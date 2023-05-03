Chance Mason

South Brunswick senior swimmer Chance Mason signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Standing are Jeff Mason (dad) and Donnette Dan (mom). Seated are coach Mackenzie LeFevre, Mason and South head swim coach Nina McPherson.

 

South Brunswick senior swimmer Chance Mason will continue his career at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Mason was on two Cougar relays that finished in the top eight in the recent North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state swim meet.