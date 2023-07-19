Head coach John Crooks has announced the promotion of Ashley (Sloup) Sease to associate head coach of the Campbell University women’s golf team. A Carolinas Women’s Amateur champion in 2016, Sease is entering her fourth year with the Campbell golf program.
Sease, a South Brunswick High School graduate, joined the Fighting Camels in March 2021 as assistant men’s coach after being an assistant women’s coach at Furman University since 2019.
In August 2022, she added assistant women’s coach responsibilities to her duties on head coach John Crooks’ staff. In June 2023, she was promoted to associate head coach of the women’s team.
“I am beyond grateful to Coach John Crooks, Director of Athletics Hannah Bazemore, Senior Associate A.D. Wanda Watkins and Campbell University for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Sease said. “I dreamed of becoming a head coach since I was in college. To be named associate head coach of Campbell women’s golf and further assist legendary coach John Crooks in building on the winning and elite culture and foundation he has created is ultimately a dream come true. By John Crooks’ side, we will lead our talented Camels to new heights as we enter a new era in the CAA. This is truly a dream come true. Go Camels!”
During the 2022-23 season, Sease helped lead Campbell to the program’s seventh-consecutive Big South women’s title and an 11th-consecutive NCAA postseason appearance.
“Ashley arrived on campus in a whirlwind,” said Crooks, who is entering his 33rd year in charge of the Campbell women’s program. “Her energy, her positivity and her vision to help each of our players is extraordinary. She works at her craft daily and asks what else can she do. She may be the best recruiter with which I have ever worked. I am so fortunate to have Ashley’s loyalty and dedication. I believe I’m a good coach but Ashley has the qualities necessary to raise our program to new heights.”
Campbell won the Golfweek Fall Challenge in school record-tying fashion as the CU women finished at 18-under-par 834 on the par-71 Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley’s Island, S.C. The Camels also won the Sea Best Intercollegiate at San Jose.
Sease helped develop the 2023 Big South women’s freshman of the year Isabella Hahne and scholar-athlete of the year Sanna Lundmark and mentored five golfers who earned league honors.
A three-time All-Big South Conference performer and 2015 all-freshman team member at Winthrop, Sease is still one of 34 players in Big South women’s golf history to earn all-league recognition at least three times.
Sease was a four-time member of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team and was a three-time Big South All-Academic team honoree. A three-time top-10 finisher in the Big South Championship, including an all-championship team honoree as a freshman, Sease helped lead Winthrop to a runner-up finish in her senior season, when she placed sixth individually. She won four tournaments in her collegiate career and helped the Eagles claim four team titles.
Following graduation, Sease for one year was as assistant coach at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan, where she coached the team’s second-ever NCAA National Championship qualifier.
During her tenure at Furman, Sease coached Natalie Srinivasan, the No.-1 ranked player in the country who earned the ANNIKA and Juli Inkster awards.
A native of Southport, Sease attended South Brunswick High School. She competed in N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state golf tournaments, finishing third in 2012 in her junior year and second her senior year.
Sease earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a minor in human resource management from Winthrop in 2018. She and her husband, Christian, were married in November 2022.