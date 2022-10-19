While it seems like fishing is slowing down a bit, that isn’t actually the case. However, as we move through the middle of October, the number of fishermen on the water, especially during the week, definitely drops. Many part-times and short-term visitors can only be here during the weekend. Many of them plan their time to start early with a Friday or extend through Monday, and there are parking places at almost all of the area ramps, except on Saturday and Sunday. Consider it another sign the fishing is still good.
The cold front that is descending on us as this is being printed and distributed may be the weather event that sends the Spanish mackerel south for the winter. The water temps are already barely hanging onto the lower 70s and are sure to cool a bit more. If you want another mess of fresh Spanish, it would be wise to get them soon.
Donna and I took advantage of the slowdown in our activity after the U.S. Open weekend and headed to our favorite spot in the mountains near Banner Elk. For a change, our timing was perfect. The foliage change was peaking and the mountainsides were bright yellow, orange, red and more. It was spectacular and almost everywhere you looked could have been a postcard.
Of course, our trips have to include some fishing. The trout were biting in the Elk and Watauga rivers, but they weren’t feeding as hard as we’ve seen them. Maybe it was the ultra clear water and lower river levels? The Elk was the lowest and both rivers the clearest we’ve seen. There is a bridge near one of the places we often fish and I walked up on it and was surprised to be able to see to the bottom in all but the deepest holes. To add insult to injury, I could also see the fish that were being finicky about biting.
This trip I had also been invited to go hunting. My deer hunt was successful with one shot arrow resulting in fresh venison in the cooler. We were going to stay and go bear hunting, but an early cold front (the cold front that is reaching here now) forced us down the mountain the day that season opened. Before anyone asks, when properly prepared bear tastes excellent and none of the group I was going with would shoot something they weren’t going to eat. However, the overnight temps were to fall to around 20 and we don’t have warming pads on the water and holding tanks in our camper, so we had to move to warmer temps.
If you’ve never seen a bluefish blitz, you should head to the Outer Banks quickly. They have been happening there for more than a week. The number of other fish, particularly spot, that are running onto the beach to get away from the voracious bluefish is amazing. You can walk down the beach with a five-gallon bucket and pick up limits of several species that beached themselves. Truly, it has to be seen to be believed.
If the forecast holds true, we’ll be in a serious dose of fall weather when you receive this week’s paper. It’s supposed to warm back into the 70s for the weekend, but fall has arrived and we shouldn’t see hot weather again until spring.
The early forecast shows the wind direction as being from the northwest for most of the days this week. It will blow a little hard Tuesday into Wednesday, but is forecast to drop back under 10 knots after that. This is what’s bringing the colder weather. As long as I can remember, winds from the northwest brought our coldest weather. I don’t think it’s quite time for snuggies yet, but you might want to have some long pants and a coat ready.
Just a quick note on water temperature – the reporting stations for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (www.cormp.org) are showing the nearshore and inshore water temps warmed a degree last week and most were showing 71-72 degrees Monday morning. We should expect that to have dropped into the 60’s by the weekend.
Last week I mentioned the importance of studying seawater thermals as a top aid for finding wahoo, tuna and the few remaining dolphin offshore. This is important and can save fuel, while directing fishermen to action immediately instead of searching for it once at the Gulf Stream.
There are several subscription services that will email or fax a report with other water analysis to you the night before leaving or you can learn to do the analysis on your own. There are several websites that provide the images at no cost, but you have to do the analysis. One of the most popular free imaging sites is part of the Rutgers University Marine Science Program. Check it out at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool//sat_data.
Maybe the tropical weather waves are slowing down? The National Hurricane Center Atlantic map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) has been clear since Saturday and the forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are not expecting any tropical cyclone formation for at least the next five days.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) was paying attention to a couple of small cold fronts with low pressure systems, one of them off the southeastern states, but said they were only expecting them to be rainmakers. Remember that I am checking this Monday morning and more things could change before you read this later in the week. Keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center for the official forecast and check Mike’s Weather Page for more details on tropical weather systems.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
King mackerel are still high on most fishermen’s list this week and they’re still answering the call. There haven’t been many reports of them right along the beach, but things are shaping up for at least one more mack attack in close. There are schools of bait moving along the beach and the water temperature is right to get them feeding with abandon. The other plus is that even if the winds get a bit strong, they are primarily from the north and the land creates a lee out for a mile or so. Don’t give up on another king run along the beach for pier fishermen and boaters in close. I believe it will happen.
There are kings around most of the Long Bay artificial reefs, including the ones closest to shore. They aren’t at every reef all the time, but find one that is holding bait and the bite should happen.
Kings are also trickling back offshore as more blue runners, cigar minnows and sardines gather around structure there. On the west side of Frying Pan Shoals, kings will be scattered from the Horseshoe, South Forty and Frying Pan Tower to the Shark Hole, 15 Mile Rock, 18 Mile Rock, 65 Foot Hole, Jungle and other places in 55 to 80 feet of water. Whichever of these is holding bait, should also be holding fish.
Fishermen willing to cross Frying Pan Shoals should find kings at the Cucumber, 30/30 and out to Christmas Rock. Sometimes the water is a little cleaner at these places east of the shoals and the bait and kings like it better there.
