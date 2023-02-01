Cade Needham

South Brunswick junior Cade Needham was third in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship swim meet.

 

South Brunswick had three third-place finishes in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship swim meet Saturday at UNCW.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, junior Cade Needham finished third (1 minute, 50.15 seconds) and freshman Evan Sevast fourth (2:01.57), both regional times. Needham was seventh at state last year in 1:51.94.

Tags

Recommended for you