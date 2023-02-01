South Brunswick had three third-place finishes in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship swim meet Saturday at UNCW.
In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, junior Cade Needham finished third (1 minute, 50.15 seconds) and freshman Evan Sevast fourth (2:01.57), both regional times. Needham was seventh at state last year in 1:51.94.
In the boys’ 500 freestyle, Needham was third in 5:04.06, a regional time. Needham was fifth at state last year in 5:00.31. The top three finishers from last year have graduated. Sophomore Isaac Gedman was fifth in the conference meet in 5:42.34, a regional time.
In the boys’ 200 freestyle relay, senior Walker Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and senior Chance Mason were third in 1:37.21, a regional time. South was 13th at state last year in 1:38.75.
In the boys’ 200 medley relay, South was fourth in a regional time of 1:52.14. The swimmers were junior Patrick Boldt, Mason, Sevast and Needham.
In the girls’ 200 freestyle, freshman A.J. Jackson was sixth out of 19 swimmers. Her time was 2:09.80, a regional standard.
In the girls’ 200 freestyle relay, South was sixth in a regional time of 1:55.63. The swimmers were senior Megan Ulevich, freshman Kennedy Gordon, freshman Genevieve Osborne and Jackson.
In the girls’ 100 breaststroke, Gordon was ninth out of 19 swimmers. Her time was 1:19, a regional standard.
In the girls’ 50 freestyle, Ulevich was ninth (28.29) out of 37 swimmers.
The state-qualifying N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional is Friday at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. The top-six fastest times from each regional and the top-six times from any of the three regionals not already qualified for advancement will swim in the state meet.