There were a few chilly nights during the past week, including one that came with frost warnings for areas just a little inland, but the days kept warming and by the weekend the nights had become more seasonable too. This makes it easier for fishermen, especially us older ones, to get out of bed and give the dawn patrol a shot. Some folks believe the fish often bite best right at daybreak and there are days I’ll agree with them. Whether you’re going fishing or not, it’s nice to wake up to a warmer morning.
It was also nice to miss most of the stormy weather from the system that passed just inland Friday morning. With the warming weather and lighter winds, fishermen have been fishing just about anywhere they wanted and some of the catches have been nice.
The water temps rebounded well from the sudden lows over Easter weekend. There were still a few cooler spots, but many of the reporting stations for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) were showing water temperatures that had not only returned to the mid-60s, but had warmed a few degrees more. The water should continue to warm as long as the days are warm and sunny. Most locations should have surpassed the 70 degree mark by the time May arrives.
The same weather systems that are juggling the water temps are monkeying with the sea conditions. Hopefully our weather eases into a light (winds) and slight (seas) pattern soon, but it never quite stabilized for an extended time last year. It may not this year either, but so far we’re optimistic. Fishermen wanting to head offshore should look for extended weather windows as the weather can shift early or hang on longer than originally forecast.
The sea conditions varied almost every day of the past week. Some days the wind blew and some days it didn’t. Fishermen who watched the long range weather made plans and some of them worked. On the other hand, fishermen with time and availability could respond quickly and got in fishing trips on short notices when the wind and weather calmed unexpectedly.
Fishermen heading up the Cape Fear River should remember that the standing swell in the river is usually least when the tide and wind are going in the same direction. When the tide is rolling one way and the wind is blowing more than a few knots in the other direction, the river swells can get large and close together. The Cape Fear River Channel is deep and wide so ships can meet and pass safely. Sometimes just crossing the channel helps the sea conditions a lot. Check this out the next time you are caught in a nasty standing swell in the ship channel. There are times and places this makes a significant difference.
Every now and then we are reminded that most bodies of water connect somehow and that unusual things can happen. Here in N.C., we have seen a few small sailfish and dolphin caught very close to the beach, including from the ocean piers at the Outer Banks. There are also catches reported almost every year of snook, permit and bonefish somewhere in N.C. waters. Approximately 20 years ago a huge bluefin tuna swam through one of the inlets and was spotted and caught in a creek behind Emerald Isle. These are all true incidents.
This wasn’t local, but Thursday of last week several folks witnessed something I don’t believe anyone could have expected. They saw a sailfish swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway at Riviera Beach, Fla. That’s pretty amazing. I have caught legal size grouper in the ICW just a little north of there and knew things like this were vaguely possible, but they’re still surprising. The last report was that no one tried to catch it and it swam off down the waterway.
This week Ocean Crest Pier announced their king mackerel prizes for 2023. Ocean Crest Pier king mackerel fishermen can win $100 for the first king caught from the pier this season, $100 for the first king that weighs 30-40 pounds and $100 for the first king that is heavier than 40 pounds. Many fishermen will remember that Ocean Crest Pier lost its end to a hurricane two seasons ago and has not rebuilt it yet. However, there were dedicated fishermen who thought they could still catch kings from the shortened pier last year and went out and did it. Now they have some incentive to do it again.
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more than the 2022 allocation. This over catch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully this will be announced soon, so fishermen who traditionally only target flounder can make their plans. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees are finishing up a round of meetings this week. In addition to being in-person, these meetings will be streamed on-line. However, anyone wishing to offer public comment at the meetings must attend in person. One of the primary topics of these meetings is how to alleviate the speckled trout fishery being overfished. Recommendations from the advisory committees will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission for consideration at their meeting in May. More information on the times and locations for these meetings can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings.
I want to bring everyone’s attention to Senate Bill 686, titled “An act to provide further regulatory relief to the citizens of North Carolina.” This bill was filed on April 6 and assigned to committees on April 10. It begins with sections on Trespassing for Hunting or Fishing, Stormwater Vegetative Buffers, Stormwater Development Density, Wetlands Rule Changes, Stormwater Transportation Project Exemptions, Wastewater Design Flow Rate Rule Changes and then adds a section on Fisheries Reforms beginning at the bottom of page 4.
I don’t think everyone will agree with the first several sections, but what caught my attention is the section on Fisheries Reform. I may be wrong, I have been wrong before, but I don’t believe many people will agree with most of the reforms outlined in the Fisheries Reforms section. These senators are getting involved in managing fisheries, scheduling tournaments, catch and release fishing, which baits can be used, reporting of catches and even when and which fishing services a fishing guide or charter captain can advertise. While I don’t always agree with them, we have the Marine Fisheries Commission already charged with doing this. Now they may be directed to do things their research may not support by this bill. Do they need the legislature telling them what to do?
