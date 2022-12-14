Junior Julian DiGuiseppe swims the breaststroke in the tri-meet Dec. 8 with Hoggard and West Brunswick. South has two more meets before the conference championships in January. Freshman Genevieve Osborne swims the backstroke. She swam on the 200-yard freestyle relay that finished in a regional time. Photo by Michael Paul.
Freshman Emileigh Pace swims the 500-yard freestyle. She swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay that finished in a regional time. Photo by Michael Paul.
Sophomore Keira Stegman swims the breaststroke. She swam on two freestyle relays that finished in regional times. Photo by Michael Paul.
South Brunswick swimmers won no events in a tri-meet that included 4A Hoggard High School, but the Cougar swimmers continue to swim 3A regional times.
South swam 11 regional times and nearly an 12th in the meet with Hoggard and West Brunswick Dec. 8 at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center.
South’s boys had eight regional times.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, senior Walker Jenkins, freshman Evan Sevast, junior Cade Needham and senior Chance Mason were second in 1 minute, 38.44 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle, Needham was second in 1:55.67 and Mason third in 2:00.54. Needham finished seventh at state last year in 1:51.94.
Mason was fourth out of 24 swimmers in the 50 freestyle in 23.73.
In the individual medley, Sevast was third in 2:20.73.
In the 500 freestyle, Needham was second in 5:11.32 and Sevast third in 5:44.53. Needham was fifth at state last year in 5:00.31.
In the 200 medley relay, Needham, Sevast, Mason and Jenkins finished third in 1:54.94.
Junior Julian DiGuiseppe swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.55. The regional time is 1:13.99.
South’s girls had three regional times.
In the 200 freestyle relay, freshman Genevieve Osborne, sophomore Keira Stegman, freshman Kennedy Gordon and senior Meghan Ulevich were second in 1:55.47. South was seventh in the regional last year in 1:57.97 and missed qualifying for state by 0.96 seconds. Ulevich is the only returnee from that relay.
In the 400 freestyle relay, freshman Emileigh Pace, Ulevich, Stegman and Gordon were fourth in 4:30.03.
Gordon was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.01. Stegman was fifth in 1:23.51 — the automatic regional time is 1:23.49.
Ulevich was fifth out of 24 swimmers in the 50 freestyle in 28.57. The regional time is 27.49.
The state-qualifying regional is Feb. 2-4 in Cary. South has three more meets before then.