The South Brunswick baseball team finishes its regular season this week by playing games on Tuesday at North Brunswick and on Thursday at home against West Brunswick.
The state playoffs begin next week.
The Cougars split two Mideastern 3A/4A Conference games last week, routing Ashley 14-4 in five innings but losing 4-3 in seven innings to Laney. The loss to Laney ended the Cougars’ chance to repeat as conference champion.
South enters the final week of the conference season 7-5. It is 12-7 overall.
South 14, Ashley 4
The Cougars scored four runs in the third, five in the fourth and four in the fifth in the conference victory April 25 at South. Ashley is 5-6, 10-10.
In the third with the score 1-1 and Ashley playing a backup catcher because of an injury to the starter, Jaden Marvin led off and doubled to center. Grady Sotriffer bunted, reached on an error and a run scored. Walker Jenkins walked. Banks Hartman singled home a run and Jenkins scored on a passed ball. Luke Dilgard was hit by pitch. Landon Lynch, who had the RBI single in the second that tied the score 1-1, bunted and reached on fielder’s choice. The runners advanced a base on a passed ball. A run scored on Patrick Boldt’s groundout.
South led 5-3 entering the bottom of the fourth. Marvin led off and reached on an infield single. Sotriffer singled. Two runs scored when Jenkins tripled to center field. Hartman singled home a run, putting South ahead 8-3. Luke Dilgard walked. With one out, Boldt reached on a fielder’s choice. A run scored on an error. A double by Will Lamiman gave South a 10-3 lead.
Leading 10-4 in the fifth, South ended the game by scoring four runs. With one out, Sotriffer singled. Jenkins singled off the infield umpire. Hartman singled home a run. The runners advanced a base after a passed ball. Dilgard reached on an error and a run scored. Jordan Daniels walked, loading the bases. Boltd walked, forcing home a run. Lamiman reached on a fielder’s choice on a play at the plate as Dilgard scored the game-ending run.
Marvin was the winning pitcher. Dow Pender pitched one inning in relief.
Laney 4, South 3
The Cougars were one strike from beating the Bucs 3-2 before the Bucs scored two runs for the victory. stunning the Cougars on Thursday in Wilmington.
Laney is 4-8, 6-13. Justin Bradley, a former assistant baseball coach for the Cougars, is the Bucs’ head coach.