Strangely enough, this section only pertains to saltwater fish and no freshwater reforms are listed. Are freshwater fish managed that much better by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission? If so, maybe the Marine Fisheries Commission and Wildlife Resources Commission should be merged and jointly manage all fishing and hunting in the state? This certainly has been discussed in the past, but never acted on.
Some folks might also consider it odd that all but one of the reforms suggested are for recreational fishing. Yes, the only reform suggested for commercial fishing is that fishermen who hold commercial licenses, but don’t sell any fish, must report the fish they catch and don’t sell. The question this raises is why would someone need a commercial fishing license if they aren’t selling fish? Isn’t the reason it’s called a commercial license because the holder is engaged in the commerce of catching and selling fish? Otherwise, a commercial license is just a permit to exceed recreational limits and use gear classified as commercial.
Interestingly enough, this legislation comes on the heels of a recently released Division of Marine Fisheries study from 2021. This study showed that recreational fishermen took approximately 18 million fishing trips in state waters that year. This contributed almost 40,000 jobs and approximately $5.9 billion ($1.7 billion in income, and $4.2 billion in sales) to the state’s economy during 2021. The report also states that during that same year, North Carolina’s wild-caught seafood industry contributed approximately $300 million in total value and 5,500 jobs to the state’s economy.
I’m not offering opinions here, but trying to ask realistic questions. Don’t we want all our N.C. fisheries managed as proficiently as possible and for everyone? If so, can the Marine Fisheries Commission do it for the saltwater species? I urge everyone to read Senate Bill 686. I think there are interesting ideas throughout the five pages, but especially in the section on Fisheries Reform that begins at the bottom of page four. After you read this, let your senators and the bill’s sponsors know how you feel. The link to the bill is: https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/S686?fbclid=IwAR36bGkYaYnn_t4JOwuyNL1oLIjWZVPIeK_sbvY2JaJdXRdRFlPPIy718I4.
After going through all that, let me also mention a much simpler piece of legislation. House Bill 544 is short titled “Limited Shark Fishing Tournament Moratorium” and was entered by Rep. Charlie Miller. The whole stated purpose of this bill is to prohibit land or pier based shark fishing tournaments in Carolina Beach, Caswell Beach, Holden Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island or Bald Head Island between May 1 and October 31. It doesn’t prohibit shark fishing during this time, it doesn’t prohibit shark fishing tournaments at other times of the year and is only for the communities listed in the bill. While it doesn’t say it, this bill is a concern for safety of those playing and swimming in the ocean.
The link to this bill is https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2023/Bills/House/PDF/H544v1.pdf. There are a total of 14 lines and they spell things out precisely. I’m still not sure that I like the legislature trying to control fishing, when we have the Marine Fisheries Commission for that, but this bill was proposed for safety reasons, not controlling a season or catch limits and this is a little different. Read the bill and let your representative know how you feel.
This is another reminder that Lockwood Folly Inlet is filling in and shoaling badly and most of the buoys have been removed. The Lockwood Inlet Association reported that the few remaining buoys are not correct and are only still there because the water was too shallow for the Coast Guard to reach them for removal. Lockwood Folly Inlet is not currently on the dredging schedule but local community and county officials, plus members of the Lockwood Inlet Association, are constantly talking with the state and the Corps of Engineers to establish a date for dredging it. They post any updates on the Lockwood Inlet Association Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
Speaking of the Lockwood Inlet Association, they have been one of the main groups lobbying for dredging and then installing jetties in Lockwood Folly Inlet. There was a lot of conversation over the weekend that money had been found to begin the process for adding at least one jetty to the inlet, but I couldn’t confirm this information by deadline. Maybe we’ll have that for next week’s page.
The N.C. For-Hire Captains Association (https://www.facebook.com/groups/717514802020954), which has been one of the most staunch forces opposing offshore wind fields, got some good news Monday morning when the Pentagon began sounding alarms that almost all of the areas selected for wind farm development along the central Atlantic U.S. Coast conflicts with military operations. This wasn’t where assistance to stop the development of offshore wind farms was expected to come from, but love, war and politics create strange allies. Check out the whole story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-04-17/pentagon-calls-biden-wind-farm-plans-problematic-for-us-military?leadSource=uverify%20wall.
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and nicer weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing is pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Let’s begin with offshore fishing this week. There were several days that the ocean looked a lot like Lake Atlantic and fishermen headed offshore to see what hungry fish awaited them. We didn’t get the stories of several local caught (and released) sailfish, like last week, but fishing was generally good.
The story of the sailfish that found its way into the Intracoastal Waterway near Riviera Beach, Florida, is a good one to begin with. There is video to support this story and the fish swam off after entertaining some folks around one of the bridges. Riviera Beach is near West Palm Beach on the Atlantic side of Florida.
