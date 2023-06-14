We finally got a few days in a row of nicer weather and many fishermen used them well. The long range forecast shows the wind calming back down a bit about the time this reaches the newsstands and going into a more typical summer pattern. This is the pattern we all like, where the winds are from the southwest and light early in the morning and then increase a little during the day as it gets warmer and the sea breeze begins. This allows for a following sea and wind on the way home and that’s okay. Summer officially arrives on June 21 and it’s about time to see some summer weather.

Unfortunately, this summer equinox also denotes the peak of our hours of sunlight for the year. June 21 is the longest day of the year, with sunrise at 6:29 a.m. and sunset at 8:16 p.m. for 13 hours, 46 minutes and 42 seconds of sunlight. When you take into account that astronomical twilight extends roughly an hour before sunrise and an hour beyond sunset, that makes for a long day. The very next day, June 22, the days begin getting shorter. This is only a few seconds a day for most of the rest of the summer, but the change increases as we taper down to the short winter days in December and January.