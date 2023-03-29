LELAND — North Brunswick scored on a free kick in the second half of overtime and went on to beat South Brunswick 2-1 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference girls soccer game Friday.

The game was played in wind of 13 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph, making it difficult for players to control the ball and execute plays. But South scored when freshman Gabby McCullough sprinted past a North defender to a loose ball and from short range kicked the ball past the Scorpion goalkeeper.

