South Brunswick senior swimmer Chance Mason will continue his career at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Mason was on two Cougar relays that finished in the top eight in the recent North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state swim meet.
The 400-yard freestyle relay of freshman Evan Sevast, junior Patrick Boldt, junior Cade Needham and Mason finished seventh in 3 minutes, 33.17 seconds. Carrboro won in 3:13.96.
The 200 freestyle relay of senior Walker Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and Mason finished eighth in 1:35.16. Croatan won in 1:27.76.
Mason finished 12th in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.60 seconds. Will Thompson, a Carrboro senior, won in an All-America time of 44.94 seconds. The second-place time was 46.76 seconds.
The Milwaukee School of Engineering hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history. McKeith says the goal is to have 15 men and 15 women for the first season.
McKeith, an active competitive triathlete, is a former high school and college swimmer who grew up in a swimming family. In high school, she was all-state and All-American athlete. She swam on a national record setting relay and Madison West High School won four consecutive state championships. At the University of Milwaukee, she earned a varsity letter as a freshman and academic All-America honors as a sophomore. Her primary vocation for the past 25 years has been in education.
Said MSOE athletic director Brian Miller. “The University has also had a plethora of inquiries about a swim team. With many of our fellow engineering schools supporting swim very successfully, it was an easy decision to add to our offerings.”
As an NCAA Division III program, MSOE offers no athletic scholarships. The school’s undergraduate enrollment of 2,575 is made up of 72% men and 28% women, according to the school website, with almost 60% of college and university students nationwide being women.
The program will ease into competition. Most of the school’s sports compete in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, which doesn’t sponsor swimming and diving, so the school will instead compete as an independent in its first season.
McKeith says she is working on seven to eight invitational meets for the team in its first season. The team will train at Nicolet High School.