Kina Davis

Kina Davis’ pitching helped lead the South Brunswick softball team to the co-championship of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

South Brunswick pitcher Kina Davis is the N.C. Softball Coaches Association Class 3A District 2 Pitcher of the Year.

The district comprises 13 counties: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Samson and Wayne counties.

