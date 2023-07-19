Tyler Sellers makes the headfirst slide into third base in Brunswick County’s game against Columbus County for the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball state championship. Sellers was 2 for 4 with one double and one RBI in the 6-4 loss. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Wesley Wilson slides safe into third base in Brunswick County’s game against Columbus County for the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball state championship. Wilson eventually scored, tying the game 4-4 in the fourth inning. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Brunswick County lost 6-4 in seven innings to Columbus County in the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) state championship game Wednesday, July 12, at Ocean Isle Beach Park.
Despite the loss, Brunswick County will play in the 12-team World Series.
According to state director Rusty Armstrong, “Due to another state’s unfortunate circumstances of not fielding a team, our runner-up from Brunswick County will also participate in the 2023 World Series.”
Brunswick County will face the South Carolina state champion at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in Opelika, Alabama. Columbus County will play Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Brunswick, from the elimination bracket, had to beat Columbus twice Wednesday to qualify for the World Series. Brunswick won the first game 5-3. Liam Edwards was the winner, throwing 98 pitches in 5.2 innings. Liam Whittington pitched the final 1.1 innings.
In the title game, each team scored two runs in the first. Columbus scored two more in the bottom of the second before Brunswick tied the score in the top of the fourth. Columbus scored the victory-clinching runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, a double and two singles scored the runs.
This will be the second time in three years Brunswick will have played in the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series. Brunswick was a World Series finalist in 2021.
Team members: Liam Edmonds, Tyler Sellers, Elijah Robinson, Dean Ryals, Griffin Cox, Elliot Swartzendruber, Matthew Peterson, Wesley Wilson, Liam Whittington, Brayden Hauser, Kaleb Faulders, Khalil Perkins, Nolan Reaves. Assistants: L.C. Pigott, Billy Whittington and Tom Peterson. Manager: Gary Rabon.