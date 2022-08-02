Town Creek National 8U team wins World Series

In a thriller, the Town Creek National 8U baseball team won the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AA (coach pitch) World Series in Dothan, Alabama.
Town Creek beat Alabama 4-3 in the title game Tuesday morning, Aug. 2.
Town Creek beat Virginia 10-9 Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, reaching the final round.
In the championship series that evening against Alabama, Town Creek won 9-3 in six innings.
Town Creek led 5-3 entering the fourth inning and 7-3 in the top of the fifth. In the top of the sixth, the lead was 9-3.
The loss was the first of the tourney for Alabama and forced another game to be played Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, this one for the championship.
In the last inning, Alabama was trailing 4-3 but had the bases loaded with one out. The game ended on a double play as the Town Creek third baseman stepped on third base and threw out the runner going to second base.
In preliminary games Friday in 8U tourney, Town Creek played its first game at noon against Florida and won 13-4.
That evening, in the last game of the day, Town Creek played South Carolina and won 12-1.
On Saturday, July 30, Town Creek played Mississippi in the first round of the 10-team double-elimination World Series. Mississippi was 0-2 in the preliminaries, having lost 19-2 to Virginia and 6-1 to Abbeville, Alabama. Town Creek beat Mississippi 11-4.
The victory advanced Town Creek to a game Sunday afternoon, July 31, against South Carolina. The game was tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Zy’mir Harrison hit the game-ending home run. Harrison was later named World Series MVP.
That night, Town Creek played Alabama, who had won its first two games 7-4 against Tennessee and 9-8 against Florida. Alabama beat Town Creek 5-4.
Town Creek qualified for the World Series by winning the state tournament at Town Creek, played July 9-14 at Town Creek Park.
In its first game, Town Creek beat White Oak 21-3. Town Creek then lost 6-4 to Anson Athletic.
In the loser-out round, Town Creek beat Southport 17-0, beat North Duplin and beat Dunn 8-5, advancing to the championship round.
Town Creek won the state title by beating North Stanly 11-2.
Town Creek members are Drake Rabon, Jaxon Lucas, Luke Lucas, Zy’mir Harrison, Kolton Pszczultkoski, Hunter Grennan, Tavin Price, Ethan Weaver, Triston Adams, Kameron White and Reed Scheib. The manager is Chris Rabon. The assistants are Justin Weaver, Chase Lucas and La’Tesha Harrison.
Brunswick South Belles begin 3-1
Brunswick South has won its first three games in the Dixie Softball Belles World Series at the Ward 10 Recreation Complex in Ball, Louisiana.
In its first game Saturday, Brunswick South defeated Florida 9-4.
In the second round Sunday, Brunswick South played South Carolina. In the first round, South Carolina played Georgia and won 18-7. Brunswick South won 6-3 against South Carolina.
The victory advanced Brunswick South to a game that night against Louisiana, which had won its opener 13-1 against Alabama. Brunswick South won 7-4.
The next foe for Brunswick South was Ward 10, the host team. Both teams were unbeaten. Ward 10 won 6-1 on Monday night. The loss dropped Brunswick South into an elimination game Tuesday night (too late for this edition). If Brunswick South wins, it advances to the championship series the next day. The 10-team double-elimination tournament is scheduled to end Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Brunswick South players are Olivia “Shea” Brown, Gracin Johnson, Kendra Goodwin, Tyianna Cummings, Kina Davis, Lily Knox, Carly Clewis, Savana Burgess, Tabatha Martin, Veronica Nation, Sarah Farmer and Addison Woodruff. The assistants are Wes Knox and Rocky Clewis. The head coach is Jamie Brown.
Brunswick North Debs finish third
After losing its first game in the Dixie Softball Debs World Series, Brunswick North won two successive games before losing in the semifinals.
In its first game Saturday, Brunswick North lost 22-1 to host Alexandria, Louisiana.
In an elimination-round game Sunday, Brunswick North played Texas and won 12-1.
That evening, Brunswick North played Mississippi, which had won its first game 16-8 against Louisiana but lost its second game 12-8 to Florida. Brunswick North beat Mississippi 10-3.
Brunswick North was one of four teams left in the eight-team World Series when it played Louisiana on
Monday night. Louisiana won 10-0. Brunswick North was awarded a third-place finish in the series.
Brunswick North players are Hailey Whitehead, Emilee Flaverney, Jordan Dubree, Keira Williams, Annelise Hunt, Kasey Pigott, Julie (Victoria) Robinson, Stacy Darden, Aubree Hancock, Ava Caison and Chloe Ward. The head coach is Jeff Harrelson and the assistants are John Caison and Kassira Harrelson.