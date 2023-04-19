The South Brunswick baseball team won one of three games in a tournament in Morehead City.
This week, South will return to action in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars enter the week 6-2 in the MEC, tied for second with New Hanover. The Cougars were scheduled to play the Wildcats on Tuesday (too late for this edition).
South plays a home game on Friday against Hoggard (4-4).
Topsail is in first (7-1). The Cougars have played their two conference games with the Pirates, winning 8-6 and losing 4-3.
After this week, the Cougars have four conference games left. South’s final home game of the conference season is May 4 against West Brunswick. South has beaten the Trojans 4-1.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs begin May 9. Games leading up to the regionals will be played May 12, May 16 and May 19. The regionals are May 22-27. The state title series is June 2-3. South was second at state last season, winning the first game but losing the next two.
South 11, West Carteret 3
The Cougars opened the holiday tourney April 10 at West Carteret by beating the Patriots (8-4 overall).
South scored four runs in the top of the first inning, the first run on a two-out bases-loaded error. Landon Lynch hit a two-run single and Patrick Boldt hit a run-scoring double.
South scored in the second in taking a 5-1 lead. With two outs, Grady Sotriffer reached on an error and Walker Jenkins doubled to right field.
South scored two runs in the third in taking a 7-1 lead. Luke Dilgard walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Will Lamiman’s single. Landon Lynch singled and Boldt reached on fielder’s choice. Evan Coartney singled home a run.
The Cougars scored in the fourth in taking an 8-1 lead. Jenkins led off and walked. Banks Hartman singled. After a double play, Lamiman singled home Jenkins.
West Carteret scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth in cutting the lead to 8-3.
In the top of the sixth, the Cougars scored three runs. Hartman led off and doubled. Dilgard was hit by pitch. Lamiman singled, loading the bases. Lynch singled home a run. Boldt hit a sacrifice fly. A run scored when Coartney grounded out.
Coartney was the winning pitcher. South made three errors and he gave up four hits. He walked one and struck out seven.
Person 9, South 8
On April 11 at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City, the Person Rockets won 9-8 in eight innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Rockets’ leadoff batter doubled. With one out, a walk, a passed ball, an intentional walk and a single ended the game.
For the Cougars, Boldt hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth. Sotriffer had led off and walked. With two outs, the next two batters were hit by pitch. On an 0-2 pitch, Boldt hit the home run to left field, giving South an 8-3 lead.
Lynch and Dilgard also had RBIs. Jordan Daniels was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
South led 8-6 entering the bottom of the sixth but the Rockets tied the score, aided by an error and a balk.
Southern Alamance 8, South 2
On April 12 at Big Rock Stadium, the Cougars’ only runs were scored in the top of the first inning on a one-out single by Hartman.
The Patriots, a Class 4A team, are 9-8. The Cougars are 11-4.