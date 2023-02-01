The South Brunswick boys wrestling team split its final home matches of the season, beating Ashley 42-33 but losing 54-21 to West Brunswick on Jan. 25 at South. West’s victory secured it a spot in the team state championships.
Cougar seniors won matches in both duals. Against Ashley, seniors had five of South’s eight victories.
At 113, Ethan McCullough won by fall in 4 minutes, 52 seconds against Mason Winchell (27-15).
At 145, Matthew Cummings won 13-12 against Andrew Botterio (6-6).
At 170, Frankie Colantuno won by fall in 1:04 against Run Smith (1-10).
At 195, Damian Weaver won by fall in 1:20 against Nathan Hall (12-17).
At 285, Garrett Frazier won by technical fall against Andrew Horrell (24-11).
Other Cougar winners were junior Lily Prendergast by fall in 2:24 at 106, freshman Mason Goldfuss by fall in 4:37 at 138 and junior Ronald Tartt by major decision at 182.
Against the Trojans, South had four victories. Besides Prendergast (see separate story), seniors had the three other Cougar victories. McCullough won by fall in 28 seconds against Nicholas Tantillo (9-16). Colantuno won by fall in 57 seconds against Alan Dominguez (4-4). Frazier won 6-2 against Nick Chirco (22-8).
Cougar records: Frazier is 32-4. Weaver is 32-10. Colantuno is 30-9. McCullough is 26-3. Logan Harrell is 20-15. Ronald Tartt is 14-8. Goldfuss is 11-13. Cummings is 11-15.
The state-qualifying N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional is Feb. 10-11.