The South Brunswick girls lacrosse team beat North Brunswick 17-1 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference game Thursday at South.
South scored 12 goals in the first half in the victory.
Each team was winless in the conference entering the game (0-5). This is the first year of girls lacrosse at North.
This is the scoring as reported by South Brunswick to MaxPreps.com: Sophomore Morgan Hill scored six goals. Sophomore Leila Kissam scored two goals and had two assists. Junior Caroline Maxwell scored one goal. Sophomore Sarah Sparks scored two goals and had one assist. Senior Porter Mohler scored one goal. Senior Sami Hylton scored one goal. Junior Laura Sparks scored one goal and had one assist. Senior Maddie Dean scored three goals and had one assist. Winning goalkeeper Genevieve Osborne stopped two free shots in the first half.
Boys games
North Brunswick scored three goals in the fourth quarter in beating South Brunswick 9-6 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference boys lacrosse game Thursday at South.
North is 3-3 in the conference; South, 1-5.
For South, junior Gage Schlemmer scored one goal. Sophomore Gavin Lower scored one goal and had one assist. Sophomore Cooper Creel scored one goal and had one assist. Senior Brendan Hoagland scored one goal. Junior Tyler Lewis scored two goals.
North led 6-5 entering the fourth quarter and scored with 6:46 left. Schlemmer scored on a curl with 5:25 left, cutting the lead to 7-6.
The Scorpions regained a two-goal lead with 4:47 left and increased the lead to 9-6 with 3:35 left.
In the first quarter, Lewis gave South a 1-0 lead with 2:51 left. A pass from Lower to Hoagland gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead with 39.4 seconds left in the quarter.
North tied the score in the second quarter but a goal by Lewis gave South a 3-2 lead with 3:18 in the half, South’s last lead of the game. The Scorpions scored three goals in the final 2:05 of the half in taking a 5-3 lead.
For North, freshman Noah Hansen scored four goals and senior Ryan Tuck three. Senior Devin Peat and senior Jacob Zahm each scored one goal.
Three nights earlier, South beat New Hanover 4-3.
Freshman A.J. Lentz, junior Steven Callaghan, Creel and Lewis scored for the Cougars. Schlemmer had an assist. Skyler Swanson was the winning goalkeeper.
