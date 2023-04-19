There were a few chilly nights during the past week, including one that came with frost warnings for areas just a little inland, but the days kept warming and by the weekend the nights had become more seasonable too. This makes it easier for fishermen, especially us older ones, to get out of bed and give the dawn patrol a shot. Some folks believe the fish often bite best right at daybreak and there are days I’ll agree with them. Whether you’re going fishing or not, it’s nice to wake up to a warmer morning.

It was also nice to miss most of the stormy weather from the system that passed just inland Friday morning. With the warming weather and lighter winds, fishermen have been fishing just about anywhere they wanted and some of the catches have been nice.