Speaking of bait … finding bait may be the biggest key to catching fall kings. Keep your eyes on your fish finder religiously. Bait that is holding on or near the bottom is a good sign, but bait suspended roughly midway up in the water column is a great sign. It is often fish that have pushed the bait off the bottom and in water out to about 80 feet deep, the primary fish feeding on the suspended bait is king mackerel.
Be prepared for surprises when fishing suspended bait pods in deeper water. Other predators like the same baitfish and sometimes crash the party for a snack. Wahoo are one of the prime side catches and will really make a king mackerel reel whine. Other possibilities are sailfish, dolphin and tuna.
Offshore bottom fish are almost always feeding and the cooling water has nudged them into a higher gear. These fish are typically very structure oriented and you must be able to position the boat so the baits or jigs fall to the fish. Anchoring to allow this is an art that not many fishermen mastered.
However, the new “Spot-Lock” trolling motors have made positioning the boat correctly easy for everyone. The most difficult part of the process is deploying and retrieving the trolling motor. Once it’s in the water, locate the fish and engage the “spot-lock” feature on the motor. It uses a GPS receiver to operate its speed and direction of thrust to hold the boat within a few feet of the spot where it was engaged. Fine tuning your location a few feet in any direction can be done with the trolling motor controls. Seriously, this is almost unfair.
The bottom catch includes grouper, snapper, black sea bass, triggerfish, grunts, porgys, amberjack and more. In the past several weeks, cobia have been hitting fish being reeled to the surface. When they stay attached, they are a great surprise. If you are lucky and catch a cobia, remember the limit is one per boat, with a minimum length of 36 inches fork length (tip of nose to middle of fork in tail).
There haven’t been many reports from fishermen trolling at the Gulf Stream. We expected fishermen to take advantage of the excellent sea conditions over the weekend to make the trip out to the Gulf Stream and Continental Shelf and send us lots of pictures and excellent reports. There were some dock, ramp and marina stories of great fishing, but we didn’t receive any pictures. One fisherman said they were headed out to troll the blue water, but crossed some of his favorite bottom fishing rocks on the way out and they were showing so many fish they stopped and fished there instead.
As the water continues to cool, more large red drum are moving out of the sounds and larger rivers to their favorite ocean places along the coast. From Frying Pan Shoals to the South Carolina state line is one of these places. Two hotspots are the nearshore artificial reefs and the end of the jetties at Little River Inlet. Little River Inlet is only a couple hundred yards inside South Carolina, but it is across the state line and a S.C. fishing license is required. Fishermen may catch large red drum in the surf, from the ocean piers and from boats fishing near the beach.
Many fishermen enjoy catching these large fish as they fight hard and make great pictures. N.C. fishing regulations require releasing any red drum shorter than 18 inches or longer than 27 inches and most of these fish will be significantly longer than 27 inches. NCDMF will issue outstanding catch citations for the live release of red drum longer than 40 inches, with a witness, and the application can be submitted online by opening the “Online Citation” tab at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament.
Surf and pier bottom fishing wasn’t hot last week, but there was one report many fishermen were eagerly awaiting. There was a small spot run at Ocean Crest Pier. Several surf fishermen said they caught a few spots, but the action was welcome, but wasn’t enough to get excited. It would be nice if some of the spots the Outer Banks bluefish are chasing onto shore could make it down here. The surf is still right at 70 degrees and when it cools a few more degrees the action should improve. Surf and pier bottom catches were mixed and the action slow, but there were fish to be caught.
Fishermen farther out on the pier also caught some bluefish, Spanish and red drum, while the pier and surf bottom catches included whiting, pompano, croakers, bluefish, flounder, red drum, black drum, trout, blowfish and more. A fisherman enjoying a day on the pier or on the beach should have enough fresh fish for supper and maybe another meal or two.
Speckled trout, red drum, black drum and those aggravating flounder are biting in the creeks and marshes along the lower Cape Fear River, along the Intracoastal Waterway and inside Lockwood Folly Inlet in Davis Creek, Davis Canal and up the Lockwood Folly River. Flounder season is closed, so slip them back over the side to grow and reproduce. The others can be invited home for dinner – providing the meet the minimum length requirements and you don’t keep too many.
Some of the more successful fishermen admit to using live baits. Live shrimp are the top bait for all three, with live mullet minnows next then mud minnows and peanut pogies. Some fish their live baits on the bottom on a Carolina rig and some fish them suspended under a cork. Both drum will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait.
Red drum and speckled trout will hit a variety of lures – but rarely the same ones for multiple days and different fishermen prefer different lure shapes and colors. If you’re pretty sure you’re in a location with fish, try changing lures until you find something that works. For what it’s worth, I like lighter colored shrimp shapes when fishing soft plastics and often times find brighter color suspending hard lures will draw strikes when others won’t.
Creek mouths are good places to find inshore fish. After that, points in a marsh or creek or sand, mud and oyster bars that interrupt the tidal flow are good places to try. Don’t be absolutely specific about right around any of the places, but fish the area where the tide is flowing beyond them. There may be something under the water you can’t see, but the fish like.
