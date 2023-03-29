LELAND — North Brunswick scored on a free kick in the second half of overtime and went on to beat South Brunswick 2-1 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference girls soccer game Friday.
The game was played in wind of 13 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph, making it difficult for players to control the ball and execute plays. But South scored when freshman Gabby McCullough sprinted past a North defender to a loose ball and from short range kicked the ball past the Scorpion goalkeeper.
Junior Cassidy Oldham nearly scored on a corner kick. The ball curled toward the back post, hit it and ricocheted out of goal.
With 3:03 left in the half, the North goalkeeper had to jump to make a two-handed stop of a wind-aided shot.
The wind was calmer in the second half and both offenses had more scoring chances. Each goalkeeper made at least seven saves.
North scored with 21:34 left in the regulation on a free kick that landed in the upper left side of the goal.
Neither team scored in the first 10 minutes of overtime. The Scorpions scored the game-winner with 7:43 left.
South had a free kick from short range with 1:36 left, but the shot was wide left.
North is 5-2-3 overall, 1-0-1 in the conference. It tied West Brunswick 2-2 on March 21.
The Cougars are 0-2 in the conference, 3-2 overall.
The Cougars play on Thursday at Topsail, on Monday at home against New Hanover and on Wednesday, April 5, at home against Hoggard.