The offense is set but the defense is untested as the South Brunswick football team enters the 2022 season.
“We’re a faster offense than we were last year,” said head football coach Rocky Lewis, entering his seventh season at South.
The defense will have many new players.
“Defensively, losing Shelton Bocook and losing Danny Parker and losing Demerius Wise full time to the offensive line, there are some questions,” Lewis said. “And losing our secondary: Noah Harrell and Mason Howlett. So, there are question marks there. But offensively, we feel good about what we have coming back. There may be some games where will have to outscore people while the defense is trying to grow up and mature.”
Chris Sotriffer returns as defensive coordinator.
“I have all the confidence that after they have some games, he’ll have them where we need to be,” Lewis said.
South had two scrimmage dates before the season begins Friday.
Adding interest will be the kicking game — which has been solid the past few years.
With two capable kickers, “the kicking game can be another weapon for us,” Lewis said.
South Brunswick finished 6-5 last season. Four key players on that team, however, have graduated: running back Danny Parker, defenders Shelton Bocook and Mason Howlett, and kicker/punter Noah Harrell. If the Cougars are to have another winning season, Lewis will need players to fill their roles — which were immense.
Parker was first-team all-conference. Parker gained 1,318 yards in 10 games. He scored 17 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards in eight games.
Parker also caught 19 passes for 209 yards and one TD. He had nearly one-half of the Cougars’ all-purpose yards: 1,603 of 3,241.
“Probably the biggest question is replacing Danny from last year,” Lewis said.
“We’ve got to find out if we can replace him.”
Parker’s toughness endeared him to fans. Parker played his junior season with one of his fingers broken, Lewis said.
“He’s just a tough dude,” Lewis said. “That part of him will be missed. We have three running backs, but are all three of them up to task of doing what that one guy did?
“Hopefully, with the combination of the running backs and the quarterback running the ball, that makes up for the loss of Danny.”
Bocook was first-team all-conference as a linebacker. Bocook was third on the team in solo tackles (28) and first in assists (121). He led the Cougars in total tackles (149). He was second in tackles for loss (seven).
Howlett was honorable mention all-conference and led the team in solo tackles (31).
Harrell was first-team all-conference as a punter. He averaged 38 yards a punt. He made 23 of 26 PATs and five of eight field goals. He scored 38 points.
Fortunately for the Cougars, four other Cougars who received postseason honors return. Landon Lynch, now a senior, was honorable mention as an offensive lineman.
Bazil Abram, now a senior receiver, was honorable mention all-conference. He was second in receptions (21) and first in yardage (293) for the Cougars.
Garrett Frazier, now a senior, was second team all-conference as a defensive lineman. Frazier was second on the Cougars in solo tackles (30) and second in assists (64). He was second in total tackles (94). He led the team in tackles for loss (13).
Demerius Wise, now a senior, was honorable mention all-conference. He was second on the team in assists (69) and third in total tackles (83).
Among the key returners on offense, which scored 21.9 points a game last season, is junior quarterback Jameson Prince (6 feet, 170 pounds).
“Jameson has an awesome work ethic,” Lewis said. “If he has the kind of year to match his work ethic, he can have a great year. We’re looking for that year-two jump you normally see from quarterbacks.”
The backup quarterback is sophomore Aidan Tubman.
The top receivers are the same four from last year: junior Jordan Davis (6-3, 155), Abram (6-3, 190), junior Mark Bishop (6-2, 175) and senior Michael Shrewsbury (5-10, 160).
“Having that combination of older quarterback and older receivers should pay big dividends,” Lewis said. “Davis, Abram and Bishop are bigger receivers, bigger targets. Shrewsbury is more of a slot receiver, but he’s probably our best blocking receiver. Abram is also a tight end. He’s a good blocker. There can be opportunities for mismatches against our opponents.”
Senior Antwan Thompson (5-9, 165), junior Ethan Overton (5-6, 155) and sophomore Keyshawn McClinton (5-8, 160) will be the three main backs.
“Can a running back step up and run inside the way Danny was so effective?” Lewis asked. “We know Antwan has the speed to get to the outside. Jameson is a good runner and he’ll be a factor in the running game.”
The offensive line returns three starters.
Switching from defense to offense will be Demerius Wise (6-3, 300), who will be left tackle.
Wise was mainly a defensive lineman last year.
“We”ll miss him on a full-time status on the defensive line,” Lewis said, “but he will bolster that offensive line.”
Sophomore Johnathan Brower (6-0, 255) will be left guard. Center will be senior Danzell Bernard (5-9, 247). Right guard will be senior Landon Lynch (6-2, 255). Right tackle will be junior Caleb Combs (6-0, 260). Bernard, Lynch and Combs were starters last year.
“There is a lot of experience and a lot to look forward to,” Lewis said.
Other linemen are junior Peyton Morris and junior Skylar Swanson.
The defense gave up 15.9 points a game last year. A key returner is senior Garrett Frazier (6-2, 220).
“Garrett Frazier will be the leader of that front,” Lewis said. “Garrett could put himself in position to be the defensive player of the year in the conference. He’s got the combination of strength and speed that at the high school level makes all the difference.”
Junior Will Holland (6-0, 315) and senior Devin Golliday (6-0, 180) are nose guards. Junior Luke Dilgard (6-1, 180), who was an end-of-the-year starter last season, will also be a defensive lineman. Senior Aiden Yunker is another defensive lineman.
At linebacker, senior Ian Dwight (5-7, 190) returns. Sophomore Jack Early (6-0, 220) will be an inside linebacker.
“If Early has a monster year, he will get on the radar in recruiting as a linebacker,” Lewis said.
Other inside linebackers will be junior Noah Dwight and sophomore Bennett Ballantine.
“Ballantine last year on JV won two games for us catching last-minute touchdown passes,” Lewis said. “He’s also going to be a backup wide receiver.”
At outside linebacker, senior Brendan Hoagland (5-9, 170) returns. Junior Seth Pierce (5-10, 170) and sophomore Ethan Adams (5-10, 165) are competing for the other outside linebacker position.
McClinton and junior Zayne Simmons are the cornerbacks. Competing to be safeties are sophomore Cooper Creel, sophomore Hunter West, junior Brantley Baker and Overton. Harrell and Parker were the safeties last year.
In the kicking game, sophomore Cole Price will be the long snapper and senior Nate Parker the holder. Junior Pearce Reynolds will the PAT kicker and short-range field-goal kicker. Senior Dow Pender will be the long-range field goal kicker, will do kickoffs and will punt.
Pender is a soccer player and new to the team.
“If he had been playing football the past two, three years,” Lewis said, “he’d have offers. He has a cannon. As a punter, he’s hitting 50-yard punts.”
The kicking game “can be another weapon for us,” Lewis said. “We dedicate a lot of time to special teams. It has won us at least a game a year.”
The South roster has 38 players, including 14 seniors and nine sophomores. The only conference team with a smaller roster, according to MaxPreps.com, is Ashley (31).
Last season, South started 5-0 and finished 6-5. It lost by four points to Laney, four points to North Brunswick and seven points in overtime to West Brunswick.
“You hope that experience teaches you how to win those closer games that you let slip away last year,” Lewis said. “That’s what we’re interested to see as a coaching staff — if we can make that jump this year.”