While it seems like fishing is slowing down a bit, that isn’t actually the case. However, as we move through the middle of October, the number of fishermen on the water, especially during the week, definitely drops. Many part-times and short-term visitors can only be here during the weekend. Many of them plan their time to start early with a Friday or extend through Monday, and there are parking places at almost all of the area ramps, except on Saturday and Sunday. Consider it another sign the fishing is still good.

The cold front that is descending on us as this is being printed and distributed may be the weather event that sends the Spanish mackerel south for the winter. The water temps are already barely hanging onto the lower 70s and are sure to cool a bit more. If you want another mess of fresh Spanish, it would be wise to get them soon.