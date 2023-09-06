From heartbreak to heartwarming.
South Brunswick beat the St. Pauls Bulldogs 26-21 Friday in a nonconference football game at Jack Campbell Stadium.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored a defensive TD — sophomore defensive back Grady Sotriffer on a 15-yard run after junior lineman Ethan Adams forced a fumble — and then scored the go-ahead TD on a 5-yard scramble by senior quarterback Jameson Prince with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left. Junior defensive back Cooper Creel clinched the victory when he snared a St. Pauls pass at the Cougar 15 with 4:01 left.
The victory came one week after the Cougars blew a 44-12 lead in losing 48-44 to South Columbus.
“The part that you’re proud of,” South coach Rocky Lewis said, “is we were able to rebound from last week and have a little pride and kind of be mad and be sour. We had something to prove. Just happy for these guys.”
Lewis also was proud that this was the first time the Cougars have beaten the Bulldogs, who had won nine previous games.
The Cougars improved to 2-1. St. Pauls dropped to 0-3. The Bulldogs entered the game having lost 12-9 to Fayetteville Westover and 42-14 to Sanford Lee County.
St. Pauls is a 2A team but has the same number of students as South Brunswick, Lewis said.
“As a matter of fact, last year they had more students than we had. But they’re playing in 2A,” he said.
A loss to the Bulldogs would have imperiled the Cougars’ chances to win at least six regular season games.
“Tonight was critical,” Lewis said. “Tonight, to me, has influence on whether you have a winning season. We let one slip away last week that should have been a win. If we play that team 10 times, we win nine of them. And if you let this one slip away tonight, now you’re looking at, ‘OK, where can we find those wins?’ ”
St. Pauls took a 7-0 lead on a 49-yard pass on its first possession. On its first possession, South tied the score on a short pass from Prince to Ethan Overton. Collin Peattie kicked the extra point.
St. Pauls regained the lead on a short run with 1:24 left in the quarter.
Neither team scored the rest of the half.
“The first half, we had three drives where we stopped them,” Lewis said. “Defense finally settled down after it gave up those couple of scores.”
The Cougars tied the score on their first possession after halftime. Prince scored on a 15-yard run and Peattie kicked the extra point. A 29-yard pass from Prince to Jordan Davis gave South possession at the 20. On fourth-and-10 from the 20, the Bulldogs were offside. Prince scored on the next play with 10:14 left.
“The thing I am most proud of is coming out in the second half and getting that score to tie,” Lewis said.
The quarter ended 14-14 and that set up the thrilling fourth quarter with game-changing plays by the Cougars’ defense and offense.
“The defense really showed growth and improvement — especially after losing their leader, Jack Earley,” Lewis said. Earley, a junior linebacker, was the Cougars’ top tackler before being injured in the game against South Columbus.
“We’re sad that we’re losing Jack, and he’s an awesome player. But just really proud of the defense for coming through when it counted tonight,” Lewis said.
The Cougars’ go-ahead TD drive began at their 28 with 9:28 left. On third-and-8, a Bulldog defender deflected a pass but Davis caught the ball and gained yardage to the St. Pauls 48.
“Sometimes you need a little luck,” Lewis said. “That pass that Jordan caught off the tip kept the drive going. And then we were able to methodically go down the field and punch it in.”
Prince completed six passes to five different receivers in the drive. On third-and-8, he scrambled and completed an 11-yard pass to Mark Bishop at the Cougar sideline. From there, Aidan Tubman, Steven Callaghan and Davis caught passes that moved the ball to the 9. Prince eventually scored from the 5.
On its ensuing possession, the Bulldogs began at their 44. On a pass on third-and-14, a Bulldog receiver was open at the 15, but Creel jumped, snatched the ball with his right hand and then secured it with both hands, ending the drive and clinching the victory.
“Hopefully, that game has prepared us for a similarly athletic New Hanover team, that’s going to have the same kinds of skilled players that St. Pauls has,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be good to have an off week this week, regroup and refresh and get ready for New Hanover.”