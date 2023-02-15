South Brunswick senior Garrett Frazier won the 220-pound class in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional wrestling tournament Saturday and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.
The regional at West Carteret High School in Morehead City, one of four regionals statewide, was a qualifier for the state tournament this week. Frazier, 36-4, will be one of the top-four seeds at 220 pounds in the tournament.
In the first round of the 3A East Regional, Frazier won by fall over Kamari Elam-Branch (Vance County, 5-12) in 0:56.
Frazier then won by fall over Christian Hardy (West Brunswick, 16-10) in 4:52.
In a semifinal, Frazier won 7-2 against Sammy Huddleston (Northern Nash, 10-5).
In the title match, Frazier won 8-2 against Dallas Bailey (C.B. Aycock, 36-5). Bailey had beaten Frazier Dec. 29 in overtime for the 220-pound title in the Falcon Invitational.
Two other Cougar wrestlers qualified for state.
Senior Ethan McCullough (30-4) finished third at 113 pounds.
In his first match, McCullough won by fall over Antonio Mitchell (East Wake, 8-10) in 2:54.
McCullough then won by fall over Brayden Post (North Brunswick, 24-9) in 5:01.
In a semifinal, Jacob Kresicki (First Flight, 34-3) won by technical fall. Kresicki went on to win the regional title.
In consolations, McCullough won by fall over Trevon Baker (Southern Nash, 16-8) in 4:27.
In the match for third place, McCullough won 9-4 over Ziquaveon Kornegay (South Central, 41-20). McCullough had won 11-5 over Ziquaveon Kornegay in the Falcon Invitational.
Senior Damian Weaver (36-12) finished fourth at 195 pounds.
In his first match, Weaver won by fall over Kreston Monroe (Northside, 15-20) in 2:12.
In a quarterfinal, Andrew Frazier (Havelock, 20-5) beat Weaver 8-3.
In consolations, Weaver won by fall over Elijah Davis (Richlands, 12-16) in 0:51.
Weaver then won by fall over Johnathan Hunter (Jacksonville, 19-19) in 0:47 and won by fall over Jeffery Klugh (Currituck County, 29-13) in 4:37. In the match for third place, Frazier won in sudden victory (SV-1, 9-7).