Wahoo and blackfin tuna continue to be our primary offshore trolling fish, but a number of dolphin also found their way into local fish boxes this week. This is a little early, but the dolphin are 1welcome and their friends should begin arriving in a few weeks.
Good bottom fishing continues and it isn’t quite as far offshore. You still need a good weather window, but the odds of finding fish are better. There might be a variety of bottom fish around any rock, wreck, ledge or reef from just off the beach out to the Continental Shelf. The closer in fish will be mostly black sea bass and most of them are
shorts out to about 60-80 feet of water.
Once most of the black sea bass become keepers, expect to begin finding grunts and porgys with them. This improves to include beeliners, triggerfish and more once deeper than 100 feet. At this depth, you should begin to catch a few grouper, but they must be released. The seasons for most shallower water grouper are closed until May 1 to allow them to spawn. Offshore bottom fish are usually hungry and won’t hesitate to bite once a concentration is located. They will hit a variety of cut baits, squid and jigs.
The king mackerel bite was good last week. They have been offshore, in the general area of Frying Pan Tower, all winter and were usually hungry and biting when a school was located. That hasn’t changed and they are moving closer to the beach as the water warms and bait moves inshore. These deeper water kings are primarily smaller fish and they eat like they haven’t seen food in a while. They will hit spoons, sea witches with strips, large swimming lures, live baits and dead baits and limits tend to come quickly once a school is located.
King mackerel will also be migrating up the coast soon. They will be from just a couple of hundred yards off the beaches to out several miles. These fish are larger and often more finicky about what they eat. They like live baits that are slow trolled, floated under balloons, light lined, fished below kites and tethered around the fishing piers. Good news for fishermen chasing the inshore kings is that there are schools of pogies moving along the beaches and bluefish that can be caught jigging or trolling and both are preferred snacks for the larger kings.
In addition to holding baitfish, the nearshore water has warmed into the upper 60s and may have reached 70 by the time this reaches the newsstands. Those are the conditions these kings like and some years they arrive by mid-April. As stated last week, the record king for Oak Island (Yaupon Beach) Pier is the 50-pounder Chuck Huthmacher caught on April 15, 2002, and that date has already passed. Kathy Davis caught the 53.3-pound record at Long Beach Pier on April 27, 1991, and Bo Crump caught the 53.6-pound Ocean Crest Pier record on May 7, 1998. Those times are quickly approaching. Several optimistic king fishermen are already soaking live bluefish from the pier ends.
When I visited Haag and Sons Seafood last week to pick up some fresh local shrimp for supper one night, I looked back at the fish cleaning table and David Beresoff was cleaning a bunch of Spanish mackerel and Atlantic bonito. I didn’t see any for sale in the ice out front so I asked him about them. It seems they were that morning’s catch for a charter and he was cleaning the fish for them to take home. I tried to talk him into a couple of the Atlantic bonito fillets, but he’s an honest man and I left with just the shrimp I purchased.
I point this out because so far this year has been excellent for catching Atlantic bonito. They usually don’t care for the effluent laden water pouring out the Cape Fear River, so you have to go south to Ocean Isle or Little River or north to Wrightsville Beach to find them. However, something is different this year and they’ve been in the waters between Frying Pan Shoals and Lockwood Folly Inlet for three weeks or more.
Atlantic bonito are often a surprise secondary catch to Spanish mackerel, but some fishermen chase the schools and cast to them with small jigs. When they bust a school of bait, they are easily seen and if you’re close, you can get into casting range before they go down again. Trollers can use small spoons and jigs, with part of them below the surface behind trolling sinkers and planers, to catch both bonito and Spanish.
Most fishermen know Spanish macks taste good and keep any legal fish up to the limit. However, some of those same fishermen haven’t learned to differentiate between Atlantic bonito and false albacore. Atlantic bonito and false albacore are both small cousins in the tuna family and fight well. Their difference is in table quality and Atlantic bonito win that comparison hands down. Most folks find the flavor of false albacore to be a bit strong, while Atlantic bonito are mild enough to be served as sashimi. Take the time to learn the difference and you can enjoy them too.
Surf and pier fishing has been easing along being neither very good or bad. Strong onshore winds can mess them up for a day or two, but they usually rebound pretty quickly. I haven’t yet heard of anyone catching speckled trout with live shrimp suspended under corks, but it could begin any day. This is primarily from the piers, but on days with offshore winds, it is possible to float a cork beyond the breakers from the beach.
Surf fishermen have been catching whiting, blowfish, bluefish and black drum, plus an occasional red drum or speckled trout. Pier fishermen are catching these, plus Spanish mackerel and bluefish on jigs near the end of the piers. Reports have been that the best action has been just beyond the breakers most days, but a few drum have moved into the suds around high tide and if there is much wave action the fish may move deeper. For those just looking something that pulls back, there have also been skates, rays and sharks caught from the piers and in the surf.
