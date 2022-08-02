Town Creek National 8U team wins World Series

Town Creek is the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AA (coach pitch) World Series champion. Town Creek members are Drake Rabon, Jaxon Lucas, Luke Lucas,  Zy’mir Harrison, Kolton Pszczultkoski, Hunter Grennan, Tavin Price, Ethan Weaver, Triston Adams, Kameron White and Reed Scheib. The manager is Chris Rabon. The assistants are Justin Weaver, Chase Lucas and La’Tesha Harrison.

 

 

In a thriller, the Town Creek National 8U baseball team won the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AA (coach pitch) World Series in Dothan, Alabama.

Town Creek beat Alabama 4-3 in the title game Tuesday morning, Aug. 2.