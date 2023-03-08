The Brunswick Community College softball team played its first home games of the season on Friday at Lockwood Folly District Park against Richard Bland College. BCC had too few players to field a varsity team last season, but 16 players are on the 2023 roster and BCC is playing a full season of varsity softball for the first time in program history.

The Dolphins played two NJCAA Division II Region 10 games against Richard Bland College, which won the first game 15-6 in six innings.