Whiting are still biting in the (Cape Fear) river and just a little off the beach from roughly Jaybird Shoal to the Hot Hole. The river whiting have mainly been along the edge of the Cape Fear Ship Channel between Battery and Bald Head Islands and along the edge of the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Channel on the Fort Fisher side. A double drop bottom rig usually works just fine as long as it’s baited with shrimp, squid or one of the Fishbites or Gulp synthetic baits. There have also been a few whiting caught along the Southport Waterfront and from docks in the Intracoastal Waterway and Davis Canal.
A few large red drum are mixed in with the smaller fish around the Hot Hole, plus at the nearshore wrecks and reefs. They aren’t numerous enough to expect to catch one, but you shouldn’t be surprised if you do. The minimum size for a release citation for red drum is 40 inches and many of these big reds will qualify. They will hit live baits, pieces of cut bait, jigs and bucktails.
Fishermen working the marshes and creeks from the lower Cape Fear River to the Lockwood Folly River have been catching a mixture of speckled trout, red drum black drum and even a few flounder that must all be released. While it seems like it’s way too simple, the key to locating these fish is locating bait – and it’s even better if there is a hole, point, oyster rock or sand bar nearby that the predators can use for cover. Creek mouths top this list and are the easiest to find, but there are numerous other potential hotspots throughout the creeks and marshes. With the water temp approaching 70, many fish are working their way out of the creeks and marsh holes where they spent the winter in warmer water.
Spring trout fishing has been good, really good. The winter was mild, then warmed and trout have been active and feeding. Live shrimp, suspended a foot or so above the bottom under a cork have been the most productive baits. The warming water means a lot, even for shrimp and baitfish, and bait catchers are catching more and keeping the bait and tackle shops stocked. Specks will also hit minnows, soft plastics and hard lures. There are already a few reports of trout being caught on topwaters.
There are also good numbers of red drum, but they have been moving and patrolling the marsh, which can make them difficult to locate. They prefer live baits too, but will hit pieces of shrimp, pieces of cut bait and a variety of lures. While red drum may be almost anywhere in the marsh or a creek, creek mouths are good places to look. If there is bait up that creek, it will wash out sometime during the falling tide and go back in when the tide rises again. You might have to put in some time to see when the fish prefer to feed at that particular creek, but if a bunch of bait is moving through it, they’ll find it.
Red drum are fun to catch on topwater lures. They have an inferior mouth (mouth is located on the bottom of the head), which is good for grubbing things out of the bottom, but not for grabbing things moving across the surface. Drum have to either lunge partially out of the water or roll on their side to hit topwaters and it is exciting fishing. Since the limit on red drum is a single fish and it has to be in an 18 to 27 inch slot, you will need to release drum occasionally. If you’re fishing lures a lot and releasing a lot of fish, you might consider switching the lure’s hooks from treble hooks to single hooks.
Black drum may feed shallow in the low light conditions of early mornings and late afternoons, but tend to move deeper or into shade while the sun is higher in the sky. They like meat and it can be live baits or pieces of shrimp or cut bait. Black drum will occasionally hit lures, but it isn’t common.
With the water warming, it is nearing time for the Cape Fear River stripers to head upstream and attempt to spawn. The problem is that with three dams between Wilmington and their preferred spawning area upriver from Fayetteville, the trip is difficult to near impossible. Of the three lock and dam systems, there is only a fish ladder at Lock and Dam Number 1, near Riegelwood. There are still some stripers in the Cape Fear, Northeast Cape Fear and Brunswick Rivers around Wilmington and more are making their way up the river, but pausing at the base of Lock and Dam Number 1 (temporarily) and many are getting stopped at the base of Lock and Dam Number 2, neat Elizabethton.
There is a moratorium on keeping stripers in the Cape Fear River and any of its tributaries, so they must be released – but they’re still good fun to catch and release. Stripers will eat live baits and occasionally pieces of cut bait. Some are occasionally caught while fishing for catfish. Stripers aren’t shy about hitting lures either. They will readily hit larger swimbaits and jerk baits along the edge and especially where smaller creeks enter the rivers. Stripers also hold around the channel drops, bridge pilings, brush piles and sunken boats in deeper water. You’ll lose a few lures fishing these spots, but large lipped diving lures will get down and get their attention.
We didn’t receive a shad report this week, but feel there should still be shad gathering just below the rock arch fish ladder at Lock and Dam Number 1 before heading farther upstream. When the wind is blowing hard or just for a change of pace, this is fun fishing on light tackle. Shad darts and small spoons are the standard lures used to catch shad, but fishing a tandem rig using one or two-inch curltail grubs is a local favorite.
Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.