a 17-7 lead.
The Trojans rallied, cutting the lead to 17-14. The Trojans never got closer and South won the set 25-16.
South dominated the third set as server Molly Jenkins helped the Cougars take an 11-5 lead. Neither team was able to sustain a rally the rest of the set, which South won 25-16.
On Oct. 11, South beat North Brunswick 25-18, 25-19, 25-13. South also beat the Scorpions on Sept. 15 at North, winning 25-8, 22-25, 25-13, 25-14.
In the rematch, Moffitt had 11 kills, Phillips eight and Madison Dean seven.
Phillips had five aces. Demeglio had three aces. Olivia Rogers was perfect on 12 serves. Moffitt was perfect on 11 serves. Jenkins was perfect on six serves.
Demeglio had 10 digs. Moffitt and Phillips each had eight digs.
Rogers had 20 assists. Moffitt had 13 assists.
Demeglio had 21 receptions and one reception error.
The conference championship volleyball tournament is this week. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the higher seed. Ashley and Hoggard each finished 12-2 as conference co-champions of the regular season.
The first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs is Saturday, Oct. 22.
See video of the final two points in the match in our video & photo gallery.
Staff Writer
