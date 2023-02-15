South Brunswick senior Garrett Frazier won the 220-pound class in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional wrestling tournament Saturday and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The regional at West Carteret High School in Morehead City, one of four regionals statewide, was a qualifier for the state tournament this week. Frazier, 36-4, will be one of the top-four seeds at 220 pounds in the tournament.