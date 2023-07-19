Ashley (Sloup) Sease

Former South Brunswick golfer Ashley (Sloup) Sease has a new role with the Campbell University women’s golf team. (Photo by Todd Drexler)

 

Head coach John Crooks has announced the promotion of Ashley (Sloup) Sease to associate head coach of the Campbell University women’s golf team. A Carolinas Women’s Amateur champion in 2016, Sease is entering her fourth year with the Campbell golf program. 

Sease, a South Brunswick High School graduate, joined the Fighting Camels in March 2021 as assistant men’s coach after being an assistant women’s coach at Furman University since 2019.