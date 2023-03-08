The Brunswick Community College softball team played its first home games of the season on Friday at Lockwood Folly District Park against Richard Bland College. BCC had too few players to field a varsity team last season, but 16 players are on the 2023 roster and BCC is playing a full season of varsity softball for the first time in program history.
The Dolphins played two NJCAA Division II Region 10 games against Richard Bland College, which won the first game 15-6 in six innings.
The Dolphins won the second game 10-9 in seven innings, scoring the winning run in the seventh. Annalise Rodriguez led off and walked. Victoria Howard doubled to right field. Madison Strichek grounded out, driving in the winning run.
BCC scored four runs in the sixth in tying the score 9-9. Rodriguez led off and singled to right field. Howard homered to center field. Strichek singled to center and stole second. Zoie Hamilton singled to right field driving in a run. After Hamilton stole second, Kylie Mikula singled to right field, tying the score.
The Dolphins had 18 hits. Hamilton was 4 for 4 with two doubles. Howard, Strichek, Mikula and Lainie Reaves each had three hits. Reliever Emily Jones was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and no walks in three scoreless innings.