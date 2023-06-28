South Brunswick pitcher Kina Davis is the N.C. Softball Coaches Association Class 3A District 2 Pitcher of the Year.
The district comprises 13 counties: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Samson and Wayne counties.
In her sophomore season, Davis was 13-3 with a 0.71 ERA. In 108 innings, she gave up 54 hits and 11 earned runs. Teams batted 0.140 against her. She hit two, walked 12 and struck out 213 of the 400 batters she pitched against. She threw 1,504 pitches in leading the Cougars to the co-championship of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, the Cougars’ first title since it joined the conference in 2013.
Davis is also the conference Pitcher of the Year.
Davis is one of three Mideastern 3A Conference players on the District 2 team. The two others are West Brunswick senior first baseman Makaylee Sanders and sophomore second baseman Kaylee Williams.
The 3A District 2 Player of the Year is Richlands sophomore first baseman/pitcher Mackenzie Goin.
Mideastern Conference teams dominated Class 4A All-District 2. All but two conference players are the 16 selections: four from Hoggard, five from Laney and five from Topsail.
The 4A District 2 Pitcher of the Year is Laney senior Ali Bunch. The 4A District 2 Player of the Year is Hoggard sophomore infielder/pitcher Macey Ciamillo. She also is the conference Player of the Year.
The N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-State team will be announced June 30.