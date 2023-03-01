South Brunswick senior baseball player Banks Hartman signed a letter of intent Feb. 17 to attend Methodist University.
Hartman was honorable mention All-Mideastern 3A/4A Conference last season.
Hartman is an outfielder and a pitcher. Last season he batted .391 (34 of 87). He hit six doubles. He had 28 RBIs, fifth most in the conference. He scored 22 runs, tying for third most for the Cougars.
Hartman struck out five times in 101 plate appearances. He was hit eight times, most on the Cougars. His OBP was .475.
As a pitcher, he was 3-2 with an ERA of 3.85. In 20 innings, he gave up 24 hits. He walked 15, hit two and struck out 25. He gave up one extra-base hit. Opposing teams’ OBP was .423.
Last season Methodist finished 26-16. The Monarchs compete in the USA South Athletic Conference. The head coach since 1980 has been Tom Austin, the leader in baseball victories among active Division III coaches.
South Brunswick senior football player Bazil Abram signed a letter of intent Feb. 20 to attend North Carolina Wesleyan University.
Last season Abram was first-team All-Mideastern 3A/4A Conference at tight end.
Abram, who also played outside linebacker, caught 22 passes for 323 yards. He averaged 14.68 yards per catch and 32.3 yards per game. He scored one touchdown.
As a junior, Abram was honorable mention all-conference. He was second in receptions (21) and first in yardage (293) for the Cougars.
Last season the Battling Bishops’ football team finished 3-4 in USA South Conference, 3-7 overall.