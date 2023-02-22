For the most part, we have enjoyed some usually warm winter weather since the deep freeze at Christmas. This has been good in many ways, but especially as many fishermen and fisheries biologists were concerned that another deep freeze might send several species, primarily speckled trout, into a tailspin.

There have been a few nights the temperature dipped below freezing, but for the most part the end of January and February have enjoyed mild weather. In addition to enjoying many mild days, there have also been a lot of days when the wind and sea cooperated to allow fishermen to head offshore comfortably and fish wherever they wanted.