Many fishermen concentrate on fishing the falling tide and it’s definitely a good time to fish. However, fish are also around and may be feeding when the tide is rising. Don’t forsake the rising tide, fish will feed on it also. The time to rest or eat a sandwich is when the water is not moving at all for a few minutes as the tide changes.
Another thing to keep in mind is that red drum will feed shallower than any other fish. They may push into an area that is holding shrimp and minnows when the water is only a few inches deep and their backs are visible. Trout and black drum will venture into these places, but usually only when the water is deep enough to cover them well. Black drum and trout usually prefer holes or drop-offs with deeper water, but will sometimes move shallow early and late in the day while the sun is at low angles.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Peer Fishin’
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival is being held at Ocean Crest Pier this week, October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. The Peer Fishing Festival will take place rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
Operation North State’s Founder/Volunteer Terry Snyder, said, “There is nothing else like our Fishin’ Festivals’ schedule in the country. The wounded warriors/DVets are so excited to have the opportunity to return to Ocean Crest Pier this year and include their families and friends in the festival as well. Likewise, our sponsors and volunteers are honored to be part of the festival and have the opportunity to give-back.”
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is free to wounded warriors/DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive free daily fishing passes. Operation North State is grateful to the pier mates from the community for providing their time, expertise and equipment. The public is invited to visit the pier Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, and cheer on these special Americans.
More information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
Tournament Tidbits
The Pleasure Island Surf Fishing Challenge was held Saturday and Sunday with 435 fishermen participating. Fishermen could fish the surf zone from Carolina Beach Inlet to the end of the four-wheel drive area at Fort Fisher, with the exceptions of around the piers and drain pipes. There were weigh stations on the beach near both end and also at Island Tackle and Hardware in Carolina Beach. The tournament included multiple species and awards for the top lady, youth and senior anglers. There were numerous ties in weight that were broken by the fish that was weighed first.
The first tie was in the Bluefish Division between R. Klemann and L. Weakley who both caught 2.2-pound bluefish. Klemann caught his one hour and five minutes earlier and won the division. B. Hucks won the Trout Division with a 2.9-pound speck. The Black Drum Division was topped by E. Fussell with a 2.2-pounder. There was another tie for the win in the Pompano Division at .6 pounds. R. Deese caught his at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday and was the winner. J. Stanley didn’t catch his until 7:42 a.m. on Sunday.
There were some nice fish caught in the Sea Mullet (whiting) Division. G. Wall claimed the win with a 1.5-pound fattie. The Red Drum Division was run as a TWT. C. Oldham scored the win with a nice 6.8-pound pup. K. Weisner was awarded the Top Lady Angler prize, C. Byerly was the Top Junior Angler and R. Klemann was the Top Senior Angler.
The Morehead City Open King Mackerel Tournament that was held Friday and Saturday from the Morehead City waterfront was a testimony to just how good fall king mackerel fishing can be in North Carolina. The catches were amazing. This is a two-day tournament and is based on the aggregate weight of each boat’s largest king each day. The top three boats all had aggregate weights that surpassed 100 pounds.
The participants knew something special was happening as they listened to other teams on the radio Friday. This word got back to tournament headquarters and they made notices on social media that some really large kings were on their way to the scales. This time it wasn’t just a rumor. East Coast Sports grabbed the first day lead when they weighed a 63.68-pound king. Tide One On was holding second place with a 60.29-pounder and there were 11 more kings heavier than 50 pounds, plus a host in the 40s. Still, with the two-day aggregate format, the tournament remained wide open.
The bite remained hot for Saturday, but no more 60 pounders were caught. However, four teams caught kings heavier than 50 pounds and juggled the final standings. Team Talkin’ Trash/C Sick paired kings of 43.96 and 57.30 pounds for a winning total of 101.26 pounds. Just a little behind, Team Lil John/Reel Em Up combined kings of 50.14 and 50.72 pounds for 100.86 pounds and second place. Third place went to Team Trigger Mack with kings of 50.36 and 49.68 pounds for 100.04 pounds.
Teams Tide One On and East Coast Sports couldn’t find another outstanding king to pair with their 60 pounders from day one and slipped to fourth and thirteenth places respectively. These weren’t the largest kings ever seen in a N.C. king mackerel tournament, but the leader board with two 60 pounders, fifteen 50 pounders and a host of 40 pounders was the most impressive from top to bottom. It took 70 pounds to make the top 29 places. Wow!
Marine Fisheries meetings
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet in October to receive updates on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule. These meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.
Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations. Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings#upcoming-meetings.
The closest meeting will be the Southern Regional Advisory Committee that will meet at 6 p.m. on October 19 at the DMF Southern District Office, 127 Cardinal Drive Extension in Wilmington.
The Northern Regional Advisory Committee will meet October 18 at the Dare County Administration Building in Manteo, the Finfish Standing Advisory Committee will meet October 20 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City, the Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee will meet on October 25 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City and the Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee will meet on October 26 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City. These meetings begin at 6:00 p.m. and will also be available on YouTube.
For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.
Good fishing!